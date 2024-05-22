Apex Legends Trouble on the Horizon: Is Alter destroying reality?

Apex Legends recently received a new episode in the story tab called Trouble on the Horizon. It begins with Mystik watching some news on the TV when there is a sudden power cut. She hears some noises and warns the intruder about having a weapon to protect herself. This is when it is revealed that the person is Crypto and came to evacuate Mystik out of the city. They are joined by Caustic and start running away from the house.

This article will highlight the second episode in the Apex Legends Season 21 storyline.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the author.

Apex Legends Trouble on the Horizon story explored

Mystik watching TV (Image via Electronic Arts)

Episode 2 starts with Mystik watching the news in her own house while complaining about the disturbances. The light goes out as Crypto makes his entrance and explains to his stepmother about the condition of the city. He says that they must evacuate and relocate to a safer place. A large amount of Nox gas appears inside the room making it difficult for both characters to breathe.

Shortly after, Caustic enters the room and is questioned by Crypto about his presence in the house. He justifies his actions and says that the Nox Gas leak was not his doing and there had been an incident in Humbert Labs. This episode confirms that both the Apex Legends characters are step-brothers.

Crypto convincing Mystik to evacuate (Image via Electronic Arts)

Caustic requests his mother, Mystik, to evacuate and she states that both should not be seen on that planet as they are being investigated by the authorities. However, they ignore these warnings and proceed to help their mother leave the premises by using a set of gas masks.

The incident at Humbert Labs points directly to the fight between Horizon and Alter. Therefore, the gas leak was a result of Alter’s actions when she decided to crash an aircraft in the area. This could be the first step in her plan to destabilize the world and might end up erasing reality.

Mystik puts on her mask and then leaves with Crypto and Caustic (Image via Electronic Arts)

Mystik has quite a conversation with both her sons and says that mothers are prepared for everything. This could be a subtle nod to the fact that Horizon is a mother who is struggling to get back to her son, Newton Somers.

Alter’s appearance in this reality is suspiciously timed as Horizon has just received the Time Gauntlet from Octane. Apex’s newest legend might be trying to destroy this reality by coercing Horizon to travel through time and meet her son.

Horizon fighting Alter in Humbert Labs while Nox Gas leaks (Image via Apex Legends)

However, the final decision lies with Horizon and if she decides to take Alter’s help and use the Time Gauntlet. But if she is prepared for everything, there is only one question that remains - will Horizon let an entire reality disappear just so she can go back in time to meet her son?

This could also be a plot that the developers have ingrained to introduce the new map in future updates and destroy one of the older maps, Olympus, to send it for rework.

