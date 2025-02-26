Some weapons in Avowed have cool perks and benefits; however, some stand out because of their unique quality. Spears are great one-handed weapons with great range but low defense stats. Nevertheless, you can take out powerful enemies with unique spears, making them a worthy inclusion in your collection of weapons.

We cover all the unique spears inthe game, their benefits, enchantments, passive abilities, and possible upgrade paths.

All unique spears in Avowed, and where to find them

1) Umpara's Spear

Acquiring Umpara's Spear can take a while (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube@LunarGaming)

This unique spear can be acquired as a potential reward during the Heart of Valor side quest. Finding this weapon can take a while, and you should be careful about certain moments when you must decide. For instance, after taking the Heart of the Leviathan, you must return it to Keipo to unlock the spear; however, if you give it to someone else, it will be out of your reach.

You can find the spear at Thirdborn (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube@LunarGaming)

Here are the stats of Umpara's Spear:

Physical Damage: 168

168 Stun: 156

156 Stamina Cost: 13

13 Critical Hit Chance: 6%

Strike the Heart is the weapon's unique passive and can deal an additional 25% critical hit chance on your target. The base enchantment is called Deadly Mechanism, allowing you to fire a poison dart after a power attack.

You can upgrade the base enchantment to either Unbalancing Rhythm, which can give you a 20% damage reduction for 10 seconds after a full combo. Alternatively, you can go for Paralyzing Toxin, a much beefier result of the base enchantment that accumulates poison on a target and nearby enemies.

2) Giant's Slumber

The Giant's Slumber is arguably the best spear in the game (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube@Jade PG)

You can find the Giant's Slumber spear in the Naka Tedek area. This spear can be acquired during the Ancient Soil main quest, where the envoy and party must search for a massive Adra pillar. But this doesn't mean you can't stray from the main path and see what else you can get inside. You can see the trident embedded in an enemy, and you will be ambushed after taking it.

The Giant's Slumber spear has great enchantment upgrades (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube@Jade PG)

Here are the stats of the Giant's Slumber spear:

Physical Damage: 168

168 Stun: 156

156 Stamina Cost: 13

13 Critical Hit Chance: 6%

Vessel Slaying is an effective passive for this weapon, which can inflict +20 damage on any enemy vessel. While the effects of Toppling Strike, the base enchantment, are great, you have two options for upgrades: Defensive Dance and Titan's Bane.

If you go for Defensive Dance, you can gain a boost in movement speed and dodge distance after successfully parrying incoming attacks. Titan's Bane allows your power attacks to stun enemies harder and increase your critical hit chance.

3) Wayfinder

The Wayfinder requires a bit more finesse (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube@Gaming Tornedo)

The Wayfinder spear can be found at the Garden within the Maegfolc Graveyard after solving a lengthy puzzle of opening doors and whatnot. Unlike the first two unique spears, the Wayfinder is locked behind a mechanism that needs solving with magic. After unlocking the first two, you must run upstairs and do some platforming. Once the door opens, you can loot the spear from a sarcophagus.

The Wayfinder is probably the spear that requires the most work to acquire (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube@Gaming Tornedo)

Here are the stats of the Wayfinder spear:

Physical Damage: 168

168 Stun: 156

156 Stamina Cost: 13

13 Critical Hit Chance: 6%

If you want to close the gap between you and your target, the unique passive lets you do that with Seeker's Flight. You can upgrade the base enchantment to Open the Sky, which inflicts stun and shock effects on nearby enemies after a full combo, or a boost in movement speed and reduction in damage with Fortuitous Journey.

Spears may not be the best melee weapon in-game, but these are the rare few with superior quality. You can get creative by mixing and matching offensive and defensive strikes while taking advantage of the spear's longer reach. This weapon can do damage without putting your envoy necessarily close to your target.

