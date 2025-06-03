All Honkai Star Rail 3.3 achievements

Several achievements made their way into the game when Honkai Star Rail 3.3 debuted. Players tend to unlock all the new trophies, as they can grant them a decent amount of Stellar Jades, which one must save up to obtain their desired characters. As each achievement requires Trailblazers to do some specific things, they might wonder how to unlock the new ones.

This article details every achievement released alongside the Honkai Star Rail version 3.3 patch and how to complete them.

Every achievement debuted in the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update

Like most patches, every achievement released in Honkai Star Rail 3.3 is divided into several categories. The new trophies are:

The Rail Unto the Stars

Name Description Reward The Silence at Dawn Mourn the perishing of a great mortal (Listen to Phainon's speech) 10 Stellar Jades Golden Splendor, Broken Wings Plunge into the scalding golden bath... (Defeat the incarnation of the Sky Titan) 10 Stellar Jades The Sky We Share With humanity's willpower, end the era of the gods (Defeat the will of Seliose) 10 Stellar Jades The Girl Who Betrayed the World Witness the conclusion of a lie (Witness the moment when the Millennial Lie is revealed) 10 Stellar Jades Where All Endings Begin Nothing in this world is perfect (Complete the Flame-Chase Journey) 10 Stellar Jades

Eager for Battle

Name Description Reward Sleight of Sky In a single battle, accumulates over 9999999 points of DMG with the Talent records of the ally character, Cipher. 5 Stellar Jades Max HP Is the DMG Limit In a single battle, deal a killing blow to 2 enemies with 100% HP using Cipher's Ultimate "Yours Truly, Kitty Phantom Thief!" 5 Stellar Jades I'll Be Your Guarding Gale In a single battle, consume a total of 10000 HP from ally character Hyacine's Little Ica via healing allies 5 Stellar Jades Seabiscuit In a single battle, deal the final hit to a Stormbringer or Voidranger: Trampler using ally character Hyacine's Little Ica 5 Stellar Jades Rage Against the Dying Light In the battle against Sublime, Radiant, Avatar of the Sky, lower "Temperature" by 30 5 Stellar Jades Battle for Dominion Over Lightning In the battle against Sublime, Radiant, Avatar of the Sky, interrupt the enemy's "Thunderclap, Quake of Mount and Seas" by seizing all "Thunderclouds" 5 Stellar Jades Divine Retribution from Up Above When the Decimator, Karma of Daythunder, Eye of Twilight's "Black Tide Sync Rate" reaches the maximum, endure the attack of "Unmaking Ashes: Godsfall" with no ally character being knocked down 5 Stellar Jades Just a Tiny Stain Defeat the Dark Sun Gryphon without taking any damage from its summons 5 Stellar Jades The Arena Champion Win the "Duel" challenge by inflicting Weakness Break on the Black Tide's Champion 5 Stellar Jades

Moment of Joy

Name Description Reward The Legitimate Don Quixote Wonderful weather we're having! Time to wreck that fan! (Change the state of the same wind fan device 10 times in a short period) 5 Stellar Jades

