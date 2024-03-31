All combat styles in Rise of the Ronin

The combat system is pretty important in Rise of the Ronin, given its central role in shaping the player’s experience. It constitutes the backbone of all progress, and if gamers lack the necessary skills, weapons, and armor, there is a high chance that they won’t be able to complete their missions at high difficulty.
The choice of combat type is also vital, as it should correspond to the player’s development. It may become a serious problem when using an inappropriate style, thus, it is better to be aware of all the available options.
This article will share comprehensive information on all combat styles that are present in Rise of the Ronin and tell you about the ways these can be accessed.
Combat styles in Rise of the Ronin: Explained
Stances in Rise of the Ronin are combat styles associated with weapon types and are made to counter specific enemies. In particular, although weapons can have all manner of fighting techniques, all are ultimately grouped into three styles — Jin, Chi, and Ten.
Additionally, there is a peculiar type of combat style called Shinobi in Rise of the Ronin. It is compatible with some uncommon counterspark compatibilities. Nevertheless, no matter the combat style, when applied at just the right moment, it will always cause your opponent to stagger.
All katana combat styles in Rise of the Ronin and how to unlock them
Katana combat styles
1) Hokushin Itto-ryu
- Type: Chi
- How to get: Learned from Ryoma Sakamoto
- Strength: 19
- Charisma: 17
2) Tatsumi-ryu
- Type: Chi
- How to get: Learned from Yukichi Fukuzawa
- Strength: 19
- Charisma: 19
3) Shinto Munen-ryu
- Type: Ten
- How to get: Learned from Kogoto Katsura
- Strength: 19
- Charisma: 17
4) Yagyu Shingake-ryu
- Type: Chi
- How to get: Learned from Shinsaku Takasugi
- Strength: 19
- Charisma: 19
5) Tennen Rishin-ryu
- Type: Ten
- How to get: Learned from Soji Okita
- Strength: 19
- Charisma: 17
6) Hayabusa-ryu
- Type: Shinobi
- How to get: Learned from Yasusuke Sawamura
- Strength: 19
- Charisma: 17
Odachi combat styles
1) Nodachi Jigen-ryu
- Type: Chi
- How to get: Learned from Gonzo in "The Bad Bunch" mission if you spare him
- Strength: 19
- Charisma: 17
2) Jigen-ryu
- Type: Chi
- How to get: Learned from Toshimichi Okubo
- Strength: 19
- Charisma: 19
3) Yagyu Shingake-ryu
- Type: Chi
- How to get: Learned from Yoshinobu Tokugawa
- Strength: 19
- Charisma: 19
4) Tennen Rishin-ryu
- Type: Ten
- How to get: Learned from Isami Kondo
- Strength: 19
- Charisma: 17
5) Shinto Munen-ryu
- Type: Ten
- How to get: Learned from Shinpachi Nagakura/Kill Punch-Drunk Kanta
- Strength: 19
- Charisma: 19
Paired swords combat styles
1) Ninten Ichi-ryu
- Type: Ten
- How to get: Learned from Genzui Kusaka
- Strength: 19
- Charisma: 19
2) Kyoshin Meichi-ryu
- Type: Chi
- How to get: Kill Juzo Inayama
- Strength: 19
- Charisma: 19
3) Tennen Rishin-ryu
- Type: Ten
- How to get: Learned from Toshizo HIjikata
- Strength: 19
- Charisma: 17
Polearm combat styles
1) Shinto Munen-ryu
- Type: Ten
- How to get: Learned from Shinsaku Takasugi
- Strength: 17
- Charisma: 19
2) Hokushin Itto-ryu
- Type: Chi
- How to get: Learned from Sana Chiba/Kill Wild Tiger Mio
- Strength: 17
- Charisma: 19
3) Hayabusa-ryu
- Type: Shinobi
- How to get: Learned from Yasusuke Sawamura
- Strength: 17
- Charisma: 19
Bayonet combat styles
1) Kiheitai Style
- Type: Ten
- How to get: Learned from Hirobumi Ito/Kill Shirodayu Shirame
- Strength: 17
- Charisma: 19
Greatsword combat styles
1) Hoshin-ryu
- Type: Chi
- How to get: Learned from Koto Nakazawa/Kill Temple-Crasher Yosuke
- Strength: 19
- Charisma: 17
2) Tennen Rishin-ryu
- Type: Ten
- How to get: Learned from Isami Kondo/Kill Gennai Inoko
- Strength: 19
- Charisma: 17
Sabre combat styles
1) US Training
- Type: Chi
- How to get: Learned from Matthew Perry/Kill Grigori the Immortal
- Strength: 17
- Charisma: 19
Oxtail Blade combat styles
1) Kiheitai Style
- Type: Chi
- How to get: Learned from Shinsaku Takasugi/Green-Eyed Sanzaemon
- Strength: 17
- Charisma: 19
Combat styles in Rise of the Ronin: Best ways to unlock
When it comes to unlocking combat styles in Rise of the Ronin, you have two different options. The first is the most popular and also the easiest one, as you must establish close ties with companions by finishing primary, secondary, and bond missions in Rise of the Ronin. The second method is by defeating the fugitives.
You can locate the fugitives on the map by seeing the octagonal marker. If you have already discovered but not defeated them yet, you can identify which ones will unlock a combat style by hovering over them. Consequently, it will show a note that states that defeating them will give you a particular combat style.
