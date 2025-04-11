How to get Emma Frost X-Revolution costume in Marvel Rivals

The Emma Frost X-Revolution costume is available with Season 2: Hellfire Gala in Marvel Rivals. This Epic skin was inspired by the X-Men comics, where it first appeared in the Uncanny X-Men (2013)#1. This cosmetic portrays this Vanguard in a bold and majestic look, with her dress featuring black and golden accents, accompanied by shining diamonds.
This article explains how you can get the Emma Frost X-Revolution costume in Marvel Rivals.
How to obtain the Emma Frost X-Revolution costume in Marvel Rivals
The Emma Frost X-Revolution costume is an Epic rarity skin in Marvel Rivals. It is a good choice for players looking for an elegant cosmetic for Emma Frost. The main highlight of this skin is the glowing Diamonds that are embroided on the costume.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Bundle
This skin comes in a bundle that features the following goodies:
- Emma Frost X-Revolution Epic costume
- X-Revolution emote
- X-Revolution nameplate
- X-Revolution spray
Price
You can get the X-Revolution in the game by spending 1600 Units. If you are short on Units, you get the remaining amount by spending Latice. It is also important to note that there is an alternate way to earn in-game cash: completing in-game achievements. If you don't want all the items, you can purchase the Epic costume alone for 1400 Units.
Also read: How to unlock Thor Lord of Asgard skin in Marvel Rivals
How to buy the Emma Frost X-Revolution costume in Marvel Rivals
Here's how you can purchase the Emma Frost X-Revolution costume:
- Open Marvel Rivals.
- Head to the Store menu.
- Open the Featured section in the Store menu.
- Select the Emma Frost X-Revolution skin.
- Click on the 1600 Units option and hit Confirm to complete the purchase.
- Go to the Heroes tab and then to the Emma Frost section.
- Select and equip the X-Revolution skin from the Costume section.
Also read: How to unlock Star-Lord King of Spartax costume in Marvel Rivals
Read more:
- All leaked and confirmed skins in Marvel Rivals Season 2
- Marvel Rivals Season 2 will see new team-up skills alongside existing ones
- Marvel Rivals leaks show two fan-favorite heroes and their possible abilities
- Marvel Rivals to reportedly feature a Namor skin and it's free to unlock
- Daredevil leaked in Marvel Rivals: Everything we know
- Marvel Rivals developers reveal new competitive changes in Season 2
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.