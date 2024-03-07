Apex Legends players claim The Hunt LTM destroys solo experience

There have been mixed reviews of the newly released The Hunt LTM (Limited Time Mode) in Apex Legends, with most players stating their dislike of the game mode. The new Hunt LTM allows players to track enemies and eliminate them to get better loot as a reward. The Apex Legends community feels that Respawn has failed to understand the requirements of solo players, who expected a balanced experience for solo queue. However, it seems that the developers at Respawn Entertainment have a different plan.

Many others have also shared their opinions about The Hunt LTM and how it is going to affect the future of the game in Season 20 of APEX Legends.

Fans frustrated as The Hunt LTM replaces battle royale in Apex Legends

As mentioned above, the solo player base is not satisfied with the Hunt LTM in Apex Legends as it has failed to keep them engaged in the battle royale experience. Players have no choice but to solo queue in Ranked mode, where chances are high of them losing a significant amount of RP because of communication barriers with random teammates.

u/PatPlaysGames247 also shared that the player count could suffer due to the new game mode. The casual player base mostly consists of solo queuing players, but due to the nature of the new game mode, some will likely shift to other FPS titles until this event is over.

u/awhaling commented on their assumption about a "takeover" and the reason why bizarre new game modes often replace casual trios. The developers at Respawn might be using these game modes to try and test new features. At the same time, they are likely keeping track of user data and playtime to decide future game modes. This is not necessarily a negative as the developers could use this data to improve and implement game modes based on how popular they are with players.

u/MaaximumOOF commented that experimental game modes are rather forced events, and they should be released as separate game modes.

The constant replacement of the default battle royale trios mode with experimental modes has infuriated some. Players want more of the core Apex experience, and this would be possible if experimental modes like The Hunt LTM were kept as separate game modes.

u/throwaway3260247 and many others commented and praised the Straight Shot game mode in Apex Legends, an earlier LTM that gained instant popularity due to its fast matchmaking. The pacing, looting, and matchmaking aspects made it very appealing to both new and veteran players. These aspects of Straight Shot mode made the replayable aspect of Apex Legends even more fun and engaging compared to the Hunt LTM.

An issue that was commonly discussed in most of the comments was the infamous third-party phenomenon of Apex Legends. The Hunt LTM was being criticized as the three stack squads and high-rank players could hunt and find weak squads or solo players and pulverize them.

The UAV or location reveal feature was also highly criticized as it reveals locations spontaneously and is challenging for players who prefer slow games rather than chaotic, rushed matches that conclude instantly.

