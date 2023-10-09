All Assassin's Creed Mirage sword locations

Assassin's Creed Mirage has garnered great acclaim from the gaming community due to its return to the roots. In addition to this, it delivers a distinctive array of gameplay features that enhance the overall experience. Players can look forward to challenging missions that encourage strategic thinking, incorporate stealth mechanics, and much more. Furthermore, a diverse selection of gear and equipment is available to aid them in conquering various challenges with ease.

Swords play a vital role in Assassin's Creed Mirage, serving not only as tools for defeating foes but also for enhancing the overall combat experience. The presence of stronger swords in a player's inventory significantly simplifies enemy encounters. Hence, it becomes essential to have knowledge about the precise locations of each weapon. This article provides details about the whereabouts of all the swords featured in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Where to find Initiate of Alamut sword in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Initiate of Alamut sword (Image via Ubisoft)

You won't need to search for the Initiate of Alamut sword since Rebekah will provide it to you at the start of the A New Beginning quest.

Stats:

After executing a perfect parry using the Initiate of Alamut sword, the subsequent attack inflicts an additional 50% damage. Damage values at different levels are as follows:

Level 1: 50 base damage

Level 2: 58 base damage

Level 3: 65 base damage

Initiate of Alamut sword upgrade schematic location

After unlocking the tool upgrade feature in the bureaus, Ibn Musa will provide you with schematics consisting of 60 units of steel and 30 units of leather.

Where to find Zanj Uprising sword in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Zanj sword (Image via Ubisoft)

You can locate the Zanj Uprising sword inside the gear chest situated within the Harbiyah region.

Stats:

This sword offers defensive capabilities akin to the Initiate of Alamut. After executing a flawless dodge with it, your subsequent attack inflicts an additional 50% damage.

Damage values:

Level 1 Damage: 60

Level 2 Damage: 69

Level 3 Damage: same as Level 2.

Zanj Uprising sword upgrade schematic location

You simply need to obtain 60 units of steel and 30 pieces of leather for this purpose. This can be achieved by conducting random searches, opening chests, or collecting them from enemies' drops.

Where to find Rostam sword in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Rostam sword (Image via Ubisoft)

To obtain the Rostam sword, all you need to do is fulfill the The Weapons Dealer contract in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Stats:

When wielding the Rostam sword, each successive attack inflicts an additional 5% damage, reaching up to a maximum bonus of 50%.

Damage values:

Level 1: 60 damage

Level 2: 69 damage

Level 3: 78 damage

Rostam sword upgrade schematic location

Upon successfully finishing The Slave Merchant contract, you will obtain schematics consisting of 60 steel and 30 leather. Additionally, upon completion of The Slave Trapper contract, you will be rewarded with 120 steel and 60 leather.

Where to find Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar (Image via Ubisoft)

You can acquire the Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar by embarking on the Calling Quest in the Northern Oasis. To obtain it, simply invest three Mysterious Shards within the cavern beneath the oasis.

Stats:

The maximum health is reduced by 50%, while the damage output is boosted by 50% for the Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar. The damage values for this weapon are already at their maximum level.

Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar upgrade schematic location

Schematics for the Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar are unavailable since the weapon is already at its maximum capacity.

Where to find Hidden One sword in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Hidden one sword (Image via Ubisoft)

The Hidden One sword can be discovered within a gear chest situated inside a treehouse at the Spymaster's Camp.

Stats:

It stands out in the game due to its exceptional trait. Basically, it inflicts Poison on the enemy with every fifth strike. Here are its damage values:

Level 1: 35

Level 2: 58

Level 3: same as Level 2.

Hidden One sword upgrade schematic location

Schematics for the Hidden One sword, which are 60 steel and 30 leather, can be acquired either through the random discovery in chests or as loot dropped by defeated foes.

Where to find Sand sword in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Sand sword (Image via Ubisoft)

If you've purchased the Deluxe edition of the game, you'll receive a free access to both the Sand outfit and the sword.

Stats:

Upon defeating an adversary during a time slowdown, you will regain 20% of your health. Damage Values:

Level 1: 50

Level 2: 63

Level 3: 72

Sand sword upgrade schematic location

The schematics for the Sand sword can be accessed through the DLC package included with Assassin's Creed Mirage's Deluxe Edition, featuring 60 units of steel and 30 units of leather.

Where to find Abbassid Knight sword in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Abbassid Knight sword (Image via Ubisoft)

You can find the Abbassid Knight sword in the gear chest situated within the Abbasiyah region.

Stats:

When Basim's Health falls below 50%, Light Attacks inflict an additional 30% damage. The stipulated damage values for this sword are:

Level 1: 50

Level 2: same

Level 3: same

Abbassid Knight sword upgrade schematic location

You can discover the schematics for the Abbassid Knight within a gear chest situated in the Abbasiyah area.

You can also hunt for and gather distinctive outfits in Assassin's Creed Mirage that grant special abilities. They will aid Basim in battle when facing multiple enemies.