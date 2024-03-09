Apex Legends fans feel The Hunt LTM "makes pubs awful"

The Hunt is a new game mode that arrived in Apex Legends after the Season 20 update. It was launched alongside the new collection event, Inner Beast, and features bounty contracts called Hunt Datapads that spawn around different teams. The Hunt, however, has replaced the unranked duo and trio lobbies from the playlist, resulting in various users like u/Cheadleson saying:

"This new event makes pubs awful. Perma scan is dumb, games end before second circle close, third parties are even quicker, so everyone just sends everything. The last few LTMs have been awesome. This one really makes me want to sit this collection event out."

The community has had a long list of positive feedback for Apex Legends Season 20 as the publisher succeeded in creating a favorable balance for most features - evolving shields or upgradable legend perks. However, the most recent event has left a sour taste in the player base as the devs have replaced pubs with The Hunt game mode.

This article will highlight the community’s response to this Apex Legends Season 20 change.

Apex Legends community bash developers for replacing pubs with The Hunt

It is incredibly difficult for devs to properly balance a multiplayer online title, especially when it comes to battle royales. However, by creating one of the best seasonal updates, Electronic Arts (EA) effectively dealt with most of the issues. Unfortunately, the devs released the new Inner Beast Collection event and replaced the unranked mode with The Hunt.

Comment byu/Cheadleson from discussion inapexlegends Expand Post

One Reddit user, u/Cheadleson, pointed out through a post on the platform that the new LTM (Limited Time Mode) is not fun and ends too quickly. The user also cited that they might just stop playing casual matches until The Hunt event ends. Others also commented and asked if anyone is a game developer to provide insight into why someone would remove the primary mode of the game for an event.

Comment byu/Cheadleson from discussion inapexlegends Expand Post

Comment byu/Cheadleson from discussion inapexlegends Expand Post

Another user pointed out that this might be a simple playtest phase, as EA has been introducing takeover events to try new features in live servers. Players cited their dissatisfaction, saying it was a wild decision and could drive the player count down as not everyone enjoys playing The Hunt mode.

Comment byu/Cheadleson from discussion inapexlegends Expand Post

Comment byu/Cheadleson from discussion inapexlegends Expand Post

A percentage of players also compared it with previous modes like Straight Shot, stating that it was better than the current one and created a more fun pub experience with fully kitted weapons. u/Mathilliterate_asian commented that it's not even a polished mode, as Mirage’s ultimate ability has no effect since a crosshair is on top of the original character.

The Hunt game mode is scheduled to end on March 19, 2024, so fans can expect the unranked trio and duo modes to return at the same time.

Check out Sportskeeda for more Apex Legends updates, news, and guides:

How to unlock top tier Wraith skin || How to unlock Reactive Flatline || What's new in Season 20 || What are Legend Upgrades