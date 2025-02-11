Apex Legends Season 24: Takeover is almost here, and the entire community is eagerly awaiting its arrival. Earlier, the release of the patch notes generated major excitement within the community, with the promised changes causing many Apex Legends players to hope for better times to come.

This article will explore the Apex Legends Season 24 release countdown, and some of the major quality-of-life changes coming with Apex Legends Season 24.

Apex Legends Season 24 start countdown

Apex Legends Season 24 will go live for all regions on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 9:30 am PT/ 11 pm IST/ 2:30 am JST (February 12). Before the release of the seasonal update, players can expect a short downtime as servers go offline for maintenance.

That said, here's a detailed look at the release dates and times for different regions:

Pacific Time (PT) February 11, 2025, at 9:30 am Mountain Time (MT) February 11, 2025, at 10:30 am Central Time (CT) February 11, 2025, at 11:30 am Eastern Time (ET) February 11, 2025, at 12:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) February 11, 2025, at 5:30 pm Eastern European Time (EET) February 11, 2025, at 7:30 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK) February 11, 2025, at 8:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) February 11, 2025, at 11 pm China Standard Time (CST) February 12, 2025, at 1:30 am Japan Standard Time (JST) February 12, 2025, at 2:30 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) February 12, 2025, at 4:30 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT) February 12, 2025, at 6:30 am

All gameplay changes coming in Apex Legends Season 24

As per the official patch notes for Apex Legends Takeover, here are the gameplay changes coming with the latest season:

New Arsenals

These stations provide players with easy and deterministic access to weapons and ammo of their choice.

Stations across all POI's on every map with fixed locations.

Ammo type provided randomizes each match.

Equipped with an enhancing terminal that upgrades one weapon matching the ammo type per Arsenal.

Enhancing grants an upgraded attachment and provides an optic if one is missing.

Healing

Cells now take 2.5s to complete (was 3s).

Syringes now take 4s (was 5s).

Cells & Syringes now stack up to 6.

Players now start with 4 Cells and 4 Syringes (was 2 each).

Battery and Medkit spawn rates have been slightly increased.

Helmets

White, blue, and purple have been removed from the loot pool.

Players no longer start with a white helmet.

Gold Helmet

Reworked into Gold Armor Upgrade Helmet.

Offers improved Minor Healing perk that doubles the output of Cells & Syringes.

Sets the player’s Armor to 100 regardless of Level.

Leveling still required to unlock Legend Upgrades, but no longer affects armor while equipped.

No headshot damage reduction.

Chance to appear in Gold Bins after Bin Reset.

NEW Mythic Armor Upgrade Helmet

Red tier introduced.

Sets player’s armor to 125 regardless of level.

Leveling is still required to unlock Legend Upgrades, but no longer affects armor while this item is equipped.

Red helmets offer no headshot damage reduction.

Appears in the Mythic Bin & late game Care Packages.

Knocked Down state

Significantly increased crawl speed while knocked with and without knockdown shield raised

POI Names on Drop

Now able to see the name and loot tier of each POI projected over the POI during first drop.

Also includes Arsenal info to help drive drop choice.

That's everything that you need to know about the release countdown for Apex Legends Takeover, along with what you can expect with the newly launched gameplay updates. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section.

