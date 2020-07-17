5 worst GTA missions of all time

Missions are an important part of the GTA series as they provide a dose of excitement to its players. Having said that, there are also a series of terrible and boring missions that Rockstar Games included in the immensely popular franchise.

Here's a look at five of the worst missions in the GTA series of all time.

5 worst GTA missions

Here are the worst five missions in the GTA franchise:

#1 Supply Lines (GTA: San Andreas)

Supply Lines is a mission given to CJ by Zero in GTA San Andreas. In this side mission, players were required to take control of a biplane and kill Zero’s rival Berkley. The controls of the plane annoyed many players and the way the mission progressed was also a source of misery for many. Players also hated this mission because it took too long to complete.

#2 Pulling Favours (GTA 5)

Pulling Favours is one of the most boring missions in the GTA series. In this mission, players just needed to pull up to a broken car and tow it. Driving for miles with a broken car attached to the back did not appeal to GTA 5 players at all.

#3 Scouting the Port (GTA 5)

Many players do not like the 'Scouting the Port' mission because it is incredibly boring. This mission is an independent mission for Trevor, in which he needs to go to the docks and steal containers.

#4 Domo Arigato Domestoboto (GTA: Vice City Stories)

This mission in GTA: Vice City Stories involves the robot, Domestobot. This robot was not liked by many GTA players and the mission was complicated enough to make them lose their interest in the game. Finding the required safe and opening it became almost impossible and it took many turns to finally achieve the desired result.

#5 Kingdom Come (GTA 3)

GTA 3 may have had some great missions but this one is certainly an exception. In this mission, players have to destroy the vans of an unstable group of people. Players were confused about how they could defeat these scary men and often found themselves in a sticky spot.