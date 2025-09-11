7 Days to Die V2.3 patch notes: Bee swarms, Biome survival changes, and more

A brand-new set of 7 Days to Die V2.3 patch notes has been released. The latest update has introduced a range of new additions and changes, all of which will enhance the gaming experience. We have numerous interesting additions, including bee swarms, AI updates, and more. In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on all the new changes made with 7 Days to Die V2.3 patch notes. Read below to know more. Everything new with the 7 Days to Die V2.3 patch notesHere's a look at everything that has been introduced with the new 7 Days to Die V2.3 patch notes:AddedBee Swarm entity variant for tree stump game eventBee Swarm hand item with non critical debuffsUpdated icons for Biome Survival GearWornItemMods min effect requirementHonkEvent for vehicles to allow game events to fire based on honking the hornAI wander and look are more active while alertAI randomly turns during look while alertSecond column of icons to use for custom map waypointsLauncher cleanup features “local prefabs” and “mods”Game launcher now supports argument “selfconfined” (with optional path as next argument) so that it will automatically use its setting file, logs and UserDataFolder fro m its own location (or the specified path)HarvestByTag Challenge objectiveNav Object Tracking to ChallengeStatAwardedLocalization for challengeBiomeRewardTooltip for biome challenge rewardsGrab and Place SFX for Biome Survival GearGameEvent Requirement for InTraderAreaCustom Radial events for blocks through xml for moddersGameEvent action to get all players in gameRubble_wasteland_filler_10Read more: 7 Days to Die patch notes (2.2 Stable): Lockable slots, sprint tweaks, and other major changesChangedRemoved erroneous second set of tags from ammoCrossbowBoltExplodingDisabled biome Wear, Loot, and Time challengesBiome Badges are now separate weather items per biomeRemoved RepairItemsMeshDamage property from jail doors since they don’t have a door frame stageTaking shelter without survival gear will recover biome hazard effectsAll biome hazards now have 3 minutes of survival time without gearSurvival gear is now dropped on death with drop on death settingsUpdated icons for biome hazard reducersRemoved food and water stats from Black Lung Serum and Fallout FlushIncreased food, water, and health stat on Scorcher Stew to be inline with other stew statsIncreased water stat on Sunstroke TonicUpdated the recipe for Scorcher StewTree stumps now roll once for honey, then again for bees. Bees always come with honey, but not all honey comes with beesReworked buff weights for a lower chance of infection from Plague Spitter Insect SwarmReduced dew collector activity valueReplaced plague spitter fade with a low rate of wanderingStorm messages will no longer say to leave biomeBiome Hazards recover in any other biomeImproved AI wander position varietyIncreased AI alert time after investigation point reachedIncreased rate AI interest distance returns to the default valueUpdated shotgun shell icon to match other shotgun ammo iconsImproved behaviour related to console crossplay when server config is nonstandard: Added extra ranges to handle 'disabled' values as valid for AirDropFrequency and LootRespawnDaysImproved behaviour related to console crossplay when dedicated server config is nonstandard: Added startup error when crossplay incompatible server config is detected and crossplay is enabledStorm buff descriptions no longer instruct players to leave the biomeStealth Boots Mod can now be installed into Assassin Boots for the stamina reductionReverted change to challengeRewardTooltip in Localization for basic and advanced challenge rewardsIncreased the probability boost of Armored Up magazines when perked into Light, Medium, or Heavy ArmorUpdated Honey Harvest challenge to track the location of stumpsAgility Mastery level 3 Bleeding Hearts now includes bows and crossbowsIncreased TimeStayAfterDeath of all zombie loot bags and dropped container bags for consistency and for those playing with longer day and night length settingsUpdated wilderness tree stumps with hole model variantIncreased the total number to spawn in the last group of all blood moon horde game stages to 999 with no duration to allow spawns until morningRemoved wind drift effect from 4×4 when driving through stormsStorm frequency setting defaults to 0 (Does not change setting for current games)Increased delay between thunder during stormsOptimized Chunk SetBlock check of DeviceFlagsOptimized SpawnGroup memory useAutorun starts only if run action was pressed for less than .2 secondsCanned Food mesh so the main part of the label faces the playerUpdated localization for 2.3 changesPOI sleeper volumes use a random seed in playtestCheck out: 7 Days to Die: All biome badges and how to unlock themFixedAI ranged projectile attacks would start when the target was deadFrostclaw, plague spitter, spider, cop, mutated and demolition zombies would not eat animal corpsesWater is not visible through glassDistant water seam if near water is to the sideUnderwater distortion could be clipped at certain anglesTrader Bob VO Trade 17 line cuts offAir drop marker still shows when setting has it offNRE when spawning insects after destroying tree stump using vehicleIcon background textures not cleared when switching between containers – second issueAI wander random range was 1m too short and only used 1m incrementsBiome spawned AI move speed increase from storms did not happen at nightLauncher cleanup feature "old remote maps" working againApartments_06 placed trees on flat ground to avoid bugsOn Navezgane Completing Basics of Survival Quest While in Trader Rekts causes an error saying No Trader for the Journey to Settlement QuestUpdated Honey Harvest challenge to receive credit via a game event triggered buff (NOTE: This will reset the challenge for old save games whether they are completed or still in progress)Issue with challenge reward tooltip using the same text_key in two game eventsPlayerDataFile failed to load (mismatched read/write in WaypointCollection).Black screen when crouching, entering biomes, accepting questsWeeds and debris appear inside trader boundsFire and smoke effect not visible through glass blocksRed quest bounds are rotated during questsUpdated biome max timers to reset when entering the game if not set to 180OnSelfPlaceBlock not working correctly for placing blocks.Trader UI header icon overlapThunder sounds would leak an object if played too oftenAlso read: 7 Days to Die V2.1 patch notes: Zombie changes, POI updates, and more