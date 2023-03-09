Apex Legends Imperial Guard Prize Tracker: All free rewards, how to earn, challenges, and more

The Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection event commenced on March 7, 2023, with an all-new prize tracker for players to unlock exclusive prizes during the two-week limited-time Event. Featuring free rewards such as collection event packs, epic holo sprays, weapon charms, and more, the Imperial Guard Prize Tracker is one that players would not want to miss out on.

This Event also introduces the Mixtape permanent playlist, featuring fan favorites Gun Run, Team Deathmatch, and Control game modes, and also features limited-time thematic in-game cosmetics, a brand-new Wraith heirloom, exclusive bundles, and much more.

Apex Legends @PlayApex Grab your squad and get ready to rumble ⚔️ The Imperial Guard Collection Event is now live on all platforms.



The Apex Legends Imperial Guard prize tracker offers 14 free rewards across various progression stages, ranging from 0 to 5,000 points. Players must complete challenges to earn up to 1,600 points per day, with tasks updated daily.

To advance through the Imperial Guard Prize Tracker and unlock exciting rewards, players must complete the following tasks:

Play two matches/play five matches.

Deal 1,500 damage/deal 3,500 damage.

Get ten kills or assists/get 25 kills or assists.

Battle Royale: Get five knockdowns.

Battle Royale: Get a Top 10 finish four times.

Additionally, players can complete the following tasks to earn special event-themed player banner badges:

Imperial Bruiser - Deal 50,000 damage in any mode during the Imperial Guard Event.

- Deal 50,000 damage in any mode during the Imperial Guard Event. Imperial Enforcer - Get 200 kills or assists in any mode during the Imperial Guard Event.

- Get 200 kills or assists in any mode during the Imperial Guard Event. Imperial Authority - Win 20 matches of Any Mode during the Imperial Guard Event.

- Win 20 matches of Any Mode during the Imperial Guard Event. Imperial Master - Earn all other Imperial Guard Badges.

That being said, here's a look at all the unlockable rewards in the Apex Legends Imperial Guard Reward Tracker:

1) Imperial Guard Banner Badge and Imperial Guard Collection Pack - 250 Points

The Imperial Guard Banner Badge and Imperial Guard Collection Pack in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

At 250 points, players will receive an Imperial Guard Collection Pack through which they can unlock one of the 24 limited-time cosmetics from the collection. Players will also unlock the Imperial Guard event badge to equip any legend's banner.

2) "Ready to Strike" epic weapon charm - 500 Points

The "Ready to Strike" weapon charm in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

At 500 points, players will unlock the "Ready to Strike" epic weapon charm, making their intentions clear from the very start of their battles. This weapon charm can be equipped with only one weapon of the player's choosing.

3) Apex Pack - 750 Points

4) 3 Battle Pass Stars - 1000 Points

5) Apex Pack -1250 Points

6) "More Than Targets" epic Holospray - 1500 Points

The "More Than Targets" epic Holospray in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

At 1500 points, players can unlock the "More Than Targets" epic Holospray, which features the target dummies from the Firing Range, all geared up in traditional Japanese armor, ready to lead a rebellion.

7) Apex Pack - 2000 Points

8) "Damascus Demon" epic weapon charm - 2500 Points

The "Damascus Demon" weapon charm in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Players will unlock the "Damascus Demon" epic weapon charm at 2500 points, featuring a menacing yet spectacular demonic head inspired by Japanese folklore, and it is sure to appeal to your weapon.

9) Apex Pack - 3000 Points

10) "Very Cute Very Dangerous" epic Holospray - 3500 Points

The "Very Cute Very Dangerous" Holospray in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

At 3500 points, players will unlock another hold spray, this time featuring the legend Vantage's pet buddy, Echo, who takes on the target dummies all by itself while wearing a samurai helmet. Called "Very Cute Very Dangerous," the name itself delivers the message of this fearsome and ferocious beast.

11) 3 Battle Pass Stars - 4000 Points

12) Imperial Guard Collection Pack and Apex Pack - 5000 Points

The Imperial Guard Collection Pack in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

For the final reward in the prize tracker, players will unlock another Imperial Guard Collection Pack at 5000 points, allowing players to unlock two free thematic cosmetics for free during the Event's duration. Additionally, players also unlock a standard Apex Pack.

Apex Legends @PlayApex



The Spirit of Protection Gibraltar skin and Soul Splitter Kraber land tomorrow, March 7, with the Imperial Guard Collection Event. You have nothing to fear when he's got your backThe Spirit of Protection Gibraltar skin and Soul Splitter Kraber land tomorrow, March 7, with the Imperial Guard Collection Event. You have nothing to fear when he's got your back 💪 The Spirit of Protection Gibraltar skin and Soul Splitter Kraber land tomorrow, March 7, with the Imperial Guard Collection Event. https://t.co/UtmYfMzmYK

Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry is live on PC (via Steam and the EA App), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

