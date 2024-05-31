All Lifeline skins in Apex Legends

Lifeline skins in Apex Legends have become popular as her pick rate has skyrocketed. This is due to the insane buffs she has received over the last couple of seasons. Her passive to revive teammates with her drone is viable in all game modes. Paired with her self revive ability, Lifeline has become a must-pick for many teams in ranked.

Lifeline has 87 skins in Apex Legends, out of which one is Iconic, 29 are Legendary, 16 are Epic, 25 are Rare, and 16 are Common.

This article lists all available Lifeline skins in Apex Legends as of 2024.

List of Lifeline skins in Apex Legends

All Iconic Lifeline skins in Apex Legends

Iconic Lifeline skin in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Runaway Hit

Trending

Iconic skins are made in collaboration with a third-party organization or influencer. The Runaway Hit cosmetic was a result of a collaboration between Apex Legends and Post Malone, released in November 2023.

All Legendary Lifeline skins in Apex Legends

Legendary Lifeline skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

At the time of writing, Lifeline has 29 Legendary skins. Of these, five can be unlocked with 1200 Crafting Materials, while the others were released during exclusive events or available from the Battle Pass of previous seasons.

Peak Performer Vital Signs London Calling Organized Anarchy My Wave Lifeline Bling First Responder Judge Jury Executioner From the Ashes Guardian Angel Balance Shift Rejuvination Pirate Queen Breach and Clear Worlds Apart Bad to the Bone Ghost Stalker Hell Raiser Alabaster Titan Mic Check Combat Survivalist Mischief Medic Hyped Healer Healing Huntress Angel of Death Freestyle Shinobi Surgeon Haunt+Heal Cruel Medicine

Also Read: 5 best Lifeline skins in Apex Legends

All Epic Lifeline skins in Apex Legends

Epic Lifeline skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

There are 16 Epic skins for Lifeline, out of which six cost 400 Crafting Materials and are thus easier to obtain. The rest were available in exclusive events but may come back to the store later.

Blockchain Reaction Daemon Hunter Fiber Optics Heat Sync Neural Net Desert Doctor Pain Killer Green Widow Snow Crystal Hot Blooded Jammer Cold Compress Hardcore Heals Alchemist Sundown Surgeon Electric de Chocobo

All Rare Lifeline skins in Apex Legends

Rare Lifeline skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

There are 25 Rare Lifeline skins in Apex Legends, 15 of which cost only 60 Crafting Materials. The others were released in exclusive events or Battle Pass of a previous season.

Backlight Classic Brain Candy Checked Past Coastal Waters Desert Scorpion Dot Product Electric Synapse Mint Condition Purgatory Self Organized Sizzle Reel Tie Dye Tropic Streak Warlord Woodland Warfare Revolutionary Neon Dream Blossom Health Drain Tide Pool Pastel Dreams Data Driven Bow Blossom Ocean Groove Jewel Tones

Also read: How to play Lifeline in Apex Legends

All Common Lifeline skins in Apex Legends

Common Lifeline skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

There are 16 Common Lifeline skins in Apex Legends. They cost only 30 Crafting Materials and are the easiest to get. There are no event exclusive cosmetics in this section.

Default Amethyst Arctic Cardinal Clearwater Evergreen Flamingo Hydro Limelight Mandarin Orchid Rage Sahara Skyward Vino Yellowjacket

If you're interested in skins of other legends from Apex Legends, check out our other articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback