  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • 7 Days to Die V2.3 patch notes: Bee swarms, Biome survival changes, and more

7 Days to Die V2.3 patch notes: Bee swarms, Biome survival changes, and more

By Jay Sarma
Published Sep 11, 2025 05:00 GMT
7 Days to die patch notes
7 Days to die new update cover art (Image via The Fun Pimps)

A brand-new set of 7 Days to Die V2.3 patch notes has been released. The latest update has introduced a range of new additions and changes, all of which will enhance the gaming experience. We have numerous interesting additions, including bee swarms, AI updates, and more.

Ad

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on all the new changes made with 7 Days to Die V2.3 patch notes. Read below to know more.

Everything new with the 7 Days to Die V2.3 patch notes

Here's a look at everything that has been introduced with the new 7 Days to Die V2.3 patch notes:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Added

  • Bee Swarm entity variant for tree stump game event
  • Bee Swarm hand item with non critical debuffs
  • Updated icons for Biome Survival Gear
  • WornItemMods min effect requirement
  • HonkEvent for vehicles to allow game events to fire based on honking the horn
  • AI wander and look are more active while alert
  • AI randomly turns during look while alert
  • Second column of icons to use for custom map waypoints
  • Launcher cleanup features “local prefabs” and “mods”
  • Game launcher now supports argument “selfconfined” (with optional path as next argument) so that it will automatically use its setting file, logs and UserDataFolder fro m its own location (or the specified path)
  • HarvestByTag Challenge objective
  • Nav Object Tracking to ChallengeStatAwarded
  • Localization for challengeBiomeRewardTooltip for biome challenge rewards
  • Grab and Place SFX for Biome Survival Gear
  • GameEvent Requirement for InTraderArea
  • Custom Radial events for blocks through xml for modders
  • GameEvent action to get all players in game
  • Rubble_wasteland_filler_10
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Read more: 7 Days to Die patch notes (2.2 Stable): Lockable slots, sprint tweaks, and other major changes

Changed

  • Removed erroneous second set of tags from ammoCrossbowBoltExploding
  • Disabled biome Wear, Loot, and Time challenges
  • Biome Badges are now separate weather items per biome
  • Removed RepairItemsMeshDamage property from jail doors since they don’t have a door frame stage
  • Taking shelter without survival gear will recover biome hazard effects
  • All biome hazards now have 3 minutes of survival time without gear
  • Survival gear is now dropped on death with drop on death settings
  • Updated icons for biome hazard reducers
  • Removed food and water stats from Black Lung Serum and Fallout Flush
  • Increased food, water, and health stat on Scorcher Stew to be inline with other stew stats
  • Increased water stat on Sunstroke Tonic
  • Updated the recipe for Scorcher Stew
  • Tree stumps now roll once for honey, then again for bees. Bees always come with honey, but not all honey comes with bees
  • Reworked buff weights for a lower chance of infection from Plague Spitter Insect Swarm
  • Reduced dew collector activity value
  • Replaced plague spitter fade with a low rate of wandering
  • Storm messages will no longer say to leave biome
  • Biome Hazards recover in any other biome
  • Improved AI wander position variety
  • Increased AI alert time after investigation point reached
  • Increased rate AI interest distance returns to the default value
  • Updated shotgun shell icon to match other shotgun ammo icons
  • Improved behaviour related to console crossplay when server config is nonstandard: Added extra ranges to handle ‘disabled’ values as valid for AirDropFrequency and LootRespawnDays
  • Improved behaviour related to console crossplay when dedicated server config is nonstandard: Added startup error when crossplay incompatible server config is detected and crossplay is enabled
  • Storm buff descriptions no longer instruct players to leave the biome
  • Stealth Boots Mod can now be installed into Assassin Boots for the stamina reduction
  • Reverted change to challengeRewardTooltip in Localization for basic and advanced challenge rewards
  • Increased the probability boost of Armored Up magazines when perked into Light, Medium, or Heavy Armor
  • Updated Honey Harvest challenge to track the location of stumps
  • Agility Mastery level 3 Bleeding Hearts now includes bows and crossbows
  • Increased TimeStayAfterDeath of all zombie loot bags and dropped container bags for consistency and for those playing with longer day and night length settings
  • Updated wilderness tree stumps with hole model variant
  • Increased the total number to spawn in the last group of all blood moon horde game stages to 999 with no duration to allow spawns until morning
  • Removed wind drift effect from 4×4 when driving through storms
  • Storm frequency setting defaults to 0 (Does not change setting for current games)
  • Increased delay between thunder during storms
  • Optimized Chunk SetBlock check of DeviceFlags
  • Optimized SpawnGroup memory use
  • Autorun starts only if run action was pressed for less than .2 seconds
  • Canned Food mesh so the main part of the label faces the player
  • Updated localization for 2.3 changes
  • POI sleeper volumes use a random seed in playtest
Ad

Check out: 7 Days to Die: All biome badges and how to unlock them

Fixed

  • AI ranged projectile attacks would start when the target was dead
  • Frostclaw, plague spitter, spider, cop, mutated and demolition zombies would not eat animal corpses
  • Water is not visible through glass
  • Distant water seam if near water is to the side
  • Underwater distortion could be clipped at certain angles
  • Trader Bob VO Trade 17 line cuts off
  • Air drop marker still shows when setting has it off
  • NRE when spawning insects after destroying tree stump using vehicle
  • Icon background textures not cleared when switching between containers – second issue
  • AI wander random range was 1m too short and only used 1m increments
  • Biome spawned AI move speed increase from storms did not happen at night
  • Launcher cleanup feature “old remote maps” working again
  • Apartments_06 placed trees on flat ground to avoid bugs
  • On Navezgane Completing Basics of Survival Quest While in Trader Rekts causes an error saying No Trader for the Journey to Settlement Quest
  • Updated Honey Harvest challenge to receive credit via a game event triggered buff (NOTE: This will reset the challenge for old save games whether they are completed or still in progress)
  • Issue with challenge reward tooltip using the same text_key in two game events
  • PlayerDataFile failed to load (mismatched read/write in WaypointCollection).
  • Black screen when crouching, entering biomes, accepting quests
  • Weeds and debris appear inside trader bounds
  • Fire and smoke effect not visible through glass blocks
  • Red quest bounds are rotated during quests
  • Updated biome max timers to reset when entering the game if not set to 180
  • OnSelfPlaceBlock not working correctly for placing blocks.
  • Trader UI header icon overlap
  • Thunder sounds would leak an object if played too often
Ad

Also read: 7 Days to Die V2.1 patch notes: Zombie changes, POI updates, and more

Check out our related news and guides below:

About the author
Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Jay Sarma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications