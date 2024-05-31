All Revenant skins in Apex Legends

Revenant skins in Apex Legends are the coolest yet most unnerving in the game. They are getting increasingly popular due to the rise in the legend's pick rate. Revenant has been dominating the meta due to his increased mobility and the extra shield he gets with his ultimate. Those maining this character love collecting the best Revenant skins and as such, are always on the lookout for new cosmetics to be released in the store.

Revenant has 84 skins in Apex Legends, out of which three are Mythic, 29 are Legendary, 12 are Epic, 23 are Rare, and 17 are Common. This article lists all available Revenant skins in Apex Legends as of 2024.

List of Revenant skins in Apex Legends

All Mythic Revenant skins in Apex Legends

Mythic Revenant skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Apex Nightmare (Tier 1)

Apex Nightmare (Tier 2)

Apex Nightmare (Tier 3)

The Mythic Revenant skin has to be unlocked with 150 Heirloom Shards. However, tier 2 and tier 3 can be unlocked only after doing a certain amount of damage while having the skin equipped.

Apex Nightmare Tier 2 can be unlocked after inflicting 30,000 damage as Revenant (Following Tier 1 skin unlock).

Apex Nightmare Tier 3 can be unlocked after inflicting 100,000 damage as Revenant (Following Tier 1 skin unlock).

All Legendary Revenant skins in Apex Legends

Legendary Revenant skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

At the time of writing, Revenant has 29 Legendary skins. Of these, six can be unlocked with 1200 Crafting Materials, while the others were released during exclusive events or available with previous seasons' battle passes. Here are all the Legendary Revenant skins:

Shadow on the Sun Bird of Prey Unholy Beast False Idol Necro Nightmare Revelations The Afterlife Relic of Death Deathproof Forged Knight Frost Ancient Sacred Divinity Blood Ritual A Gaze Eternal Synthetic Shinobi Seeing Red Bleached Bone Predatory Instinct Ra Fury Burial at Sea No Chill Necromancer Deadly Teddy Mail Order Monster Deadly Relic Soulless Sentry Former Glory Night Phoenix Penumbra

All Epic Revenant skins in Apex Legends

Epic Revenant skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

There are 12 Epic rarity skins for Revenant, out of which six cost 400 Crafting Materials, making them easier to obtain. However, the rest were available in exclusive events and might return to the store later. Here are all the Epic skins for Revenant:

Daemon Hunter Fiber Optics Hack the System Heat Sync User Friendly Death Row From The Deep Guerrilla Ghoul Skinwalker Deep Sea Dread Blight Walker Candy Carnage

All Rare Revenant skins in Apex Legends

Rare Revenant skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

There are 23 Rare Revenant skins in Apex Legends, 15 of which cost only 60 Crafting Materials. The other skins were released in exclusive events or battle pass of a previous season. Here are all the Rare skins for this legend:

Arachnophobia Bloodline Desert Scorpion Disruptor Fresh Paint Green Screen Labyrinth Pincushion Prehistoric Purgatory Refraction Scribblers Unholy Alliance Urban Legend Wishbone Royal Death Gilded Rose Killswitch Death Etching Tide Pool Teal Torment Sakura Steel Aura of Vengance

All Common Revenant skins in Apex Legends

Common Revenant skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

There are 17 Common Revenant skins in Apex Legends. They cost only 30 Crafting Materials and are the easiest to get. There are no event exclusive skins in this section. Below are all the Common Revenant skins:

Default ( Original) Default (Classic) Arctic Cardinal Clearwater Evergreen Flamingo Hydro Limelight Mandarin Midnight Orchid Rage Sahara Skyward Vino Yellowjacket

