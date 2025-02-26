Avowed takes place in the Living Lands, and it is safe to say that these parts are not for the faint of heart. It is home to vile creatures, and these monstrosities will not hesitate to put you down for good. While exploring the world, it would be wise to have a few means of self-defense, and you can even find some along your adventures.

This article will cover all the Unique Swords, where you can find them, their passive abilities, perks, benefits, and potential upgrade paths. You can find a handful of Unique Swords during your journey, and it would be a missed opportunity if you miss some of them.

All Unique Swords in Avowed, and how to get them

1) The Emperor's Reach

The Emperor's Reach is a powerful blade (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@GamerGuruOfficial)

You can find the Emperor's Reach at the Ancient Lakebed within the Shatterscarp region. It is embedded on a dead soldier with armor on the lowest spot, making it easy to miss with the colorful detail all around the area.

This Unique Sword has impressive perks and stats (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@GamerGuruOfficial)

Here are the stats of the Emperor's Reach Unique Sword:

Physical Damage: 168

168 Stun: 130

130 Stamina Cost: 11

11 Critical Hit Chance: 3%

The unique passive is called Bend the Knee, and you can't be chained with it while you can stun nearby Kith after performing special attacks. The base enchantment is called Rightful Annexation, and each kill grants you a boost in attack speed and movement.

You can upgrade this enchantment to Imperial Rebuke, which can highly stun enemies after successfully parrying their attacks. If you feel aggressive, you can spring for Triumph of Conquest. This upgrade is similar to the base enchantment but with a health burst after each kill as a bonus.

2) Last Light of Day

The Last Light of Day can be looted from an enemy boss (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@karpogaming)

The Last Light of Day can be acquired in a few ways, and one doesn't involve violence. You can find the Unique Sword during the Dawntreader side quest, where you can accomplish every optional activity and receive the sword as a reward. You can either do that or take on Sargamis and loot it from their remains.

Acquiring this sword can take a while (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@karpogaming)

Here are the stats of the Last Light of Day Unique Sword:

Physical Damage: 168

168 Stun: 130

130 Stamina Cost: 11

11 Critical Hit Chance: 3%

Dawn's Remembrance is an effective, passive that can deal 10% fire damage after each hit. The base enchantment is called the Golden Sun's Ascent, and each kill can regenerate lost health. You can upgrade to Blinding Daybreak to stun enemies after parrying or Golden Sun's Zenith, a better version of the base enchantment with a 10% increase in health recovery.

Also read: All unique spears in Avowed, and how to get them

3) Carnet's Cutlass

You will have to take this Unique Sword by force (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@GamerGuruOfficial)

The only way to acquire Captain Carnet's Cutlass is to go after Captain Carnet herself. It is worth noting that this can happen during a side quest called Debt of Blood, and only after you fail to stop the Fior mes Iverno from being torched during the Ancient Soil main quest.

There are a few requirements before unlocking this side quest (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@GamerGuruOfficial)

Here are the stats of Captain Carnet's Cutlass:

Physical Damage: 168

168 Stun: 130

130 Stamina Cost: 11

11 Critical Hit Chance: 3%

If you are going against a Kith, the passive will grant you 20% damage. While the Kith Slaying passive is great, the base enchantment, Seasoned in Battle, can give you a temporary speed boost after killing an enemy.

You can upgrade the base enchantment to Reinforce the Line, which can recover 3% of your maximum health and essence after perfect parries. On the other hand, Press the Attack is the same as the base enchantment but with better stats.

4) Meteor Blade/Ondra's Offense

The Meteor Blade and Ondra's Offense are the same weapon (Image via Xbox Game Studio || YouTube/@GamingTornedo)

Unlike other unique weapons, you must craft the Meteor Blade and have the necessary materials to turn it into the Ondra's Offense. You can craft the sword at Solace Keep by speaking to Forgemaster Dela. Starmetal is an important ingredient for this item. You must have a handful to acquire this Unique Sword.

The Meteor Blade and Ondra's Offense are worth the hassle (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@GamingTornedo)

Here are the stats of Ondra's Offense Unique Sword:

Physical Damage: 168

168 Stun: 130

130 Stamina Cost: 11

11 Critical Hit Chance: 3%

Ondra's Offense is the superior version of the Meteor Blade and has better perks. The passive is Freezing Lash, which can deal 10% frost damage to enemies. The Lamenting Flurry can decrease incoming enemy attacks and be upgraded to different paths.

Tidecaller's Revenge can stun and build frost accumulation after parrying an enemy attack. On the other hand, the Crashing Tide is similar to the base enchantment but has twice the decrease from enemy attacks for 15 seconds.

Avowed is now available on Xbox Series X/S, Game Pass, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

