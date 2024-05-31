All Revenant skins in Apex Legends

Revenant skins in Apex Legends are the coolest yet most unnerving in the game. They are getting increasingly popular due to the rise in the legend's pick rate. Revenant has been dominating the meta due to his increased mobility and the extra shield he gets with his ultimate. Those maining this character love collecting the best Revenant skins and as such, are always on the lookout for new cosmetics to be released in the store.
Revenant has 84 skins in Apex Legends, out of which three are Mythic, 29 are Legendary, 12 are Epic, 23 are Rare, and 17 are Common. This article lists all available Revenant skins in Apex Legends as of 2024.
List of Revenant skins in Apex Legends
All Mythic Revenant skins in Apex Legends
- Apex Nightmare (Tier 1)
- Apex Nightmare (Tier 2)
- Apex Nightmare (Tier 3)
The Mythic Revenant skin has to be unlocked with 150 Heirloom Shards. However, tier 2 and tier 3 can be unlocked only after doing a certain amount of damage while having the skin equipped.
- Apex Nightmare Tier 2 can be unlocked after inflicting 30,000 damage as Revenant (Following Tier 1 skin unlock).
- Apex Nightmare Tier 3 can be unlocked after inflicting 100,000 damage as Revenant (Following Tier 1 skin unlock).
All Legendary Revenant skins in Apex Legends
At the time of writing, Revenant has 29 Legendary skins. Of these, six can be unlocked with 1200 Crafting Materials, while the others were released during exclusive events or available with previous seasons' battle passes. Here are all the Legendary Revenant skins:
- Shadow on the Sun
- Bird of Prey
- Unholy Beast
- False Idol
- Necro Nightmare
- Revelations
- The Afterlife
- Relic of Death
- Deathproof
- Forged Knight
- Frost Ancient
- Sacred Divinity
- Blood Ritual
- A Gaze Eternal
- Synthetic Shinobi
- Seeing Red
- Bleached Bone
- Predatory Instinct
- Ra Fury
- Burial at Sea
- No Chill
- Necromancer
- Deadly Teddy
- Mail Order Monster
- Deadly Relic
- Soulless Sentry
- Former Glory
- Night Phoenix
- Penumbra
You might be interested in: 5 best Revenant skins in Apex Legends
All Epic Revenant skins in Apex Legends
There are 12 Epic rarity skins for Revenant, out of which six cost 400 Crafting Materials, making them easier to obtain. However, the rest were available in exclusive events and might return to the store later. Here are all the Epic skins for Revenant:
- Daemon Hunter
- Fiber Optics
- Hack the System
- Heat Sync
- User Friendly
- Death Row
- From The Deep
- Guerrilla Ghoul
- Skinwalker
- Deep Sea Dread
- Blight Walker
- Candy Carnage
All Rare Revenant skins in Apex Legends
There are 23 Rare Revenant skins in Apex Legends, 15 of which cost only 60 Crafting Materials. The other skins were released in exclusive events or battle pass of a previous season. Here are all the Rare skins for this legend:
- Arachnophobia
- Bloodline
- Desert Scorpion
- Disruptor
- Fresh Paint
- Green Screen
- Labyrinth
- Pincushion
- Prehistoric
- Purgatory
- Refraction
- Scribblers
- Unholy Alliance
- Urban Legend
- Wishbone
- Royal Death
- Gilded Rose
- Killswitch
- Death Etching
- Tide Pool
- Teal Torment
- Sakura Steel
- Aura of Vengance
Also read: How to play Revenant in Apex Legends
All Common Revenant skins in Apex Legends
There are 17 Common Revenant skins in Apex Legends. They cost only 30 Crafting Materials and are the easiest to get. There are no event exclusive skins in this section. Below are all the Common Revenant skins:
- Default ( Original)
- Default (Classic)
- Arctic
- Cardinal
- Clearwater
- Evergreen
- Flamingo
- Hydro
- Limelight
- Mandarin
- Midnight
- Orchid
- Rage
- Sahara
- Skyward
- Vino
- Yellowjacket
If you’re interested in skins from other legends in Apex Legends, check out the articles below:
- All Mad Maggie skins in Apex Legends
- All Bloodhound skins in Apex Legends
- 5 best Pathfinder skins in Apex Legends
- 5 best Lifeline skins in Apex Legends
- 5 best Gibraltar skins in Apex Legends
- 5 best Wattson skins in Apex Legends
- 5 best Fuse skins in Apex Legends
- 5 best Loba skins in Apex Legends
- 5 best Conduit skins in Apex Legends
- 5 best Caustic skins in Apex Legends
- 5 best Mad Maggie skins in Apex Legends
Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!