The Memories We Share

Name Description Reward The Fleeting Life of Flame Channel the Embers obtained from Alain into the flame 5 Stellar Jades Three Days to Burn Reignite all extinguished Living Flames of Georios in "Fallen Twilight City" Okhema and "Lightless Chapel" Dawncloud 5 Stellar Jades King of Lions Repair all damaged Verax Leos in the "Fallen Twilight City" Okhema and the "Lightless Chapel" Dawncloud 5 Stellar Jades Cloud Computing Resuming Read the meeting minutes of geniuses studying Amphoreus 5 Stellar Jades One-Day Kephale Disguise yourself as Kephale for the sake of the children's smiles 5 Stellar Jades Biosphere 2 Work with others to establish a new shelter 5 Stellar Jades I Call for the Gentle Dawn Read all the Enlightenment series in "Fortress of Dome" Eye of Twilight 5 Stellar Jades I Call for the New Beginning Read an Enlightenment volume for the first time after claiming Aquila's Coreflame 5 Stellar Jades Legacy of Ruins Purchase all synthesis formulas for destroyed city-states' specialties from Janus' Steed in the "Fallen Twilight City" Okhema 5 Stellar Jades West Wind Epitaph Witness the fate of an Okhema resident and record their story 5 Stellar Jades The Dusk of Human Era Glimpse all Fragments of Recollection at "Fallen Twilight City" Okhema 5 Stellar Jades The Cat Who Lived a Million Lives Glimpse the last Fragment of Recollection of the Fleet-Footed Traveler 5 Stellar Jades Mending the Sky Glimpse the last Fragment of Recollection of the Healer of Light 5 Stellar Jades The Endless Plains Stretch On Obtain the audio record Divine Echo: Earth 5 Stellar Jades Speech in a Rainbow of Colors Obtain the audio record Divine Echo: Trickery 5 Stellar Jades Your Vigil Through Instants Obtain the audio record Divine Echo: Sky 5 Stellar Jades I Stand Vigil for Me Alone Investigate both steeds of Janus located in the "Fortress of Dome" Eye of Twilight and the "Cloudedge Bastion Ruins" Eye of Twilight 5 Stellar Jades Bat of Justice! Synthesize the Ultimate Bat in the Legend of the Galactic Baseballer event 5 Stellar Jades Evil May Cry Defeat the Black Cloak Demon King in the Legend of the Galactic Baseballer event 10 Stellar Jades Galactic Meteor Strike Synthesize the Esteemed Weapon in Legend of the Galactic Baseballer event 5 Stellar Jades Sunlight and Shadow Synthesize the Twin Weapons in the Legend of the Galactic Baseballer event 5 Stellar Jades Slash, Strike, and Sweep Achieve a 16-strike combo with the Thunderstorm's Hammer in the Legend of the Galactic Baseballer event 5 Stellar Jades The Chosen One Roll 5 Diamonds in a single Lucky Roulette or Lucky One's Gamble attack during the Legend of the Galactic Baseballer event 5 Stellar Jades

Fathom the Unfathomable

Name Description Reward Here's Your Traffic Ticket Smash the speeding Flying Amphora in the "Cloudedge Bastion Ruins" Eye of Twilight 5 Stellar Jades Chirping Secret: The Unseen Steps What obscures the Flame's Path (Solve the prophetic riddle in "Lightless Chapel" Dawncloud Cliff) 5 Stellar Jades Chirping Secret: The Westward Ordeal Can the fleet-footed outrun their fate? (Solve the prophetic riddle in "Fallen Twilight City" Okhema) 5 Stellar Jades Chirping Secret: Divine Enigma How to tame the divine machine? (Solve the prophetic riddle in "Fortress of Dome" Eye of Twilight) 5 Stellar Jades Chirping Secret: Rainbow's End What path leads to rainbow's end? (Solve the prophetic riddle in "Cloudedge Bastion Ruins" Eye of Twilight) 5 Stellar Jades An Ark of Golden Threads Collect all 16 Hymn Tablets and talk to the Prototype Garmentmaker 5 Stellar Jades Farewell, All Flying Amphoras Smash all Flying Amphoras along the endless rainbow road 5 Stellar Jades The Minimum Spanning Tree Solve a West Wind Compass puzzle with no more than two rotations 5 Stellar Jades Ebb and Flow Solve all West Wind Compass puzzles in the Eye of Twilight and claim their treasures 5 Stellar Jades Knowledge Knows No Bounds Find the "Knowing Bug" 5 Stellar Jades The Bartholos Boson Find a Spirithief spinning in place 5 Stellar Jades Bartholos Knows Nothing Witness a Spirithief vanquish the monster guarding the chest 5 Stellar Jades Beacon of the Sky Use the West Wind Compass to access a unique celestial sector in the "Cloudedge Bastion Ruins" Eye of Twilight 5 Stellar Jades Punch to the Sky Hiding in the sky won't save you.. (Defeat a hidden enemy in the "Fortress of Dome" Eye of Twilight using the Punch Action of the Hand of Zagreus) 5 Stellar Jades Photosynthesis A true master can walk on air.. (Reach the other side of the platform in the "Cloudedge Bastion Ruins" Eye of Twilight using the Miracle Orb) 5 Stellar Jades Open Sesame Solve the puzzle and obtain the hidden treasure in the storage sector of the "Cloudedge Bastion Ruins" Eye of Twilight 5 Stellar Jades Jack and the Beanstalk Solve the puzzle and obtain the hidden treasure in the celestial sector of the "Cloudedge Bastion Ruins" Eye of Twilight 5 Stellar Jades Climate Controller Activate a celestial mural in the "Fortress of Dome" Eye of Twilight for the first time... (You'll discover that the skies can be molded like clay in your hands) 5 Stellar Jades

