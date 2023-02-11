Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry Battle Pass revealed: Reactive Mastiff weapon skin, legendary Crypto skin, and more

The new season of Apex Legends will be released on February 14, 2023. Titled Apex Legends: Revelry, it will introduce a unique battle pass featuring tons of unlockable in-game rewards spread across 100+ tiers, ranging from legend and weapon skins to banner frames and charms, and an exclusive reactive weapon skin as the final prize.

The sixteenth season is also set to overhaul the current legend roster with new classes, feature tons of in-game content, and celebrate the game's fourth anniversary with an exquisite Collection Event. Additionally, a brand-new game mode, fresh weapons, legends, weapon balancing, and other features will be made available with the release of Apex Legends: Revelry.

Apex Legends: Revelry Battle Pass trailer reveals exclusive party-themed rewards for the new season

With every new season, Apex Legends features a season-long battle pass. With rewards divided across more than a hundred tiers, players can unlock free items through the Free Track and purchase the Premium Battle Pass for 950 Apex Coins to get their hands on the premium rewards.

The Apex Legends: Revelry Battle Pass is a party-themed battle pass showcasing vivid and lively rewards. Players will be able to unlock a wide variety of in-game items, and the latest battle pass trailer reveals some of the exclusive rewards that players should look out for:

Legendary Crypto skin

The Season 16 Crypto battle pass skin (Image via EA)

Crypto gets his first-ever legendary battle pass skin in Apex Legends: Revelry. This jaw-dropping skin for this surveillance expert is one to have in your collection, and with Crypto being unlocked for all players as a free login reward during the first week of Season 16, it is a great time to be a Crypto main.

Legendary G7 Scout skin

The Season 16 G7 Scout battle pass skin (Image via EA)

What is a party without some sick beats? The new battle pass believes just that by introducing the legendary 'Frenzied Frequency' weapon skin for the G7 Scout marksman rifle.

Legendary Valkyrie skin

The Season 16 Valkyrie battle pass skin (Image via EA)

The legend Valkyrie brings the party to the skies with her brand-new legendary 'Heartbeat Harmonizer' skin, fashioning a pink and neon-green outfit that will surely be a blast to rock on.

Final Reward: Reactive Mastiff skin

The Season 16 Mastiff battle pass skin (Image via EA)

For the tier 100 and 110 final rewards, Apex Legends features the reactive weapon skin for the Mastiff shotgun. Called the "Headliner," this new mastiff skin evolves as you rack up more eliminations. Tier 110 features a recolored variant of the Headliner Mastiff skin.

Epic Bloodhound skin

The Season 16 Bloodhound battle pass skin (Image via EA)

The Revelry battle pass features an epic legend skin for Apex Legends' ultimate hunter, Bloodhound.

Epic Mirage skin

The Season 16 Mirage battle pass skin (Image via EA)

Entertaining and full of jokes, Mirage is always down to party, and with Season 16, he gets his own epic legend skin in the all-new battle pass.

Epic Rampart skin

The Season 16 Rampart battle pass skin (Image via EA)

The legend Rampart, who is also a genius when it comes to weapons and engineering, is never afraid to stir up some trouble. With the Season 16 epic battle pass skin, she will be prepared for almost any circumstance.

Weapon Skins

Some available weapon skins in the Season 16 battle pass (Image via EA)

The all-new battle pass will also feature plenty of weapon skins that complement the previously discussed Legends skins, some of which are revealed in the trailer.

Weapon Charms

Some availableweapo charms wit the Season 16 battle pass (Image via EA)

Along with the vibrant weapon skins, the Revelry battle pass provides further weapon customizations with elegant weapon charms.

Holosprays

Upcoming holo sprays in the Seaosn 16 battle pass (Image via EA)

Players can express their emotions on the battlefield in unique ways with these legend-exclusive battle pass holosprays.

Player banners

Some available player banners in the Season 16 battle pass (Image via EA)

Showcase your favorite legend in style with these party-themed player banners available with the Revelry Battle Pass.

Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry will arrive on February 14, 2023, on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

