7 Days to Die patch notes (2.2 Stable): Lockable slots, sprint tweaks, and other major changes

The 7 Days to Die patch notes (2.2 Stable) have been officially released. This update aims to improve the overall quality-of-life gameplay experience. It introduces many highly requested fixes, and the developers have assured players that future patches will be carefully tailored to meet the community's evolving needs.This article lists the 7 Days to Die patch notes (2.2 Stable), as released by the developers. All changes in 7 Days to Die patch notes (2.2 Stable)AddedInstantiated XUi templates will inherit parent template parametersAdd lockable slots to containers and vehiclesAllow unlinking Discord account directly from the gameRubble_burnt_filler_10Sprint Mode AutorunAI activity map sets a long delay on neighbors if a screamer spawnsChangedRubble_wasteland_filler_01 adapted to composition grid and zombies guarding loot addedUpdated passive values for both Muffled Connector mods to match the display valuesUpdated localization for modArmorAdvancedMuffledConnectorsDesc and modArmorMuffledConnectorsDesc to include the install restrictions for Assassin ArmorPack Mule sound to only play in the player's headLowered the chance of Plague Spitter and Frostclaw biome spawns by ~50%Updated all zombies and zombie animals with new tags for biome zombie kill challengesUpdated all biome zombie kill challenges to 5 themed zombie kills per biomeUpdated all biome zombie kill challenges to include other undead kills per biome. Each biome increases 5,10,15,20. The themed zombie in each biome does NOT count toward the other undead kills. For example, Frostclaw kills in the snow biome don't count toward the other kills, but they do count in other biomes.Cleaned up legacy leg armor buff, tags, and item logic for the Bandolier ModUpdated damage stat localization on Nomad Gloves to reflect its use on the Radiated, Charged, and Infernal "Elite" zombie classBlockSpawnEntity UI is shown with shift+ctrl+rmbUpdated spawnTraderDesc with the updated trader select menu shortcut keys SHIFT + CTRL + RMBRemoved player "not found for hair color" warningSprint Lock to Sprint Mode and renamed No/Yes to Hold/ToggleOptimized prop shadows by disabling on the last LOD when the Shadow Distance setting is lower than UltraAI activity map neighbor delay includes the diagonalsRegular screamer spawning to choose 1 or 2 based on GSRemoved "Loot Stage Caps" from all biomesRemoved lootstage_max from all biomesBiome Badges no longer boost LootStageMaxUpdated localization for goBiomeProgressionDescDisabled visible_loot_max icons from showing in on-location windowsDisabled buffs related to Loot Stage CapBug fixes in 7 Days to Die patch notes (2.2 Stable)Do not show Discord friend requests that are marked as Spam by DiscordDiscord button on main menu will show pending invites on first open. Discord friend requests will show their avatarsRally Marker SFX loop heard after starting quest.Corpse Hanging Rope no longer downgrades to the hanging logMissing tags on Nomad Gloves for charged and infernalRubble_burnt_filler_04 QA issues addressedRubble_wasteland_filler_01 missing textureTileEntity.CopyFrom NotImplementedException when triggering a POI resetMissing quest location by committing house_modern_27Burnt forest biome shows pine forest when switching during playtestGlock9's beloved cornmeal is now spelled the same in foodCropCornDesc"Occlusion: RemoveEntity x missing" warning on dedicated serversDemolition zombie's feet were partially in the groundPlayer camera turning a large amount from controller input after a big frame rate spike