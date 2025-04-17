All vehicles from Mario Kart World

The Mario Kart Direct on April 17, 2025, finally gave us a glimpse at some of the vehicles from Mario Kart World ahead of the game's release. The latest entry in Nintendo's long-running racing series is set to launch exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2 console. Like previous entries, you can expect quite a few vehicles to be featured in the game.

This article will take a look at all the revealed vehicles from Mario Kart World.

Note: Keep in mind that Nintendo has yet to reveal more details regarding the game and its content. We will update this list when more vehicles from Mario Kart World have been revealed or when the game releases.

All confirmed vehicles from Mario Kart World so far

Some of the vehicles that you can use (Image via Nintendo)

The latest Mario Kart World Direct showcased some of the vehicles that you can expect to ride and wreak mayhem with. These are the ones we know about as of the time of writing this article:

Standard Bike

Rally Bike

Mach Rocket

Funky Dorrie

Standard Kart

Rally Kart

Plushbuggy

Baby Blooper

These are the vehicles from Mario Kart World whose names have been revealed yet.

All confirmed characters in Mario Kart World

Some of the characters (Image via Nintendo)

Besides the list of vehicles from Mario Kart World, Nintendo has also revealed plenty about the cast as of now. Here are the ones we know about as of the latest showcases:

Mario

Luigi

Bowser

Princess Peach

Yoshi

Donkey Kong

Toad

Birdo

Toadette

Rosalina

Waluigi

Daisy

Mario Kart World is set to release alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5, 2025. It will be exclusive to the console and will not come to the old Switch. The game costs $80 for a digital copy, while the physical costs $90. But if you decide to get the Mario Kart World version of the Switch 2, you can get the game for only an additional $50 instead.

