7 Days to Die V2.3 B8 EXP patch notes: Launcher changes, Improvements, and more

7 Days to Die V2.3 B8 EXP patch notes are now out, and the latest experimental update brings forth plenty of changes to the table. This patch is primarily targeted towards improving gameplay function. Furthermore, a range of quality-of-life updates have also been incorporated for the game launcher and other features. Everything new with the 7 Days to Die V2.3 B8 EXP patch notesHere's a look at all the new additions and changes made with the 7 Days to Die V2.3 B8 EXP patch notes:AddedLauncher cleanup features &quot;local prefabs&quot; and &quot;mods&quot;Game launcher now supports argument &quot;selfconfined&quot; (with optional path as next argument) so that it will automatically use its setting file, logs and UserDataFolder from its own location (or the specified path)HarvestByTag Challenge objective.Nav Object Tracking to ChallengeStatAwarded.Localization for challengeBiomeRewardTooltip for biome challenge rewardsGrab and Place SFX for Biome Survival GearGameEvent Requirement for InTraderArea.Custom Radial events for blocks through xml for modders.GameEvent action to get all players in game.ChangedImproved behaviour related to console crossplay when server config is nonstandard: Added extra ranges to handle 'disabled' values as valid for AirDropFrequency and LootRespawnDaysImproved behaviour related to console crossplay when dedicated server config is nonstandard: Added startup error when crossplay incompatible server config is detected and crossplay is enabled.Storm buff descriptions no longer instruct players to leave the biomeStealth Boots Mod can now be installed into Assassin Boots for the stamina reductionReverted change to challengeRewardTooltip in Localization for basic and advanced challenge rewardsIncreased the probability boost of Armored Up magazines when perked into Light, Medium, or Heavy ArmorUpdated Honey Harvest challenge to track the location of stumpsAgility Mastery level 3 Bleeding Hearts now includes bows and crossbowsIncreased TimeStayAfterDeath of all zombie loot bags and dropped container bags for consistency and for those playing with longer day and night length settingsUpdated wilderness tree stumps with hole model variantIncreased the total number to spawn in the last group of all blood moon horde game stages to 999 with no duration to allow spawns until morningFixedLauncher cleanup feature &quot;old remote maps&quot; working againApartments_06 placed trees on flat ground to avoid bugsOn Navezgane Completing Basics of Survival Quest While in Trader Rekts causes an error saying No Trader for the Journey to Settlement QuestUpdated Honey Harvest challenge to receive credit via a game event triggered buff (NOTE: This will reset the challenge for old save games whether they are completed or still in progress)Issue with challenge reward tooltip using the same text_key in two game eventsPlayerDataFile failed to load (mismatched read/write in WaypointCollection).Black screen when crouching, entering biomes, accepting questsWeeds and debris appear inside trader boundsFire and smoke effect not visible through glass blocksRed quest bounds are rotated during questsUpdated biome max timers to reset when entering the game if not set to 180OnSelfPlaceBlock not working correctly for placing blocks.