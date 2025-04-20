5 unique tips to counter Human Torch in Marvel Rivals

Knowing the right tips to counter the Human Torch in Marvel Rivals can go a long way in helping you win games. The Fantastic Four's Johnny Storm is infamous for his ranged attacks. He is not limited to firepower — his aerial abilities make him one of the best characters in terms of mobility. This duelist is not invincible, although tackling him can be challenging for new and veteran players alike.

Effective planning is key to beating the character in Season 2. On that note, this article provides five tips to counter Human Torch in Marvel Rivals.

Best tips to counter Human Torch in Marvel Rivals Season 2

Here are the best tips to counter the Human Torch in Marvel Rivals:

1) Strike Human Torch down

Human Torch Fire Cluster (Image via NetEase Games)

The first step to destroy Human Torch in Marvel Rivals is to limit his airborne ability. Use Hawkeye's Hypersonic Arrow to knock down any flying character. Winter Soldier's Tainted Voltage is also optimal for striking down the burning duelist. Once he is on the ground, he's vulnerable to all sorts of attacks, after which you can eliminate him.

2) Eliminate the Strategists

Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The most optimal way to counter Human Torch in Marvel Rivals is to eliminate the Strategists on their teams. They can be a menace as they provide constant heals to the Duelists. Once you deal with the supports, killing other enemies will be easier. However, note that the foes will try to use the same strategy too, so defending the backline should be your main priority.

3) Avoid 1v1's

Human Torch Flaming Meteor (Image via NetEase Games)

The Human Torch can chalk up decent damage by utilizing his Flame Fields while bearing the ability to dive via Flaming Meteor. Players low on HP or playing heroes that lack mobility should try to exploit the dive. The damage from his ranged attacks is also inconsistent, making it difficult to take down opponents from afar. Playing heroes like Iron Man or Venom increases the chances of survival.

4) Use high damage characters

Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Heroes that have decent mobility and high damage are good counters for the Human Torch in Marvel Rivals. Duelists like Iron Fist are a great matchup for airborne DPS like Iron Man and Torch. Utilizing his Crane Leap will let him catch up to airborne enemies within seconds, providing for a quick elimination.

Namor is also a great counter that can block all attacks by using the Blessing of the Deep ability, which will shield him from all enemy attacks, even ultimates.

5) Fight from a range

Black Widow in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Iron Fist can be a menace in medium to short-range counters, as he can utilize his abilities to kill multiple enemies at once. You can use heroes like Hela and Black Widow to target him from a distance. Getting a headshot with your primary fire will help to inflict significant damage even without getting close. You can then ask the dive heroes on your team to get up close and then finish the kill.

