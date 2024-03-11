Apex Legends players claim Conduit is "incredibly broken" 

Introduced in Season 19, Conduit in Apex Legends is a Support Class character. Ever since her release, the Legend has been under a fair bit of scrutiny due to her overpowered nature. Especially since the release of Season 20, the Apex Legends community is vehemently resenting the addition of this character, judging by the unfair advantage brought into the field with her kit.

An Apex player, u/BigCats1999, out of sheer frustration, made a post on Reddit stating:

"I’m sick of Conduit."

Resonating to his post, numerous players have voiced their views regarding her ever-growing pick rate and unfair presence on the field.

Apex Legends players demand Conduit nerfs in upcoming season

Apex Legends players feel that Conduit nerfs are way overdue. The Legend's Tactical Ability, Radiant Transfer, causes the most frustration among players. With this ability, she can provide Temporary shields to herself and her teammates, which last for over thirty seconds.

While it might not seem like much on paper, it causes innate frustration when players have to deal with it head-on. After successfully destroying enemy players' shields, it is natural to feel annoyed when greeted with fully healed enemies.

User u/Seismicx thinks the shift in recent design philosophy has been the core reason for releasing Legends with "broken" abilities. Revenant and Conduit, together, have become the most hated Legend duo in the game, and for the right reasons.

The former's ability to form 75 Overhealth shields with his ultimate and the latter's ability to provide a full-shield recharge for free essentially provides players with over 500-600 hp in the game.

As evident from many of these comments, players find a strong distaste regarding the game's current meta. Social media sites have been flooding with similar posts indicating the overpowered nature of the Conduit-Revenant duo. If Respawn and EA don't take swift steps to amend their kits, we speculate a significant downward shift in Ranked Reloaded's player base.

As pointed out by u/mehemynx, the release of a new Legend bypasses the common player's skepticism for the most part. Players tend to notice their broken and overpowered nature as their role evolves in the game.

The same has been true for almost all Legend releases to date. However, with a vast roster of over 20 Legends in the game, ensuring that the game remains stable every season becomes increasingly challenging.

That said, we expect Respawn and EA to issue a balance patch with the mid-season update, potentially addressing the overpowered nature of the Support Legend's kit in Apex Legends.

