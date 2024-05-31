All Lifeline skins in Apex Legends

Lifeline skins in Apex Legends have become popular as her pick rate has skyrocketed. This is due to the insane buffs she has received over the last couple of seasons. Her passive to revive teammates with her drone is viable in all game modes. Paired with her self revive ability, Lifeline has become a must-pick for many teams in ranked.
Lifeline has 87 skins in Apex Legends, out of which one is Iconic, 29 are Legendary, 16 are Epic, 25 are Rare, and 16 are Common.
This article lists all available Lifeline skins in Apex Legends as of 2024.
List of Lifeline skins in Apex Legends
All Iconic Lifeline skins in Apex Legends
- Runaway Hit
Iconic skins are made in collaboration with a third-party organization or influencer. The Runaway Hit cosmetic was a result of a collaboration between Apex Legends and Post Malone, released in November 2023.
All Legendary Lifeline skins in Apex Legends
At the time of writing, Lifeline has 29 Legendary skins. Of these, five can be unlocked with 1200 Crafting Materials, while the others were released during exclusive events or available from the Battle Pass of previous seasons.
- Peak Performer
- Vital Signs
- London Calling
- Organized Anarchy
- My Wave
- Lifeline Bling
- First Responder
- Judge Jury Executioner
- From the Ashes
- Guardian Angel
- Balance Shift
- Rejuvination
- Pirate Queen
- Breach and Clear
- Worlds Apart
- Bad to the Bone
- Ghost Stalker
- Hell Raiser
- Alabaster Titan
- Mic Check
- Combat Survivalist
- Mischief Medic
- Hyped Healer
- Healing Huntress
- Angel of Death
- Freestyle
- Shinobi Surgeon
- Haunt+Heal
- Cruel Medicine
Also Read: 5 best Lifeline skins in Apex Legends
All Epic Lifeline skins in Apex Legends
There are 16 Epic skins for Lifeline, out of which six cost 400 Crafting Materials and are thus easier to obtain. The rest were available in exclusive events but may come back to the store later.
- Blockchain Reaction
- Daemon Hunter
- Fiber Optics
- Heat Sync
- Neural Net
- Desert Doctor
- Pain Killer
- Green Widow
- Snow Crystal
- Hot Blooded
- Jammer
- Cold Compress
- Hardcore Heals
- Alchemist
- Sundown Surgeon
- Electric de Chocobo
All Rare Lifeline skins in Apex Legends
There are 25 Rare Lifeline skins in Apex Legends, 15 of which cost only 60 Crafting Materials. The others were released in exclusive events or Battle Pass of a previous season.
- Backlight Classic
- Brain Candy
- Checked Past
- Coastal Waters
- Desert Scorpion
- Dot Product
- Electric Synapse
- Mint Condition
- Purgatory
- Self Organized
- Sizzle Reel
- Tie Dye
- Tropic Streak
- Warlord
- Woodland Warfare
- Revolutionary
- Neon Dream
- Blossom
- Health Drain
- Tide Pool
- Pastel Dreams
- Data Driven
- Bow Blossom
- Ocean Groove
- Jewel Tones
Also read: How to play Lifeline in Apex Legends
All Common Lifeline skins in Apex Legends
There are 16 Common Lifeline skins in Apex Legends. They cost only 30 Crafting Materials and are the easiest to get. There are no event exclusive cosmetics in this section.
- Default
- Amethyst
- Arctic
- Cardinal
- Clearwater
- Evergreen
- Flamingo
- Hydro
- Limelight
- Mandarin
- Orchid
- Rage
- Sahara
- Skyward
- Vino
- Yellowjacket
If you're interested in skins of other legends from Apex Legends, check out our other articles below:
- All Mad Maggie skins in Apex Legends
- All Bloodhound skins in Apex Legends
- 5 best Pathfinder skins in Apex Legends
- 5 best Lifeline skins in Apex Legends
- 5 best Gibraltar skins in Apex Legends
- 5 best Wattson skins in Apex Legends
- 5 best Fuse skins in Apex Legends
- 5 best Loba skins in Apex Legends
- 5 best Conduit skins in Apex Legends
- 5 best Caustic skins in Apex Legends
- 5 best Mad Maggie skins in Apex Legends
Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!