All Revenant skins in Apex Legends

By Rohit Halder
Modified May 31, 2024 16:43 GMT
Revenant skins in Apex Legends
All Revenant skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Revenant skins in Apex Legends are the coolest yet most unnerving in the game. They are getting increasingly popular due to the rise in the legend's pick rate. Revenant has been dominating the meta due to his increased mobility and the extra shield he gets with his ultimate. Those maining this character love collecting the best Revenant skins and as such, are always on the lookout for new cosmetics to be released in the store.

Revenant has 84 skins in Apex Legends, out of which three are Mythic, 29 are Legendary, 12 are Epic, 23 are Rare, and 17 are Common. This article lists all available Revenant skins in Apex Legends as of 2024.

List of Revenant skins in Apex Legends

All Mythic Revenant skins in Apex Legends

Mythic Revenant skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)
Mythic Revenant skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)
  • Apex Nightmare (Tier 1)
  • Apex Nightmare (Tier 2)
  • Apex Nightmare (Tier 3)
The Mythic Revenant skin has to be unlocked with 150 Heirloom Shards. However, tier 2 and tier 3 can be unlocked only after doing a certain amount of damage while having the skin equipped.

  • Apex Nightmare Tier 2 can be unlocked after inflicting 30,000 damage as Revenant (Following Tier 1 skin unlock).
  • Apex Nightmare Tier 3 can be unlocked after inflicting 100,000 damage as Revenant (Following Tier 1 skin unlock).

All Legendary Revenant skins in Apex Legends

Legendary Revenant skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)
Legendary Revenant skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

At the time of writing, Revenant has 29 Legendary skins. Of these, six can be unlocked with 1200 Crafting Materials, while the others were released during exclusive events or available with previous seasons' battle passes. Here are all the Legendary Revenant skins:

  1. Shadow on the Sun
  2. Bird of Prey
  3. Unholy Beast
  4. False Idol
  5. Necro Nightmare
  6. Revelations
  7. The Afterlife
  8. Relic of Death
  9. Deathproof
  10. Forged Knight
  11. Frost Ancient
  12. Sacred Divinity
  13. Blood Ritual
  14. A Gaze Eternal
  15. Synthetic Shinobi
  16. Seeing Red
  17. Bleached Bone
  18. Predatory Instinct
  19. Ra Fury
  20. Burial at Sea
  21. No Chill
  22. Necromancer
  23. Deadly Teddy
  24. Mail Order Monster
  25. Deadly Relic
  26. Soulless Sentry
  27. Former Glory
  28. Night Phoenix
  29. Penumbra

All Epic Revenant skins in Apex Legends

Epic Revenant skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)
Epic Revenant skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

There are 12 Epic rarity skins for Revenant, out of which six cost 400 Crafting Materials, making them easier to obtain. However, the rest were available in exclusive events and might return to the store later. Here are all the Epic skins for Revenant:

  1. Daemon Hunter
  2. Fiber Optics
  3. Hack the System
  4. Heat Sync
  5. User Friendly
  6. Death Row
  7. From The Deep
  8. Guerrilla Ghoul
  9. Skinwalker
  10. Deep Sea Dread
  11. Blight Walker
  12. Candy Carnage

All Rare Revenant skins in Apex Legends

Rare Revenant skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)
Rare Revenant skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

There are 23 Rare Revenant skins in Apex Legends, 15 of which cost only 60 Crafting Materials. The other skins were released in exclusive events or battle pass of a previous season. Here are all the Rare skins for this legend:

  1. Arachnophobia
  2. Bloodline
  3. Desert Scorpion
  4. Disruptor
  5. Fresh Paint
  6. Green Screen
  7. Labyrinth
  8. Pincushion
  9. Prehistoric
  10. Purgatory
  11. Refraction
  12. Scribblers
  13. Unholy Alliance
  14. Urban Legend
  15. Wishbone
  16. Royal Death
  17. Gilded Rose
  18. Killswitch
  19. Death Etching
  20. Tide Pool
  21. Teal Torment
  22. Sakura Steel
  23. Aura of Vengance

All Common Revenant skins in Apex Legends

Common Revenant skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)
Common Revenant skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

There are 17 Common Revenant skins in Apex Legends. They cost only 30 Crafting Materials and are the easiest to get. There are no event exclusive skins in this section. Below are all the Common Revenant skins:

  1. Default ( Original)
  2. Default (Classic)
  3. Arctic
  4. Cardinal
  5. Clearwater
  6. Evergreen
  7. Flamingo
  8. Hydro
  9. Limelight
  10. Mandarin
  11. Midnight
  12. Orchid
  13. Rage
  14. Sahara
  15. Skyward
  16. Vino
  17. Yellowjacket

