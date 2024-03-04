Apex Legends players claim Revenant is "broken" in Season 20

Lately, Apex Legends players have realized how Revenant is broken in Season 20. The reworked Synthetic Nightmare, released with Season 18, has seen a massive surge in his pickrate in Apex Legends Season 20. The new Legend Upgrades make him the best Skirmisher Legend in the game, trumping the likes of popular Legends such as Wraith, Octane, and Horizon.

User u/artmorte recently posted:

"So, is Revenant just going to stay like this? I get that his old ultimate was underwhelming, but this "have a bunch of extra health" re-work just isn't it. Way too op in close-range situations."

Many others have also shared their opinions about his rework and how the Legend Upgrades have changed the tides of the game this Season. For a detailed brief, read below.

Apex Legends fans want Revenant nerfed in Season 20

As mentioned above, one of the highlights of Apex Legends Season 20 was the Legend upgrades. Revenant, with these new perks, is borderline overpowered, according to the majority of the community.

This reworked Legend features not only great movement abilities but also some of the tools for sustenance, making him an S-tier Legend in Season 20.

u/thanhhai26112003 shared their experience fighting against a Conduit-Revnenat duo. Both these Legends have abilities that allow them to project additional HP, making them an unkillable force in the game.

Conduit can project temporary shields to her teammates, and as for the latter, his Ultimate ability, Forged Shadows, allows him to create a 75 HP shell of armor around his body. Each knockdown refreshes the timer for this ability and heals his armor to full health.

Apex Legends players appear astonished at the amount of firepower required to eliminate a Conduit-Revenant duo in the game. With the potential to create health pools ranging up to 525 HP, this makes them unkillable and points out a major design flaw in the game.

u/Subzero008 pointed out how the core problem isn't merely Revenant's "broken" stature in the game, but rather Legends, such as Conduit and Octane, that overtune his kit.

While u/Subzero008 believes that his new Legend Upgrades aren't as powerful as those of other Legends, the majority, however, disagree with this take. Revenant's new tactical cooldown refresh perks have made him one of the most relentless Legends in the game, demolishing squads with ease.

Apex Legends players are expecting a wave of nerfs to come in due time. However, judging by how both pubs and ranked are now being dominated by one single Lenged, Respawn Entertainment should be addressing the overpowered nature of this character very soon.

