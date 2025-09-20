All trophies and achievements in Dying Light: The Beast

Dying Light: The Beast has 30 trophies and achievements you can obtain by completing specific tasks. These tasks can range from simple objectives, such as running 10,000 meters, to specific actions, like drop-kicking an enemy. If you are one of the completionist players who want to collect all the trophies and achievements in Dying Light: The Beast, you have come to the right place.

Ad

This article will list all the trophies in the game as well as the tasks you must complete to acquire them.

All Dying Light: The Beast trophies and how to get them

As mentioned above, the latest Dying Light title contains 30 trophies/achievements. However, if you are a PlayStation user, you also get awarded with the fabled Platinum Trophy if you collect all the achievements.

Ad

Trending

Here is the complete list of all the trophies and achievements of Dying Light: The Beast and how you can unlock them.

ALL TROPHY/ACHIEVEMENT HOW TO UNLOCK Free at Last Escape from the Baron’s bunker New Friends Save the Survivors at Town Hall Craftsman’s Apprentice Install your first weapon mod Experiment on the Loose Defeat your First Chimera Iconic Kill an enemy using a dropkick Largo Embargo Discover the Baron’s sabotage Sunday Morning Run Run at least 10,000 meters Kylin McCrane Win gold in all of Travis’s races Less Obedient Get a mountain dropped onto your head Good Samaritan Complete all side quests Ultimate Beast Fully unlock your inner beast Enhanced Telepathy Survive the test field experiment Ultimate Survivor Fully regain your survival skills There You Are! Capture the Beast I Still Don’t Approve of Mindless Fun Kill 500 zombies with your vehicle Apex Predator Kill a Volatile Gunslinger Get 6 headshots with a revolver within 20 seconds Blacksmith Repair your weapon 50 times And Then There Was Light Activate all transformer stations We’re Safe Here! Activate all safe zones. Glimpse Into the Future Complete the main story Firefighter Kill 112 enemies with the flamethrower Craftsman Upgrade all blueprints to their maximum Know What ‘Castor’ Means? Find all Castor Woods Beavers Cabinet of Curiosities Find all the collectibles Hexakosioihexekontahexa Kill 666 enemies using your beast-like powers Crane on a Monument The world looks different from up here, ain’t it? And Don’t Forget to Wash Your Hands Find all of the ‘Hidden Truths with Spark’ podcast recordings Family Picture Find all Fischer family newspaper clippings What Happened at the Asylum Find all the secrets about the St. Valentine’s Asylum The Beast Unleashed (PlayStation Players Only) Unlock all trophies

Ad

Read more: Is there fast travel in Dying Light: The Beast?

FAQ's about Dying Light: The Beast

Q1. Is Dying Light: The Beast a full game?

A1: Yes, Dying Light: The Beast is a full game. It is a standalone release that has almost 18 hours of gameplay. However, compared to its predecessors, it is more compact and has a quite linear narrative.

Q2. Will Dying Light: The Beast have guns?

Ad

Yes, Dying Light: The Beast has guns as a core combat element (Image via Techland)

A2: Yes, alongside the parkour and melee combat, firearms will also be featured quite extensively in the game and are a part of the core combat mechanics.

Ad

Q3. Is Dying Light: The Beast canon?

A3: Yes, Dying Light: The Beast is canon. Its storyline takes place between Dying Light and Dying Light 2, and it answers what happened to Kyle Crane after he became a sentient Volatile.

More on Dying Light The Beast:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Manish Das Manish is a Call of Duty writer and content specialist at Sportskeeda, currently in his final year as a BCA student. With a wealth of insight to offer into Call of Duty and the first-person shooter genre, Manish has yielded 350+ stories and garnered close to a million reads in less than two years. His tryst with gaming began ever since he tried out Road Rash in his childhood.



He actively follows developer blogs and official announcements, which allows him to report official news. He also engages with the community on social media to stay updated about the prevailing sentiments. To create comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, Manish turns to the most reliable source — his personal gameplay experiences.



Manish has helped organize esports events in Kolkata, which laid the foundation for his foray into video game journalism. He looks up to two-time TI winner Ana and Call of Duty streamer IceManIssac. He prefers multiplayer titles, but keeps a few single-player games on hand. He harbors a burgeoning love for RPGs — a genre he would also recommend to a gaming skeptic.



Manish would love to dive into Skyrim (from The Elder Scrolls franchise) and explore it first-hand if given the chance, as he is besotted with the game's combat mechanics, arcane spells, and compelling storyline. In his free time, Manish is a voracious reader. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.