All Marvel Rivals Jeff the Land Shark skins: Tier list and prices

Marvel Rivals Jeff the Land Shark is an adorable Strategist character. This support hero currently has a total of four cosmetics including the base skin. The basic skin is unlocked and accessible to all players as the character is unlocked by default in the game. It is also one of the most popular support heroes in the game who can heal and dish out a lot of damage in the hero-shooter

Jeff the Land Shark has received some of the most unique skins in Marvel Rivals. All of the cosmetics are themed around soft colors and showcase friendly attires including jackets and full-body suits. The hero's popularity also skyrocketed the demand for the Strategist's skins in the community. You can choose to purchase these makeovers in a complete bundle or get the standalone hero skin from the store.

This article will highlight the best skins that are available for Jeff the Land Shark in Marvel Rivals.

Editor’s note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this list have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new seasonal update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Ranking all Marvel Rivals Jeff the Land Shark skins

Here is the tier list for the Marvel Rivals Jeff the Land Shark skins, with S-tier being the highest:

Tier Skin S-tier Cuddly Fuzzlefin A-tier Incognito Dolphin B-tier Adopted Avenger, Jeff's default skin

1) Cuddly Fuzzlefin (S-tier)

Jeff The Land Shark's Cuddly Fuzzlefin skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

While Jeff's Cuddly Fuzzlefin outfit was specifically created for the winter event in the game, the developers put great effort into making this character skin as cute as they could. The winter celebration outfit adds an adorable charm to the land shark, as expressed by this bio-quote in the game:

"Fine, Jeff, you can eat the snow all you want. Just not the yellow stuff!"

You can acquire this skin by completing various objectives in the winter celebration event and customizing the Jeff Festival Card. Cuddly Fuzzlefin is one of the best Marvel Rivals Jeff the Land Shark skins, providing a winter-themed makeover to the character.

2) Incognito Dolphin (A-tier)

Jeff The Land Shark's Incognito Dolphin skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Incognito Dolphin skin is based on the costume's first appearance in It's Jeff Infinity Comics (2021) #3. This cosmetic item is a beautiful symbol of the friendship between Jeff and Gwen Stacy, as mentioned in this in-game quote:

"Jeff spotted the pink dolphin at the costume shop instantly, its hue is a perfect match to that of his best buddy Gwen's outfit. Now no one would be afraid of him when swimming with his friends!"

You can buy the skin separately for 1,400 Units, or as part of the Jeff–Incognito Dolphin bundle (currently available for a temporarily discounted price of 1,600 Units). The latter includes the skin, a "Not A Shark MVP" animation, a "Keep it Up" emote, as well as the "Incognito Dolphin" Nameplate and Spray. Providing Jeff with a unique coat, Incognito Dolphin is one of the best Marvel Rivals Jeff the Land Shark skins that players can use.

3) Adopted Avenger (B-tier)

Jeff The Land Shark's Adopted Avenger skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

While the Adopted Avenger costume is a simple reskin of Jeff's default outfit, it is a smart reference to the character's introduction to the team in the seventh issue of West Coast Avengers (2018), as seen in this dialogue from the comic referenced in the game:

"Hey guys...so I need you to not freak out...because this is Jeff and I love him and he's coming home with us--"

You can buy the skin for 600 Units. It is one of the best Marvel Rivals Jeff the Land Shark skins for those who want a cosmetic item that pays homage to the character's first appearance in the comics.

4) Jeff The Land Shark's default skin (B-tier)

Jeff The Land Shark's default skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

You'll get Jeff's default skin for free when you start the game. It features the character without any attire and only one accessory — the "Jeff" name tag.

Marvel Rivals Jeff the Land Shark is quite easy to master and has a straightforward ability kit. His ultimate is very powerful and can be used to turn the tides of war in an instant. You can choose to purchase skins for this Strategist hero to flaunt your master over the support character while raking in victories. It is important to note that skins do not provide you with any advantages. They do not affect any abilities or stats of the character either.

