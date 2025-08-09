  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • 7 Days to Die patch notes (2.2 Stable): Lockable slots, sprint tweaks, and other major changes

7 Days to Die patch notes (2.2 Stable): Lockable slots, sprint tweaks, and other major changes

By Jay Sarma
Modified Aug 09, 2025 04:19 GMT
7 days to die patch notes
7 Days to Die gameplay (Image via The Fun Pimps)

The 7 Days to Die patch notes (2.2 Stable) have been officially released. This update aims to improve the overall quality-of-life gameplay experience. It introduces many highly requested fixes, and the developers have assured players that future patches will be carefully tailored to meet the community’s evolving needs.

Ad

This article lists the 7 Days to Die patch notes (2.2 Stable), as released by the developers.

All changes in 7 Days to Die patch notes (2.2 Stable)

Added

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

  • Instantiated XUi templates will inherit parent template parameters
  • Add lockable slots to containers and vehicles
  • Allow unlinking Discord account directly from the game
  • Rubble_burnt_filler_10
  • Sprint Mode Autorun
  • AI activity map sets a long delay on neighbors if a screamer spawns
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Read more: 7 Days to Die: All biome badges and how to unlock them

Changed

  • Rubble_wasteland_filler_01 adapted to composition grid and zombies guarding loot added
  • Updated passive values for both Muffled Connector mods to match the display values
  • Updated localization for modArmorAdvancedMuffledConnectorsDesc and modArmorMuffledConnectorsDesc to include the install restrictions for Assassin Armor
  • Pack Mule sound to only play in the player’s head
  • Lowered the chance of Plague Spitter and Frostclaw biome spawns by ~50%
  • Updated all zombies and zombie animals with new tags for biome zombie kill challenges
  • Updated all biome zombie kill challenges to 5 themed zombie kills per biome
  • Updated all biome zombie kill challenges to include other undead kills per biome. Each biome increases 5,10,15,20. The themed zombie in each biome does NOT count toward the other undead kills. For example, Frostclaw kills in the snow biome don’t count toward the other kills, but they do count in other biomes.
  • Cleaned up legacy leg armor buff, tags, and item logic for the Bandolier Mod
  • Updated damage stat localization on Nomad Gloves to reflect its use on the Radiated, Charged, and Infernal “Elite” zombie class
  • BlockSpawnEntity UI is shown with shift+ctrl+rmb
  • Updated spawnTraderDesc with the updated trader select menu shortcut keys SHIFT + CTRL + RMB
  • Removed player “not found for hair color” warning
  • Sprint Lock to Sprint Mode and renamed No/Yes to Hold/Toggle
  • Optimized prop shadows by disabling on the last LOD when the Shadow Distance setting is lower than Ultra
  • AI activity map neighbor delay includes the diagonals
  • Regular screamer spawning to choose 1 or 2 based on GS
  • Removed “Loot Stage Caps” from all biomes
  • Removed lootstage_max from all biomes
  • Biome Badges no longer boost LootStageMax
  • Updated localization for goBiomeProgressionDesc
  • Disabled visible_loot_max icons from showing in on-location windows
  • Disabled buffs related to Loot Stage Cap
Ad
Ad

Check out: 7 Days to Die patch notes (June 27, 2025): Biome progression, perk changes, and more

Bug fixes in 7 Days to Die patch notes (2.2 Stable)

  • Do not show Discord friend requests that are marked as Spam by Discord
  • Discord button on main menu will show pending invites on first open. Discord friend requests will show their avatars
  • Rally Marker SFX loop heard after starting quest.
  • Corpse Hanging Rope no longer downgrades to the hanging log
  • Missing tags on Nomad Gloves for charged and infernal
  • Rubble_burnt_filler_04 QA issues addressed
  • Rubble_wasteland_filler_01 missing texture
  • TileEntity.CopyFrom NotImplementedException when triggering a POI reset
  • Missing quest location by committing house_modern_27
  • Burnt forest biome shows pine forest when switching during playtest
  • Glock9’s beloved cornmeal is now spelled the same in foodCropCornDesc
  • “Occlusion: RemoveEntity x missing” warning on dedicated servers
  • Demolition zombie’s feet were partially in the ground
  • Player camera turning a large amount from controller input after a big frame rate spike
Ad

Check out our related news and guides below:

About the author
Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Jay Sarma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications