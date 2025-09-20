All trophies and achievements in Dying Light: The Beast

By Manish Das
Published Sep 20, 2025 11:46 GMT
All trophies and achievements in Dying Light: The Beast
Dying Light: The Beast all trophies and achievements (Image via Techland)

Dying Light: The Beast has 30 trophies and achievements you can obtain by completing specific tasks. These tasks can range from simple objectives, such as running 10,000 meters, to specific actions, like drop-kicking an enemy. If you are one of the completionist players who want to collect all the trophies and achievements in Dying Light: The Beast, you have come to the right place.

Ad

This article will list all the trophies in the game as well as the tasks you must complete to acquire them.

All Dying Light: The Beast trophies and how to get them

As mentioned above, the latest Dying Light title contains 30 trophies/achievements. However, if you are a PlayStation user, you also get awarded with the fabled Platinum Trophy if you collect all the achievements.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Here is the complete list of all the trophies and achievements of Dying Light: The Beast and how you can unlock them.

ALL TROPHY/ACHIEVEMENTHOW TO UNLOCK
Free at LastEscape from the Baron’s bunker
New FriendsSave the Survivors at Town Hall
Craftsman’s ApprenticeInstall your first weapon mod
Experiment on the LooseDefeat your First Chimera
IconicKill an enemy using a dropkick
Largo EmbargoDiscover the Baron’s sabotage
Sunday Morning RunRun at least 10,000 meters
Kylin McCraneWin gold in all of Travis’s races
Less ObedientGet a mountain dropped onto your head
Good SamaritanComplete all side quests
Ultimate BeastFully unlock your inner beast
Enhanced TelepathySurvive the test field experiment
Ultimate SurvivorFully regain your survival skills
There You Are!Capture the Beast
I Still Don’t Approve of Mindless FunKill 500 zombies with your vehicle
Apex PredatorKill a Volatile
GunslingerGet 6 headshots with a revolver within 20 seconds
BlacksmithRepair your weapon 50 times
And Then There Was LightActivate all transformer stations
We’re Safe Here!Activate all safe zones.
Glimpse Into the FutureComplete the main story
FirefighterKill 112 enemies with the flamethrower
CraftsmanUpgrade all blueprints to their maximum
Know What ‘Castor’ Means?Find all Castor Woods Beavers
Cabinet of CuriositiesFind all the collectibles
HexakosioihexekontahexaKill 666 enemies using your beast-like powers
Crane on a MonumentThe world looks different from up here, ain’t it?
And Don’t Forget to Wash Your HandsFind all of the ‘Hidden Truths with Spark’ podcast recordings
Family PictureFind all Fischer family newspaper clippings
What Happened at the AsylumFind all the secrets about the St. Valentine’s Asylum
The Beast Unleashed (PlayStation Players Only)Unlock all trophies
Ad

Read more: Is there fast travel in Dying Light: The Beast?

FAQ's about Dying Light: The Beast

Q1. Is Dying Light: The Beast a full game?

A1: Yes, Dying Light: The Beast is a full game. It is a standalone release that has almost 18 hours of gameplay. However, compared to its predecessors, it is more compact and has a quite linear narrative.

Q2. Will Dying Light: The Beast have guns?

Ad
Yes, Dying Light: The Beast has guns as a core combat element (Image via Techland)
Yes, Dying Light: The Beast has guns as a core combat element (Image via Techland)

A2: Yes, alongside the parkour and melee combat, firearms will also be featured quite extensively in the game and are a part of the core combat mechanics.

Ad

Q3. Is Dying Light: The Beast canon?

A3: Yes, Dying Light: The Beast is canon. Its storyline takes place between Dying Light and Dying Light 2, and it answers what happened to Kyle Crane after he became a sentient Volatile.

More on Dying Light The Beast:

About the author
Manish Das

Manish Das

Twitter icon

Manish is a Call of Duty writer and content specialist at Sportskeeda, currently in his final year as a BCA student. With a wealth of insight to offer into Call of Duty and the first-person shooter genre, Manish has yielded 350+ stories and garnered close to a million reads in less than two years. His tryst with gaming began ever since he tried out Road Rash in his childhood.

He actively follows developer blogs and official announcements, which allows him to report official news. He also engages with the community on social media to stay updated about the prevailing sentiments. To create comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, Manish turns to the most reliable source — his personal gameplay experiences.

Manish has helped organize esports events in Kolkata, which laid the foundation for his foray into video game journalism. He looks up to two-time TI winner Ana and Call of Duty streamer IceManIssac. He prefers multiplayer titles, but keeps a few single-player games on hand. He harbors a burgeoning love for RPGs — a genre he would also recommend to a gaming skeptic.

Manish would love to dive into Skyrim (from The Elder Scrolls franchise) and explore it first-hand if given the chance, as he is besotted with the game's combat mechanics, arcane spells, and compelling storyline. In his free time, Manish is a voracious reader.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications