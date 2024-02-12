7 best games like Getting Over It in 2024

No other title has been able to refine a single mechanic, so much that an entire game can be built around it, quite like Bennet Foddy's Getting Over It. The near-impossible ascend of a man in a cauldron has been a source of both amusement and frustration for fans, inspiring several similar titles in its wake. This exasperating climb using only a pickaxe seems worth your pain and anger by the end, when you finally reach the summit on this bizarre journey to space.

Not many can hold up to Bennet Foddy's hilariously frustrating timing. There are tons of copycats out there; however, a few truly stand out owing to their unique take on the genre. The games listed below have an outstanding reputation because of their amazing replication of GOI's feelings of fun and fury.

Let's take a look at seven games like Getting Over It in 2024.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Here are seven best games like Getting Over It in 2024

1) Jump King

Jump King (Image via YouTube/Team Sno)

Jump King has been able to master the single-level beauty and verticality of Bennet Foddy's title. Your only objective in this game is to use your legs and jump to the summit. Your incentive? A "Hot Babe" is waiting for you on top.

Apart from being frustratingly difficult, Jump King is also hilarious at times. You will often fall into a Hermit's Hut if you mistime a jump on your way to the "Hot Babe." The game often pulls stunts like these to give you reasons to quit. This is one of the best games to play if you're looking for something like Getting Over It.

2) Celeste

Celeste (Image via Maddy Makes Games Inc.)

Celeste is simple, but being created so well, it delivers a truly extraordinary experience. You only use three buttons to control your character during your time with this beautifully crafted platformer— a jump button, the arrow keys for dashing in one of eight directions, and a button for clinging to walls.

The results can vary largely, depending on how long you press a button or how quick your inputs are. Inspired by the single-minded approach of Getting Over It, this title takes it a step further by catharizing platforming through the mesmerizing world in it.

Celeste also boasts an impressive art style and visuals. The environmental storytelling is done in extraordinary detail. A lot of love has been put into this 2D platformer, making it an excellent alternative to Getting Over It.

3) Jusant

Jusant (Image via DON'T NOD)

This title could have been the GOTY platformer of 2023. Jusant will constantly take you to the skies during its engrossing upward climb. This title gives you no context, characters, or dialogue. You enter the game, and all you're required to do is climb with the help of the triggers on your joystick.

This one mechanic alone helps explore the stunning world set in an unknown future. Upon finishing your climb, you will be taken to the peaks of an unknown future.

The beautiful visuals and stunning landscape will mesmerize you while you're climbing. The soothing soundtrack and echoing sounds are calming and great at keeping players engaged.

This is among the best games people missed at launch, and if you're looking for a challenging climbing experience, this is one of the better choices among games like Getting Over It.

4) Bread & Fred

Bred & Fred (Image via Apogee Entertainment)

Bread and Fred does things differently than most platformers. As a co-op experience, this title vastly increases the odds of players making mistakes. Don't let the cute visuals fool you; this is one of the few games that can replicate Bennet Foddy's sense of humor and frustration.

The single-player mode is even more difficult and hilarious, as the second penguin gets replaced by a heavy rock in this mode. Bread and Fred starts getting more fun once you grasp the mechanics.

5) The Professional

The Professional (Image via YouTube/SopGuap)

The Professional is both hilarious and difficult. The game simulates a thief on the heist of a lifetime as he tries to lift a diamond out of a highly guarded area. You can control different parts of the thief's body to navigate him through a plethora of lasers. Nothing beats watching your character gliding past these death beams.

It's not long, and a few speed runners have even finished it in around five seconds. However, just like Bennet Foddy's Getting Over It, the time you take to complete this hilarious heist will depend on your patience and skills.

6) I am Fish

I am Fish (Image via Curve Games)

I am Fish tells a beautiful tale of four fish pals who have been separated and are now on a mission to reunite. You start off controlling a round fish tank around a mesmerizing world in this title.

You will even get to go on adventures in different vessels as you advance through the game. The single-minded approach of Getting Over It was at times more frustrating than fun. However, the different vessels spread throughout the various stages of I am Fish always keeping the experience fresh.

Failure is a possibility at all times, which can be horrifying as it will put an end to your journey. Your fish tank is fragile, and what good is a fish out of water? With this in mind, the game requires players to be patient and carefully calculate the best way forward. Out of all the games like Getting Over It, I am Fish is the best at replicating the title's fear of failure.

7) Joshua's Legs

Joshua's Legs (Image via PetitLegume Studios)

If you want more games like Getting Over It, you cannot go wrong with Joshua's Legs. This hidden gem uses its perplexing aesthetics and amazing music to deliver a challenging yet enjoyable experience. The setting and platforming can give even the best Metroidvanias a run for their money.

The challenge of controlling this arachnid's legs can be terrifying; however, it is well-balanced because you will not lose hours of progress by messing up. Your arsenal grows larger once your bipedal spider gets access to webs.

Joshua's Legs is an excellent platformer, although a joystick is recommended if you want to get the most out of this experience. If you enjoyed the frustrating and enjoyable pickaxe in Getting Over It, you'll be right at home using the legs of this arachnid.

That concludes our list of seven best games like Getting Over It.

Check out our other lists:

Reasons to play Sekiro || PC games like Bloodborne || Video game classics in 2024 || open-world games like Assassin's Creed || Reasons to play God of War || Bloodborne in 2024