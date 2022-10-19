A Plague Tale: Requiem guide - How to solve the windmill puzzle

A Plague Tale: Requiem is out now, and it takes us along for another action-adventure journey featuring Amicia de Rune and her younger brother Hugo. The Black Plague returns, and along with it, so does Hugo’s sickness, resulting from his connection to the force that governs the infected rats, the Prima Macula.

As seen in the trailers, the two siblings journey through 14th-century France and head to an island searching for a cure for Hugo. The island is known as La Cuna and features heavily in the later chapters of A Plague Tale: Requiem, where the duo must look for some answers.

The island is also the site of one of the game’s most perplexing puzzles, involving four windmills. In this guide for A Plague Tale: Requiem, I’ll walk you through how to solve this puzzle and unearth the rewards for yourself. So, if you’ve found yourself stuck on this puzzle, read on to learn the solution.

Solving the Smuggler’s Windmill Puzzle in A Plague Tale: Requiem

The cave near the Windmills in La Cuna

Windmills are hard-to-miss structures in A Plague Tale: Requiem's island of La Cuna, as four of them stand arrayed side-by-side. Once you see these, you’ll first want to head to the right of the windmills until you see a downward slope marked by some large stone arches. Head down this path and to the right to reach a cave after climbing down a ladder.

Inside the cave, you’ll find strange markings depicting a windmill on the wall. This is the first step in discovering the riddle of the windmills in A Plague Tale: Requiem. Your next step is to examine each of the windmills, so head back outside.

The path down to the cave in A Plague Tale: Requiem (Image via Asobo Studio)

The markings on the windmills in A Plague Tale: Requiem

Each of the four windmills is carved with a number and some natural markers. The point here is to find each windmill’s corresponding natural marker on the map, which will, in turn, tell you if the mill’s blades need to be spinning or not.

Below I’ll list each of the windmills, their corresponding marker locations, and finally, whether you need to start up the mill on or turn it off. You don’t need to find the markers to do this, but I’ll include the locations in case anyone wants to get the full experience of the puzzle.

Windmill I

Let’s head over to the mill marked with a Roman I. It will have a carving of some rocks with a square stone below it. To find this formation, you’ll want to head down the path from the palace, past the phoenix statue, and hug the rock wall to your left.

Marking I (Image via YouTube/God is Geek)

You’ll eventually come across a small circle of stones in a ditch. One of these stones will have Roman numeral I on it, while another will show a stationary windmill fan. Head back to the corresponding mill, go inside, and up the stairs to use the lever to make it stop spinning.

Stone Circle (Image via YouTube/God is Geek)

Windmill II

The second mill in A Plague Tale: Requiem has the symbol of a winding path carved on it. To find this location, head back up to the palace until you see a small stable. Turn left, and you’ll be on a sloping path that winds a little way down. At the bend, you’ll notice two people praying at a wooden cross.

Marking II (Image via YouTube/God is Geek)

The base of the cross will be marked with a Roman numeral II and behind it will be a picture of a stationary windmill fan. Head back to the mill, to the back, to pull down some boxes and create an opening. Head inside and pull the lever to stop the mill.

The cross (Image via YouTube/God is Geek)

Windmill III

The third windmill is carved with a river and some fish. This one is a little tricky as it might be hard to track down exactly where this location is. From the palace, you’ll want to head to the other side of the area, across the bridge with a red-hooded man who will be fishing.

Marking III (Image via YouTube/God is Geek)

Once across, keep left, within the eyesight of the river, and head straight until you see a large spiral pattern on the ground with a single standing stone in the center. The stone will denote Roman numeral III. However, you might be wondering where the symbol for the mill is.

The Spiral (Image via YouTube/God is Geek)

Well, it is the spiral pattern on the ground, which denotes that the mill should be activated. The mill is already running, so you don’t need to do anything here; however, if you want some upgrade materials, you can move a cart on the side and send Hugo in to unlock the door to gain access.

Windmill IV

The last windmill in A Plague Tale: Requiem will have a carving of a small hut on it, which is meant to be a barn. You can find this on the far side of the island’s edge, where the fertility festival is being prepared. The barn will be locked; however, heading around the back and up to the roof will net you a way to open the door.

Marking IV (Image via YouTube/God is Geek)

Inside, you’ll find a Roman numeral IV on the wall; opposite it, you’ll see another spiral symbol. To get inside the last windmill, head back around and under the cart, then up a ladder to the window, from where you can break the lock on the door. Go inside from the front to activate it.

The Barn (Image via YouTube/God is Geek)

Claiming the reward for the windmill puzzle in A Plague Tale: Requiem

Following this, a loud sound will play out, which all the characters will notice. Head back to the Smuggler’s Den, and you’ll see that the wall with the windmill carving has vanished, leading to a path further in. Follow it all the way to the end for your rewards.

You’ll find two ornate chests in the smuggler’s stash and a special new bracer that Amicia can wear. It will allow her to recover from damage faster, which will be a great help for the latter half of the game.

Did you find this guide for A Plague Tale: Requiem helpful?

