All combat styles in Rise of the Ronin

The combat system is pretty important in Rise of the Ronin, given its central role in shaping the player’s experience. It constitutes the backbone of all progress, and if gamers lack the necessary skills, weapons, and armor, there is a high chance that they won’t be able to complete their missions at high difficulty.

The choice of combat type is also vital, as it should correspond to the player’s development. It may become a serious problem when using an inappropriate style, thus, it is better to be aware of all the available options.

This article will share comprehensive information on all combat styles that are present in Rise of the Ronin and tell you about the ways these can be accessed.

Combat styles in Rise of the Ronin: Explained

Stances in Rise of the Ronin are combat styles associated with weapon types and are made to counter specific enemies. In particular, although weapons can have all manner of fighting techniques, all are ultimately grouped into three styles — Jin, Chi, and Ten.

Style type Effective against Ineffective against Jin Sabre, lightweight weapons Odachi, heavy weapons Chi Odachi, heavyweight weapons Katana, middleweight weapons Ten Katana, middleweight weapons Sabre, lightweight weapons

Additionally, there is a peculiar type of combat style called Shinobi in Rise of the Ronin. It is compatible with some uncommon counterspark compatibilities. Nevertheless, no matter the combat style, when applied at just the right moment, it will always cause your opponent to stagger.

All katana combat styles in Rise of the Ronin and how to unlock them

Katana combat styles

1) Hokushin Itto-ryu

Type : Chi

: Chi How to get : Learned from Ryoma Sakamoto

: Learned from Ryoma Sakamoto Strength : 19

: 19 Charisma: 17

2) Tatsumi-ryu

Type : Chi

: Chi How to get : Learned from Yukichi Fukuzawa

: Learned from Yukichi Fukuzawa Strength : 19

: 19 Charisma: 19

3) Shinto Munen-ryu

Type : Ten

: Ten How to get : Learned from Kogoto Katsura

: Learned from Kogoto Katsura Strength : 19

: 19 Charisma: 17

4) Yagyu Shingake-ryu

Type : Chi

: Chi How to get : Learned from Shinsaku Takasugi

: Learned from Shinsaku Takasugi Strength : 19

: 19 Charisma: 19

5) Tennen Rishin-ryu

Type : Ten

: Ten How to get : Learned from Soji Okita

: Learned from Soji Okita Strength : 19

: 19 Charisma: 17

6) Hayabusa-ryu

Type : Shinobi

: Shinobi How to get : Learned from Yasusuke Sawamura

: Learned from Yasusuke Sawamura Strength : 19

: 19 Charisma: 17

Odachi combat styles

1) Nodachi Jigen-ryu

Type : Chi

: Chi How to get : Learned from Gonzo in "The Bad Bunch" mission if you spare him

: Learned from Gonzo in "The Bad Bunch" mission if you spare him Strength : 19

: 19 Charisma: 17

2) Jigen-ryu

Type : Chi

: Chi How to get : Learned from Toshimichi Okubo

: Learned from Toshimichi Okubo Strength : 19

: 19 Charisma: 19

3) Yagyu Shingake-ryu

Type : Chi

: Chi How to get : Learned from Yoshinobu Tokugawa

: Learned from Yoshinobu Tokugawa Strength : 19

: 19 Charisma: 19

4) Tennen Rishin-ryu

Type : Ten

: Ten How to get : Learned from Isami Kondo

: Learned from Isami Kondo Strength : 19

: 19 Charisma: 17

5) Shinto Munen-ryu

Type : Ten

: Ten How to get : Learned from Shinpachi Nagakura/Kill Punch-Drunk Kanta

: Learned from Shinpachi Nagakura/Kill Punch-Drunk Kanta Strength : 19

: 19 Charisma: 19

Paired swords combat styles

1) Ninten Ichi-ryu

Type : Ten

: Ten How to get : Learned from Genzui Kusaka

: Learned from Genzui Kusaka Strength : 19

: 19 Charisma: 19

2) Kyoshin Meichi-ryu

Type : Chi

: Chi How to get : Kill Juzo Inayama

: Kill Juzo Inayama Strength : 19

: 19 Charisma: 19

3) Tennen Rishin-ryu

Type : Ten

: Ten How to get : Learned from Toshizo HIjikata

: Learned from Toshizo HIjikata Strength : 19

: 19 Charisma: 17

Polearm combat styles

1) Shinto Munen-ryu

Type : Ten

: Ten How to get : Learned from Shinsaku Takasugi

: Learned from Shinsaku Takasugi Strength : 17

: 17 Charisma: 19

2) Hokushin Itto-ryu

Type : Chi

: Chi How to get : Learned from Sana Chiba/Kill Wild Tiger Mio

: Learned from Sana Chiba/Kill Wild Tiger Mio Strength : 17

: 17 Charisma: 19

3) Hayabusa-ryu

Type : Shinobi

: Shinobi How to get : Learned from Yasusuke Sawamura

: Learned from Yasusuke Sawamura Strength : 17

: 17 Charisma: 19

Bayonet combat styles

1) Kiheitai Style

Type : Ten

: Ten How to get : Learned from Hirobumi Ito/Kill Shirodayu Shirame

: Learned from Hirobumi Ito/Kill Shirodayu Shirame Strength : 17

: 17 Charisma: 19

Greatsword combat styles

1) Hoshin-ryu

Type : Chi

: Chi How to get : Learned from Koto Nakazawa/Kill Temple-Crasher Yosuke

: Learned from Koto Nakazawa/Kill Temple-Crasher Yosuke Strength : 19

: 19 Charisma: 17

2) Tennen Rishin-ryu

Type : Ten

: Ten How to get : Learned from Isami Kondo/Kill Gennai Inoko

: Learned from Isami Kondo/Kill Gennai Inoko Strength : 19

: 19 Charisma: 17

Sabre combat styles

1) US Training

Type : Chi

: Chi How to get : Learned from Matthew Perry/Kill Grigori the Immortal

: Learned from Matthew Perry/Kill Grigori the Immortal Strength : 17

: 17 Charisma: 19

Oxtail Blade combat styles

1) Kiheitai Style

Type : Chi

: Chi How to get : Learned from Shinsaku Takasugi/Green-Eyed Sanzaemon

: Learned from Shinsaku Takasugi/Green-Eyed Sanzaemon Strength : 17

: 17 Charisma: 19

Combat styles in Rise of the Ronin: Best ways to unlock

When it comes to unlocking combat styles in Rise of the Ronin, you have two different options. The first is the most popular and also the easiest one, as you must establish close ties with companions by finishing primary, secondary, and bond missions in Rise of the Ronin. The second method is by defeating the fugitives.

You can locate the fugitives on the map by seeing the octagonal marker. If you have already discovered but not defeated them yet, you can identify which ones will unlock a combat style by hovering over them. Consequently, it will show a note that states that defeating them will give you a particular combat style.

