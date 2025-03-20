Assassin's Creed Shadows vs Assassin's Creed Origins: Similarities and differences explored

Assassin's Creed Shadows and Assassin's Creed Origins are two games from the long-running action-adventure franchise helmed by Ubisoft, with the former being the latest. Shadows is set in Feudal Japan and tells the story of two characters, Naoe and Yasuke. It tries to create a perfect blend between the two different gameplay approaches often adopted in the franchise: the parkour-focused action-adventure aspect and the role-playing elements.

In this article, we'll compare the first entry in the RPG sub-class of Assassin's Creed, Origins, with Shadows, the latest AC game that tries to merge the franchise's two different fanbases.

Similarities between Assassin's Creed Shadows and Assassin's Creed Origins

1) A focus on single-player experiences

Become a capable warrior of the Assassin Order (Image via Ubisoft)

While the series has occasionally dabbled in multiplayer mechanics, it is generally focused on providing a single-player gaming experience. This is still the case with Assassin's Creed Origins, which doesn't have any multiplayer modes. While Assassin's Creed Shadows does have a co-op mode planned, it isn't releasing at launch, once again making it clear where the developers' focus lies.

2) Existence of an open world

Both titles feature a vast map (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

All the mainline entries in the AC franchise are open-world, including Origins and Shadows. These games usually follow the same formula, where players explore various regions and try to synchronize from waypoints to open up the details about nearby points of interest. Each of these regions features numerous activities like clearing outposts or finding collectibles.

3) Character cosmetics

Customize your characters to bring some fashion to the lands (Image via Ubisoft)

Both games allow players to customize the cosmetic appearance of their characters by changing different parts of their attire. Players can customize Origin's Bayek with unique outfits that echo the Egyptian influence. Assassin's Creed Shadows features armor sets for both the protagonists that echo the period and setting of the game.

Differences between Assassin's Creed Shadows and Assassin's Creed Origins

1) Setting

Shadows is set in Feudal Japan (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The events of Assassin's Creed Origins take place in Ptolemaic Egypt, during 49 BC and ahead. Set some decades before the land was transformed into a Roman Empire province, its structures are huge and sprawling, including large statues standing tall amidst the vast desert.

Meanwhile, Assassin's Creed Shadows is set in Feudal Japan, with the campaign starting in 1579. At the time, Western firearms like cannons and long rifles were being introduced to the land, and Portuguese traders and Catholic missionaries had started infiltrating the population. The game's story begins at the peak of Oda Nobunaga's rule, who plays a major role in the narrative.

2) Focus on parkour

While Assassin's Creed Origins has many strong elements, parkour wasn't one of them (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Origins was the first game in the franchise to focus on RPG-based mechanics rather than the purely action-adventure gameplay the earlier AC titles were known for. While the signs were visible in Syndicate, the parkour in Origins was heavily neutered. Instead of an incredible traversal mechanic used for skill expression, it became a barebones way to go from one place to another.

Assassin's Creed Shadows, on the other hand, tries to blend the series' two fanbases together. It still features the flashy action RPG gameplay of the few previous titles with a focus on gear. However, its parkour is a step up from the recent titles (excluding Mirage).

3) Protagonists

Shadows focuses on Naoe and Yasuke (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Origins focuses on only one protagonist named Bayek, one of the last Medjays to exist. Originally a person dedicated to the security and welfare of his people, he embarks on a quest for revenge on the Order of the Ancients after their actions cause a tragedy to befall him.

In contrast, Assassin's Creed Shadows focuses on the story of two protagonists, Naoe and Yasuke. Players can actively switch between the two, similar to Syndicate. Naoe is on a path to avenge her father's death, while Yasuke is an African Samurai who ends up in service of the then-Warlord Oda Nobunaga.

