7 mistakes to avoid while playing Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Mistakes in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers are easy to make, especially for new players diving into its dark, plague-ridden world for the first time. This unforgiving action RPG blends Chinese folklore with intense Soulslike combat, offering deep mechanics like Skyborn Might, unique skill trees, and a constantly rising Madness Meter that punishes carelessness. With multiple weapon classes, hidden upgrades, and subtle systems at play, it's no surprise that even experienced players slip up early on.

To help you survive, here are seven major mistakes to avoid in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. Avoid these rookie errors and you’ll have a far smoother (and more powerful) journey through its deadly, beautiful world.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers - 7 mistakes to avoid

1) Ignoring the Skill Tree for Skyborn Might

One of the most crucial mistakes to avoid in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is overlooking how your Skill Tree interacts with Skyborn Might. While this powerful resource builds naturally as you dodge enemy attacks, weapon-specific skills allow you to accumulate it much faster. Each weapon class has tailored skill branches that enhance how Skyborn Might is earned and used.

Mistakes to avoid: Don't ignore the importance of Skyborn Might (Image via 505 Games)

For instance, the Longsword’s Wind Force lets you execute a quick-charged heavy attack that consumes one stack of Might. Ignoring such upgrades limits both your offensive potential and ability to unleash devastating magic.

2) Skipping over essential skills

Not all skills are created equal, and missing out on the most impactful ones is another key mistake to avoid. The left side of the general skill tree hides some real game-changers like Skyborn Call 1, which increases your maximum Skyborn stacks from one to three — essential for casting more powerful spells.

Mistakes to avoid: Missing out on the most impactful skills. (Image via 505 Games)

Similarly, Manna Capacity and Manna Potency improve your healing capabilities, but require rare materials to unlock. Prioritizing these upgrades will give you an edge in both survival and spellcasting.

3) Not experimenting with weapon skills

Wuchang features five distinct weapon types, each with its own skill tree and unique Discipline Skill. Failing to explore these is a major misstep. Each new weapon offers fresh combos, mechanics, and strategies. Better yet, the game encourages experimentation, with there being no penalty for trying out different builds.

Mistakes to avoid: Not experimenting with weapon skills (Image via 505 Games)

Whether you’re wielding a spear or a sword, diving into the weapon-specific skills unlocks new combat possibilities and keeps your playstyle fresh and adaptive.

4) Overlooking exploration and hidden buffs

Many players rush through the game without exploring off the beaten path. Big mistake. Wuchang rewards curiosity with loot, hidden enemies, and valuable items like the Aurum Feather, which is dropped by elusive birds. Consuming an Aurum Feather grants temporary buffs such as increased health, stamina, or damage. These can turn the tide in tough battles.

Mistakes to avoid: Overlooking exploration for hidden rewards. (Image via 505 Games)

If the bird is out of reach, use a ranged spell or throwing knife to bring it down. The game hides power where you least expect it.

5) Underutilizing Swift Draw in combat

Swift Draw is one of the most stylish and effective moves in the game, but it’s often overlooked. With at least one stack of Skyborn Might, you instantly switch to your off-hand weapon and unleash its special ability. It’s a high-risk, high-reward move that can chain into brutal combos and make your combat flow more dynamic.

Mistakes to avoid: Don't ignore the effectiveness of Swift Draw (Image via 505 Games)

You can even enhance Swift Draw through the skill tree. Ignoring this mechanic limits your offensive creativity.

6) Ignoring the Madness meter

The Madness system is easy to overlook but can be fatal if mismanaged. After each death, your Madness increases, and with it, the penalties. At 50% Madness, you start losing more Red Mercury upon death. At 90%, it becomes even worse: you lose all your currency and may summon an Inner Demon that must be defeated to reclaim it.

Mistakes to avoid: Not keeping an eye on the Madness meter (Image via 505 Games)

Keep tabs on your Madness level through the character menu and take preventive steps like purging it with the right items or playing more cautiously when it gets too high.

7) Mismanaging Red Mercury and leveling

Wuchang doesn’t let you level up the traditional way. You first need to convert Red Mercury into Red Mercury Essence. It’s easy to miss the moment when you’ve earned enough, especially since it’s not loudly announced. Here’s a tip: when the red circle in the top right HUD turns golden, you’re ready to convert and upgrade.

Mistakes to avoid: Mismanaging your Red Mercury levels (Image via 505 Games)

Missing this cue and dying before cashing in can cost you dearly. Keep a close eye on your Red Mercury levels and head to the nearest shrine before taking risky fights.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers thrives on challenging your instincts, but that doesn’t mean you need to learn everything the hard way. By steering clear of these mistakes to avoid, you’ll unlock more skills, uncover better gear, manage your sanity, and wield Skyborn Might like a true plague-era warrior.

The game’s depth rewards players who pay attention and punishes those who don’t. Choose wisely, explore thoroughly, and may your feathers never fall.

