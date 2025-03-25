The Tournament side quest is one of the numerous side missions that players can experience in Assassin's Creed Shadows. It has you trying to participate in Gyoji's fighting tournament. You can play this title as either Naoe or Yasuke. However, considering this will put you in mano-v-mano combat encounters, it is better to fight as the latter.

This article guides you on how to complete The Tournament side quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

How to complete The Tournament side quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows

How to start the mission

Gyoji will tell you about the tournament (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

This side mission in Assassin's Creed Shadows will only unlock after you've defeated nine of 12 Shinbafuku members. Once that prerequisite is over, players can speak to Gyoji outside their hideout in Yamato. He'll direct you to the area you need to visit to start the fight. It will be located in the Onimesanji Temple. Use the Onimesanji Overlook fast-travel point to reach it quickly.

Ringing the bell to start the match (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Once you've reached the spot, Gyoji will put you in four one-on-one fighting encounters. These won't be much of a challenge as you'll get breaks between each fight. You can prepare after each bout or complete any other mission before returning for the next round. Ring the bell whenever you want to start the next fight in The Tournament side quest.

All enemies you'll face in the tournament

Lady Masago (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Since you'll be fighting against one enemy, choose a weapon for Yasuke that is specialized for dealing high damage to a single enemy instead of crowd control. Use your R2/RT abilities to stop enemy attacks dead on track and use that opportunity to damage them.

There will be five opponents in total in The Tournament side quest:

Lady Masago will be your first opponent. She'll wield a naginata, a weapon known for its range. It's better to dodge towards the side and then attack her with your weapon.

will be your first opponent. She'll wield a naginata, a weapon known for its range. It's better to dodge towards the side and then attack her with your weapon. Lord Surugu will fight you with a long katana. This should go like any other encounter with a katana-wielding mob.

will fight you with a long katana. This should go like any other encounter with a katana-wielding mob. Lord Hakoto will wield a kanabo. You'll need to be on your toes here, it's better to let his attacks finish before getting in and attacking.

will wield a kanabo. You'll need to be on your toes here, it's better to let his attacks finish before getting in and attacking. Lady O-Sen will have two poisonous katanas. Aside from her fast attacks, she'll sometimes also throw kunai or shuriken. Focus on dodging again because if the attacks connect, they'll inflict poison damage over time.

will have two poisonous katanas. Aside from her fast attacks, she'll sometimes also throw kunai or shuriken. Focus on dodging again because if the attacks connect, they'll inflict poison damage over time. Lord Unkai will be the champion and your final enemy. He'll use a naginata. His attack chains will often be long and cover a large area around him. However, your strategy doesn't change here. Keep parrying and dodging the attacks before getting offensive. However, don't go too far back, as he can consume a potion to recover some of his health.

After defeating all the enemies, talk to Gyoji to conclude The Tournament side quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Recommended Gear

Weapons: Use a long katana, as that offers the most well-rounded use case. Make sure it is fully upgraded.

Armor Engravings: Make sure you equip any engraving that buffs your armor-piercing attacks. You can use the other slot to obtain engravings of one of the Legendary Armors for Yasuke, like Samurai Daimyo Armor of Legend (+75% damage, health reduced to 25%) or Protector's armor (parry unblockable attacks).

That concludes our guide on The Tournament side quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

