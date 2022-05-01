All Overwatch 2 Closed Beta maps ranked

Overwatch 2 PvP Beta has finally been launched for the players to enjoy. Considering the game is still in its early stages, the map pool is relatively small, and players will need to wait until the open beta becomes available.

Currently, twelve maps are available in the PvP closed beta, starting with Lijiang Tower, Oasis, Dorado, King's Row, and more. The appearance of the maps is random. All of these maps are divided into different game modes that include Push, Control, Escort, and Hybrid.

However, there are some maps that have been excluded from the roster.

Overwatch 2 features new as well as old maps from the prequel

Overwatch 2 Beta features 12 maps, namely Ilios, Lijiang Tower, Oasis, Dorado, Route 66, Watchpoint: Gibraltar, Circuit Royal, Eichenwalde, King's Row, Midtown, Toronto, and Rome.

These maps are specific to four game modes, i.e., Push, Control, Escort, and Hybrid. While some maps have reappeared in the sequel, others have been excluded from the roster. The names of the excluded maps are - Hanamura, Horizon Lunar Colony, Paris, Temple of Anubis, and Volskaya Industries.

Here are the maps featured in Overwatch 2:

12) Toronto

Toronto is one of the new maps that arrived with Overwatch 2. The location is based in Canada and features a statue of the iconic sport in the country, "Ice Hockey." This map becomes available when the Push mode comes up in the game.

Other iconic features like maple leaves are visible in many parts of the map, nodding at real-life similarities. Since the map is new, players must figure out different strategies to emerge victorious, considering the game is now a 5v5 mode instead of 6v6.

11) Rome

Rome is yet another map that got featured with the arrival of the sequel. Being the capital of Italy, the in-game representation of the city is near perfect. The roads are narrow with many historic features. However, the map is small and offers chaotic gameplay.

Escape routes are fewer, and verticality is limited. Players have to engage in fights that are mostly mainstream, but this is justified since the map is available under the "Push" playlist.

10) Lijiang Tower

This is one of the original maps from the main game that reappeared in the sequel. The map was built in the heart of a modern Chinese metropolis featuring busy streets lined with stores, gardens, restaurants, and famous night markets.

The map is available under the Control playlist, a game mode reiterated in Overwatch 2. It offers less mobility than other maps, and players now have to reconfigure their starts since the game has gone from 6v6 to 5v5.

9) Oasis

Oasis is yet another map that was first featured in Overwatch. It features one of the world's most advanced cities, a glittering gem rising from the Arabian Desert. This map is quite versatile as it allows players to attack and defend from multiple locations and angles.

Outplaying opponents is highly possible on this map and there are locations where enemies can be kept engaged. It is also a part of the Control playlist and its appearance will be randomized, similar to other maps.

8) Watchpoint: Gibraltar

This map has been the pinnacle of providing an orbital launch facility among the entire map pool. The map is an outpost that stands guard over the Mediterranean.

Watchpoint: Gibraltar is mostly known for Winston's domination as it provides various verticalities for outplaying opponents. This map appears when the Escort game mode comes into play and has the potential to offer an adequate amount of chaos.

7) Midtown

Midtown is another new map that is a part of the Hybrid playlist. It was originally supposed to be called "New York" but got changed later in March. The map symbolizes New York in a timeline between 1920-1950.

Gameplay is mostly linear on this map, with a handful of variations. Players will need to capture points and move forward with the payload and the features of the map to allow smooth gameplay.

6) Circuit Royal

The Circuit Royal was initially named "Monte Carlo" way back in BlizzCon 2019. In March, the name was changed, giving it a majestic feel. Based in Monaco, the representation of the place is close to accurate.

The map is available under the Escort playlist in Overwatch 2 and has the potential to offer versatile gameplay. Reworked DoomFist will have a great time dominating his enemies on this map, backed by Mercy and Moira.

5) Route 66

Route 66 is one of the best maps under the Escort playlist in Overwatch 2. This is a reiteration of the prequel and represents the outskirts of the US. Gas stations, roadside shops, and cafes are no longer functional, giving rise to heroes fighting for victory.

Players have to carry forward a floating vehicle within the allotted time to emerge victorious. Heroes like Genji, Orissa, and healers have a huge role in inflicting damage and proceeding with the payload simultaneously.

4) Eichenwalde

The Eichenwalde map has been made available for the Hybrid playlist in Overwatch 2 as well. The map is located in the middle of the Black Forest and used to be a town of one of the most famous battles during the Omnic Crisis.

A team must guide the battering ram to Eichenwalde Castle to claim back Balderich’s remains from their resting place, while the opposing team does everything in their power to stop the keep from being breached.

3) Dorado

This map has been re-featured in Overwatch 2 and marks the annual celebration of the end of the Omnic Crisis and the period of darkness. The attacking team begins in Missión Dorado to escort the payload to its destination.

The attacking team spawns very close to the payload. The defending team spawns at several locations, two of which are located within the ziggurat powering Dorado.

2) King's Row

King's Row has been added to the map pool of Overwatch 2, representing the cosmopolitan city of London, England. It is located in a ritzy neighborhood in the heart of London.

The map's gameplay involves escorting the EMP device into the omnic city, falling under the Hybrid playlist. It is one of the best maps for this game mode, and heroes like Widow Maker, Genji, Orisa, and healers have a huge role to play for victory.

1) Ilios

Ilios is located in the Aegean sea of Greece, which is part of the Mediterranean Sea and has found a spot in the map pool of Overwatch 2. Although it's an ideal vacation stop for people looking for a place to relax, heroes have found themselves capturing sites for victory.

It is a part of the Control playlist and is played in three sections: Lighthouse, Ruins, and Well. Tanks play a significant role in ensuring a successful capture backed by offensive and support heroes.

