Wuchang: Fallen Feathers vs Lies of P: Similarities and differences explored

When discussing modern Soulslike games, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers vs Lies of P is a comparison that feels practically unavoidable. Both games borrow from the genre-defining model, but each makes its own way with its own worlds, mythologies, and gameplay innovations. Wuchang: Fallen Feathers brings players into a plague-stricken version of Ming Dynasty China filled with dark mythology, and Lies of P retells the Pinocchio story in a gothic world full of mechanical terrors and moral gray areas.

Ad

In this article, we’ll take a closer look at how both the titles stack up. We’ll explore three big similarities that connect them and three key differences that set them apart. Whether you're deciding which one to play next or just enjoy seeing how the genre evolves, this breakdown will give you a clearer picture of what makes each game tick.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers vs Lies of P – 3 ways the games are similar

1) Classic soulslike challenge

Ad

Trending

If you’re familiar with Soulslike titles, you’ll feel right at home in both games. Combat in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers and Lies of P are unforgiving and tactical. You’re rewarded for patience, punished for recklessness, and constantly asked to think on your feet. Stamina management, dodging, parrying — it’s all here.

If you’re familiar with Soulslike titles, you’ll feel right at home in both games (Image via 505 Games)

Also read: What happens when you die in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers?

Ad

Each encounter, even against basic enemies, can send you back to a checkpoint if you're careless. The deliberate pacing and emphasis on skill over brute strength mean every victory feels earned and every death is a harsh lesson.

2) Lore hidden in every corner

Storytelling in both games leans heavily on the “show, don’t tell” philosophy. Don’t expect long cutscenes or hand-holding tutorials. In Wuchang, history seeps out from weathered scrolls, haunted landscapes, and ominous NPCs. In Lies of P, it’s the eerie silence, cryptic books, and twisted fairytale motifs that paint the bigger picture.

Ad

Storytelling in both games leans heavily on the “show, don’t tell” philosophy (Image via 505 Games)

What both these games do well is world-building that encourages curiosity. The deeper you look, the more you’ll uncover, and the more haunting the world becomes.

Ad

Also read: How to heal in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

3) Atmosphere that pulls you in

Both games build richly immersive worlds. Wuchang envelops you in mist-shrouded mountains, crumbling temples, and ghost-ridden forests, rooted in Eastern myth but steeped in horror. Lies of P, on the other hand, is a gothic painting come to life, where gas lamps flicker fitfully on rain-drenched streets and monstrous automatons lurk in every alley.

Both games build richly immersive worlds (Image via 505 Games)

They borrow from other cultures, but the tone is consistent: eerie, atmospheric, and dripping in the sort of tension that makes you keep glancing over your shoulder.

Ad

Also read: 7 key differences between Black Myth Wukong and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers vs Lies of P – 3 ways the games are different

1) East vs West: the setting tells its own story

One of the clearest distinctions between the two titles is their setting and cultural influence. Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is steeped in Chinese legend. Its environments reflect a country torn apart by plague and supernatural corruption, from ornate palace ruins to cursed mountain passes.

Ad

By contrast, Lies of P dives into Western literature and aesthetics (Image via NEOWIZ)

By contrast, Lies of P dives into Western literature and aesthetics — think dark fairytales meet steampunk dystopia. Its city, Krat, feels like it’s on the edge of collapse, filled with puppet horrors and eerie remnants of a bygone civilization. The two games don’t just look different, they feel different.

Ad

Also read: 5 best skills to unlock first in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

2) Combat customization and build flexibility

Combat in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is solid but sticks closer to traditional weapon archetypes — swords, axes, spears — with unique skills and attributes. It lets you choose how to fight, but the options are relatively straightforward.

Combat in Lies of P, however, gets far more creative than in Lies of P(Image via NEOWIZ)

Lies of P, however, gets far more creative. Thanks to its “Weapon Assembly” system, you can break apart weapons and reassemble them with different handles and blades. Want a massive cleaver on a rapier’s grip? You can do that. This system allows for playful experimentation, giving players a sense of ownership over their fighting style.

Ad

Also read: How to defeat Reborn Treant - Soulwood in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

3) Morality and story choices

That's where Lies of P adds a unique spin: you can lie — or be honest. Your decision affects how NPCs respond, questlines, and even the game's conclusion. That moral ambiguity makes the narrative richer and invites multiple plays.

Your decision in Lies of P affects how NPCs respond and the game's conclusion (Image via NEOWIZ)

Wuchang, on the other hand, opts for a more linear narrative. While the lore is rich and mysterious, the game doesn't offer much in the way of player-driven story branches. You’re more of an observer in a tragic world, rather than a shaper of its fate.

Ad

Also read: How to defeat Commander - Honglan in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

If you like Eastern history and the gritty, lore-heavy experience of myth and swordplay, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is an experience that you will not soon regret. If you like rich story, tweakable combat, and a gothic reinterpretation of a children's classic, Lies of P may be your ideal next challenge.

In the end, both games prove there's more than one way to reinvent the Soulslike formula, and both are bold enough to do so on their own terms.

Ad

Also read: Wuchang: Fallen Feathers 1.3 update patch notes

Follow Sportskeeda for more updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Das Akash Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Though Akash has a master’s degree in biotechnology and years of experience working as a research associate and graphics designer, his love of video games has driven him to choose a career as a gaming journalist.



It was the venerable Call of Duty and Need for Speed franchises that sparked his love for the medium. Presently, he prefers multiplayer experiences like Valorant and regards renowned YouTuber Shroud as an inspiration.



Apart from gaming, Akash enjoys traveling, go-karting, and long drives. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.