All Dragonfly locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza is a worthy entry to the iconic Yakuza series, and this spinoff title is much larger in scale than anticipated. It is a much different take from traditional Yakuza games featuring Goro Majima. He washes ashore with no recollection of how he got to where he is, and brings together a new crew. The recruitment process can be time-consuming, especially without the right requirements, such as dragonflies.

In this reality, a dragonfly is more than an insect; they can be used to farm rare resources and even convince people to join your crew. This article will cover all dragonfly locations and how to reach them.

Dragonfly locations in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Catching dragonflies is easier said than done (Image via SEGA)

If you look hard enough, you can spot a few dragonflies zooming through the air, and it is up to you to acquire as much as you can to bolster your ranks.

You can spot dragonflies near small bodies of water or under shade. If they get startled, you can kiss your chances of capturing one goodbye. There are a few spots to farm dragonflies, but it is worth mentioning that you must be quick on your feet to avoid detection.

Dragonflies are extremely valuable for main quests, recruiting new members, and crafting new items. Here are a few spots where you can find some dragonflies in Honolulu.

Sakura Street

A good spot to catch some dragonflies is north of Honolulu (Image via SEGA)

If you are somewhere north of the city, you can check near the coastline and see if you can catch some dragonflies. This is a goldmine for catching dragonflies; however, you should exercise extreme caution before attempting to catch any of them since this area is large, and they can fly away without much effort.

It would be a shame to walk away with nothing to show for the richest spot on the map. Scour every side of the water, and the chances of you encountering a good number of dragonflies are high before they flee the scene entirely. Sakura Street is on the northern side of the city, and you can use a taxi to get there.

Riverside Walk

You have to get creative to catch some dragonflies for this part of the city (Image via SEGA)

After catching some dragonflies up on the north side of Sakura Street, you can head down to Aloha Street by the Riverside Walk. This spot is near the Anaconda Shopping Center. You can use this point of interest as your landmark. While looking at the beautiful views, don't let it distract you from missing the dragonflies nearby.

Once you are over by the Aloha Bridge, you can hop down and see if you can score a few dragonflies hiding underneath the bridge. The dragonflies are not huge fans of sunlight. This is the most logical area to hide when the sun is up.

Anaconda Harbor Park

One of the first few places you can visit after disembarking the Goromaru in Honolulu is a hotspot for dragonfly activity (Image via SEGA)

After doing a few main story quests, Goro Majima will take the Goromaru, his ship, to the shores of Honolulu. As soon as you reach the shore, you can head to Anaconda Harbor Park. Unlike the previous two locations, this spot is much smaller and narrower, making the catching process much easier and more convenient.

The park is located on the city's south side, and you can either start here and make your way up to the north at Sakura Street or vice versa. It is worth noting that there may not be a lot of dragonflies here to capture, unlike the other areas.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC via Steam. For more related articles, check these out:

