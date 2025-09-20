All trophies and achievements in Dying Light: The Beast
Dying Light: The Beast has 30 trophies and achievements you can obtain by completing specific tasks. These tasks can range from simple objectives, such as running 10,000 meters, to specific actions, like drop-kicking an enemy. If you are one of the completionist players who want to collect all the trophies and achievements in Dying Light: The Beast, you have come to the right place.
This article will list all the trophies in the game as well as the tasks you must complete to acquire them.
All Dying Light: The Beast trophies and how to get them
As mentioned above, the latest Dying Light title contains 30 trophies/achievements. However, if you are a PlayStation user, you also get awarded with the fabled Platinum Trophy if you collect all the achievements.
A1: Yes, Dying Light: The Beast is a full game. It is a standalone release that has almost 18 hours of gameplay. However, compared to its predecessors, it is more compact and has a quite linear narrative.
Q2. Will Dying Light: The Beast have guns?
A2: Yes, alongside the parkour and melee combat, firearms will also be featured quite extensively in the game and are a part of the core combat mechanics.
Q3. Is Dying Light: The Beast canon?
A3: Yes, Dying Light: The Beast is canon. Its storyline takes place between Dying Light and Dying Light 2, and it answers what happened to Kyle Crane after he became a sentient Volatile.
