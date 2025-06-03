All Honkai Star Rail 3.3 achievements

All achievements released in Honkai Star Rail version 3.3 (Image via HoYoverse)
All achievements released in Honkai Star Rail version 3.3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Several achievements made their way into the game when Honkai Star Rail 3.3 debuted. Players tend to unlock all the new trophies, as they can grant them a decent amount of Stellar Jades, which one must save up to obtain their desired characters. As each achievement requires Trailblazers to do some specific things, they might wonder how to unlock the new ones.

This article details every achievement released alongside the Honkai Star Rail version 3.3 patch and how to complete them.

Every achievement debuted in the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update

Like most patches, every achievement released in Honkai Star Rail 3.3 is divided into several categories. The new trophies are:

The Rail Unto the Stars

NameDescriptionReward
The Silence at DawnMourn the perishing of a great mortal (Listen to Phainon's speech)10 Stellar Jades
Golden Splendor, Broken WingsPlunge into the scalding golden bath... (Defeat the incarnation of the Sky Titan)10 Stellar Jades
The Sky We ShareWith humanity's willpower, end the era of the gods (Defeat the will of Seliose)10 Stellar Jades
The Girl Who Betrayed the WorldWitness the conclusion of a lie (Witness the moment when the Millennial Lie is revealed)10 Stellar Jades
Where All Endings BeginNothing in this world is perfect (Complete the Flame-Chase Journey)10 Stellar Jades
Eager for Battle

NameDescriptionReward
Sleight of SkyIn a single battle, accumulates over 9999999 points of DMG with the Talent records of the ally character, Cipher.5 Stellar Jades
Max HP Is the DMG LimitIn a single battle, deal a killing blow to 2 enemies with 100% HP using Cipher's Ultimate "Yours Truly, Kitty Phantom Thief!"5 Stellar Jades
I'll Be Your Guarding GaleIn a single battle, consume a total of 10000 HP from ally character Hyacine's Little Ica via healing allies5 Stellar Jades
SeabiscuitIn a single battle, deal the final hit to a Stormbringer or Voidranger: Trampler using ally character Hyacine's Little Ica5 Stellar Jades
Rage Against the Dying LightIn the battle against Sublime, Radiant, Avatar of the Sky, lower "Temperature" by 305 Stellar Jades
Battle for Dominion Over LightningIn the battle against Sublime, Radiant, Avatar of the Sky, interrupt the enemy's "Thunderclap, Quake of Mount and Seas" by seizing all "Thunderclouds"5 Stellar Jades
Divine Retribution from Up AboveWhen the Decimator, Karma of Daythunder, Eye of Twilight's "Black Tide Sync Rate" reaches the maximum, endure the attack of "Unmaking Ashes: Godsfall" with no ally character being knocked down5 Stellar Jades
Just a Tiny StainDefeat the Dark Sun Gryphon without taking any damage from its summons5 Stellar Jades
The Arena ChampionWin the "Duel" challenge by inflicting Weakness Break on the Black Tide's Champion5 Stellar Jades
Moment of Joy

NameDescriptionReward
The Legitimate Don QuixoteWonderful weather we're having! Time to wreck that fan! (Change the state of the same wind fan device 10 times in a short period)5 Stellar Jades
The Memories We Share

