All Lifeline skins in Apex Legends

Lifeline skins in Apex Legends have become popular as her pick rate has skyrocketed. This is due to the insane buffs she has received over the last couple of seasons. Her passive to revive teammates with her drone is viable in all game modes. Paired with her self revive ability, Lifeline has become a must-pick for many teams in ranked.

Lifeline has 87 skins in Apex Legends, out of which one is Iconic, 29 are Legendary, 16 are Epic, 25 are Rare, and 16 are Common.

This article lists all available Lifeline skins in Apex Legends as of 2024.

List of Lifeline skins in Apex Legends

All Iconic Lifeline skins in Apex Legends

Iconic Lifeline skin in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)
Iconic Lifeline skin in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)
  • Runaway Hit
Iconic skins are made in collaboration with a third-party organization or influencer. The Runaway Hit cosmetic was a result of a collaboration between Apex Legends and Post Malone, released in November 2023.

All Legendary Lifeline skins in Apex Legends

Legendary Lifeline skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)
Legendary Lifeline skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

At the time of writing, Lifeline has 29 Legendary skins. Of these, five can be unlocked with 1200 Crafting Materials, while the others were released during exclusive events or available from the Battle Pass of previous seasons.

  1. Peak Performer
  2. Vital Signs
  3. London Calling
  4. Organized Anarchy
  5. My Wave
  6. Lifeline Bling
  7. First Responder
  8. Judge Jury Executioner
  9. From the Ashes
  10. Guardian Angel
  11. Balance Shift
  12. Rejuvination
  13. Pirate Queen
  14. Breach and Clear
  15. Worlds Apart
  16. Bad to the Bone
  17. Ghost Stalker
  18. Hell Raiser
  19. Alabaster Titan
  20. Mic Check
  21. Combat Survivalist
  22. Mischief Medic
  23. Hyped Healer
  24. Healing Huntress
  25. Angel of Death
  26. Freestyle
  27. Shinobi Surgeon
  28. Haunt+Heal
  29. Cruel Medicine

All Epic Lifeline skins in Apex Legends

Epic Lifeline skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)
Epic Lifeline skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

There are 16 Epic skins for Lifeline, out of which six cost 400 Crafting Materials and are thus easier to obtain. The rest were available in exclusive events but may come back to the store later.

  1. Blockchain Reaction
  2. Daemon Hunter
  3. Fiber Optics
  4. Heat Sync
  5. Neural Net
  6. Desert Doctor
  7. Pain Killer
  8. Green Widow
  9. Snow Crystal
  10. Hot Blooded
  11. Jammer
  12. Cold Compress
  13. Hardcore Heals
  14. Alchemist
  15. Sundown Surgeon
  16. Electric de Chocobo

All Rare Lifeline skins in Apex Legends

Rare Lifeline skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)
Rare Lifeline skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

There are 25 Rare Lifeline skins in Apex Legends, 15 of which cost only 60 Crafting Materials. The others were released in exclusive events or Battle Pass of a previous season.

  1. Backlight Classic
  2. Brain Candy
  3. Checked Past
  4. Coastal Waters
  5. Desert Scorpion
  6. Dot Product
  7. Electric Synapse
  8. Mint Condition
  9. Purgatory
  10. Self Organized
  11. Sizzle Reel
  12. Tie Dye
  13. Tropic Streak
  14. Warlord
  15. Woodland Warfare
  16. Revolutionary
  17. Neon Dream
  18. Blossom
  19. Health Drain
  20. Tide Pool
  21. Pastel Dreams
  22. Data Driven
  23. Bow Blossom
  24. Ocean Groove
  25. Jewel Tones

All Common Lifeline skins in Apex Legends

Common Lifeline skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)
Common Lifeline skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

There are 16 Common Lifeline skins in Apex Legends. They cost only 30 Crafting Materials and are the easiest to get. There are no event exclusive cosmetics in this section.

  1. Default
  2. Amethyst
  3. Arctic
  4. Cardinal
  5. Clearwater
  6. Evergreen
  7. Flamingo
  8. Hydro
  9. Limelight
  10. Mandarin
  11. Orchid
  12. Rage
  13. Sahara
  14. Skyward
  15. Vino
  16. Yellowjacket

