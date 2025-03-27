Atomfall all weapons tier list

Atomfall is an action-survival game developed and published by Rebellion games, the developer behind titles like Sniper Elite and Zombie Army series. The game is available to play as of March 24, 2025, and features an expansive selection of weapons. The big arsenal might be overwhelming for new players who want to know about the best guns to begin their journey in Rebellion's latest survival FPS.

This article brings a definitive tier list for all weapons in Atomfall. Read below to learn more about the best weapons in the game.

Disclaimer: This ranking is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Atomfall tier list: Weapons ranked from best to worst

This Atomfall tier list divides the weapons into four tiers: S, A, B, and C. Here's a breakdown of each tier:

S-tier: These are the best weapons in the game, which should be used to secure eliminations in the match easily.

These are the best weapons in the game, which should be used to secure eliminations in the match easily. A-tier: These weapons are optimum but come with some minor flaws.

These weapons are optimum but come with some minor flaws. B-tier : The weapons in this tier are not as good as the previous tiers but don't guarantee optimum performance.

: The weapons in this tier are not as good as the previous tiers but don't guarantee optimum performance. C-tier: These weapons are the worst and must be avoided.

Here's the complete tier list for all weapons in Atomfall:

Tier Weapon S-tier Leamington 12-Gauge, Heavy Survival knife, Peerless SMG, Stengun MK2, Terrier.22 Rifle A-tier Lee No.4, Bow, M. 1911, HI- Power 9 MM, MK.VI Revolver, Falkirk Battle Rifle, JM-3 Bullup Rifle, Lee No.4 B-tier MK.VI Revolver, Terrier. 22, Eastleigh Hunting Shotgun, Broadside Auto 5, Enfield LMG C-tier Hatchet, Axe, Sickle, Police Truncheon, Stun Stick, Knife, Heavy Survival knife, Mace, Spiked Club, Club, Cricket Bat

S-tier

Leamington 12- G shotgun in Atomfall (Image via Rebellion)

Leamington 12-Gauge: Great counter for close-range engagements, especially when FOWs dash at you to attack head-on. Peerless SMG: Has an expansive fire-rate that can deal with multiple opponents in close to medium range. Stengun MK2: This is a great alternative to Peerless SMG but has a lower fire-rate. Terrier.22 Rifle: Reliable sniper rifle that can destroy enemies from a long range.

A-tier

JM-3 Bullup Rifle in Atomfall (Image via Rebellion)

Lee No.4: Long-range sniper weapon that can inflict decent damage in medium to long range counters. Bow: It is highly effective against low-difficulty enemies like druids and outlaws. It can be used to execute kills stealthily. M. 1911: A reliable handgun suitable as a secondary firearm. Hi-Power 9 MM: Powerful 9MM pistol that is best used in close-range fights. MK.VI Revolver: Reliable revolver that can destroy enemies with a blow to the head. Falkirk Battle Rifle: A rugged firearm with piercing bullets, but falls short due to a slow fire-rate. JM-3 Bullup Rifle: A compact bullup rifle that has a balanced fire-rate, good for fights in tight spaces. Lee No.4: Accurate bolt-action sniper rifle that is engineered for precise shots in long-range.

B-tier

Enfield LMG in Atomfall (Image via Rebellion)

Terrier. 22: Good for hunting and shooting enemies in short to medium range with a manageable recoil. Eastleigh Hunting Shotgun: Has less recoil and decent weight and balance with a manageable kick-back effect. Broadside Auto 5: Boasts a manageable recoil that allows for multiple follow-up shots, decimating the target in seconds. Enfield LMG: A rugged might machine gun that is effective against a horde of enemies.

C-tier

Stun Stick in Atomfall (Image via Rebellion )

Hatchet: A single-handed tool joined with a sharp blade can pierce enemies by delivering string and concentrated blows. Axe: It can deliver a brutal bow that can slash multiple enemies in an enclosed space. Sickle: Has decent dutting power due to its curved blade. Police Truncheon: It can demolish an enemy through the sheer use of blunt force. Stun Stick: Can deliver a devastating melee attack, which is charged by a current of several volts. Knife: A durable knife that will help players to survive when they run out of ammo. Heavy Survival knife: Has great balance despite being a heavy piece of metal. Perfect for delivering slow but finishing blows. Mace: A simple melee weapon that requires multiple blows to the head to take effect. Spiked Club: Laced with spikes and nails, this melee is enough to kill an opponent with a few hits to the body. Club: A standard melee weapon that requires multiple hits to the head and body to secure kills. Cricket Bat: This weapon has a hint of British flair which is perfect for crushing skulls.

This covers our tier list for all weapons in Atomfall.

