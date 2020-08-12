Annie Lederman as Cheryl Fawkes in GTA 5: All you need to know

Rockstar Games and the GTA franchise are well-known for their inclusion of celebrity appearances in the most unexpected of ways. Fans of the GTA franchise are well-aware of roles played by famous actors such as Ray Liotta and Samuel L. Jackson.

However, other celebrities are also featured in the game in much more subtle ways. This includes Axl Rose, who voiced a radio show host in GTA San Andreas and Cara Delevingne, who voiced a similar role in GTA 5's radio station: Non-Stop Pop FM.

Fans are always pleasantly surprised to learn of such celebrity appearances and often go back to the game to see it for themselves. One such role in the game is that of famous comedian Annie Lederman, who played radio show producer Cheryl Fakwes on WCTR in GTA 5.

Annie Lederman as Cheryl Fawkes in GTA V

Cheryl Fawkes is the source of satire and parody of hippie culture in GTA 5. Throughout the game, characters often ridicule hippie and hipster culture, and Cheryl often provides the most hilarious lines in the game.

Annie Lederman is a popular American comedian who has had an extensive career in stand-up as well as TV. She also posts comedic content on her social media and even hosts a podcast called Meanspiration.

Her role in GTA 5 was met with much acclaim as the fanbase often cites her character as one of the most brilliant pieces of satire and parody in the game. Her character is well-known for extreme hippie views on modern society and culture.

Annie Lederman appeared in a GTA Online live-stream hosted by Lazlow himself and also appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience on episode #1334.

Character Trivia:

She is mentioned on the Lifeinvader page of Ray De Angelo Harris- the host of Chakra Attack- who writes in the 'About' section that he "is about to fire [his] producer for being a terrible ass hippie."