NameDescriptionReward
The Fleeting Life of FlameChannel the Embers obtained from Alain into the flame5 Stellar Jades
Three Days to BurnReignite all extinguished Living Flames of Georios in "Fallen Twilight City" Okhema and "Lightless Chapel" Dawncloud5 Stellar Jades
King of LionsRepair all damaged Verax Leos in the "Fallen Twilight City" Okhema and the "Lightless Chapel" Dawncloud5 Stellar Jades
Cloud Computing ResumingRead the meeting minutes of geniuses studying Amphoreus5 Stellar Jades
One-Day KephaleDisguise yourself as Kephale for the sake of the children's smiles5 Stellar Jades
Biosphere 2Work with others to establish a new shelter5 Stellar Jades
I Call for the Gentle DawnRead all the Enlightenment series in "Fortress of Dome" Eye of Twilight5 Stellar Jades
I Call for the New BeginningRead an Enlightenment volume for the first time after claiming Aquila's Coreflame5 Stellar Jades
Legacy of RuinsPurchase all synthesis formulas for destroyed city-states' specialties from Janus' Steed in the "Fallen Twilight City" Okhema5 Stellar Jades
West Wind EpitaphWitness the fate of an Okhema resident and record their story5 Stellar Jades
The Dusk of Human EraGlimpse all Fragments of Recollection at "Fallen Twilight City" Okhema5 Stellar Jades
The Cat Who Lived a Million LivesGlimpse the last Fragment of Recollection of the Fleet-Footed Traveler5 Stellar Jades
Mending the SkyGlimpse the last Fragment of Recollection of the Healer of Light5 Stellar Jades
The Endless Plains Stretch OnObtain the audio record Divine Echo: Earth5 Stellar Jades
Speech in a Rainbow of ColorsObtain the audio record Divine Echo: Trickery5 Stellar Jades
Your Vigil Through InstantsObtain the audio record Divine Echo: Sky5 Stellar Jades
I Stand Vigil for Me AloneInvestigate both steeds of Janus located in the "Fortress of Dome" Eye of Twilight and the "Cloudedge Bastion Ruins" Eye of Twilight5 Stellar Jades
Bat of Justice!Synthesize the Ultimate Bat in the Legend of the Galactic Baseballer event5 Stellar Jades
Evil May CryDefeat the Black Cloak Demon King in the Legend of the Galactic Baseballer event10 Stellar Jades
Galactic Meteor StrikeSynthesize the Esteemed Weapon in Legend of the Galactic Baseballer event5 Stellar Jades
Sunlight and ShadowSynthesize the Twin Weapons in the Legend of the Galactic Baseballer event5 Stellar Jades
Slash, Strike, and SweepAchieve a 16-strike combo with the Thunderstorm's Hammer in the Legend of the Galactic Baseballer event5 Stellar Jades
The Chosen OneRoll 5 Diamonds in a single Lucky Roulette or Lucky One's Gamble attack during the Legend of the Galactic Baseballer event5 Stellar Jades
Fathom the Unfathomable

NameDescriptionReward
Here's Your Traffic TicketSmash the speeding Flying Amphora in the "Cloudedge Bastion Ruins" Eye of Twilight5 Stellar Jades
Chirping Secret: The Unseen StepsWhat obscures the Flame's Path (Solve the prophetic riddle in "Lightless Chapel" Dawncloud Cliff)5 Stellar Jades
Chirping Secret: The Westward OrdealCan the fleet-footed outrun their fate? (Solve the prophetic riddle in "Fallen Twilight City" Okhema)5 Stellar Jades
Chirping Secret: Divine EnigmaHow to tame the divine machine? (Solve the prophetic riddle in "Fortress of Dome" Eye of Twilight)5 Stellar Jades
Chirping Secret: Rainbow's EndWhat path leads to rainbow's end? (Solve the prophetic riddle in "Cloudedge Bastion Ruins" Eye of Twilight)5 Stellar Jades
An Ark of Golden ThreadsCollect all 16 Hymn Tablets and talk to the Prototype Garmentmaker5 Stellar Jades
Farewell, All Flying AmphorasSmash all Flying Amphoras along the endless rainbow road5 Stellar Jades
The Minimum Spanning TreeSolve a West Wind Compass puzzle with no more than two rotations5 Stellar Jades
Ebb and FlowSolve all West Wind Compass puzzles in the Eye of Twilight and claim their treasures5 Stellar Jades
Knowledge Knows No BoundsFind the "Knowing Bug"5 Stellar Jades
The Bartholos BosonFind a Spirithief spinning in place5 Stellar Jades
Bartholos Knows NothingWitness a Spirithief vanquish the monster guarding the chest5 Stellar Jades
Beacon of the SkyUse the West Wind Compass to access a unique celestial sector in the "Cloudedge Bastion Ruins" Eye of Twilight5 Stellar Jades
Punch to the SkyHiding in the sky won't save you.. (Defeat a hidden enemy in the "Fortress of Dome" Eye of Twilight using the Punch Action of the Hand of Zagreus)5 Stellar Jades
PhotosynthesisA true master can walk on air.. (Reach the other side of the platform in the "Cloudedge Bastion Ruins" Eye of Twilight using the Miracle Orb)5 Stellar Jades
Open SesameSolve the puzzle and obtain the hidden treasure in the storage sector of the "Cloudedge Bastion Ruins" Eye of Twilight5 Stellar Jades
Jack and the BeanstalkSolve the puzzle and obtain the hidden treasure in the celestial sector of the "Cloudedge Bastion Ruins" Eye of Twilight5 Stellar Jades
Climate ControllerActivate a celestial mural in the "Fortress of Dome" Eye of Twilight for the first time... (You'll discover that the skies can be molded like clay in your hands)5 Stellar Jades
bell-icon Manage notifications