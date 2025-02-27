Avowed: Best Yatzli companion build

Avowed follows the adventures of the Aedyran Envoy and his compatriots to root out the source of the Dream Scourge. This is not an easy task and sounds like a lonely job; fortunately, a few inhabitants of the Living Lands feel differently and wouldn't let one person shoulder the burden. One of these brave allies is Yatzli, a seasoned wizard with unique abilities.

This article will cover where you can meet Yatzli, her best upgrade paths for her abilities, and who to pair her with. Unlike Giatta, who is primarily a healing wizard, Yatzli can deliver moderate damage on enemy targets. There is not much you can do to customize allies, but these are our recommended upgrade paths for an optimal playthrough.

Best companion build for Yatzli in Avowed

It is best not to get on the bad side of the Orlan Wizard (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

Yatzli will appear in Avowed when you reach the Emerald Stair area. You can intervene by giving her a hand, and after clearing the area, Yatzli will ask you for a favor to recover the godless vase on top of the nearby tower during the Scofflaw's Vase side quest. It is a straightforward side quest where you scale up the tower, recover the vase, and then return to her.

She will not immediately join the party after recovering the vase, but you can meet her again during the main quest called Face Your Fears at Thirdborn. She will eventually join the fold and lend her sorcery skills. Like every other recruitable companion, Yatzli has plenty of unique skills and diverse paths for upgrades. Here are all of her abilities and our recommended upgrades.

Best specialty and upgrades for Yatzli

You shouldn't underestimate Yatzli in a fight (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

Yatzli has a unique companion ability called Dispel Illusion, which can dispel any magical illusion, and no secrets will be revealed. This ability is exclusive to Yatzli and cannot be upgraded. With the non-upgradable ability out of the way, let's take a look at all of her skills and best upgrade paths:

1) Essence Explosion

This is her starting ability and packs a mean punch. Essence Explosion allows Yatzli to fire a fiery projectile that will explode on impact and deal an insane amount of damage with an acceptable cooldown time of 40 seconds. While the base version is effective, you can double down and burn nearby targets with the Fire Aspect upgrade.

While the other upgrade paths allow you to increase the damage or trim the cooldown, the fire aspect upgrade can widen the field and hurt more enemies instead of one specific target. It is an effective and efficient ability that could ruin someone's day.

2) Minoletta's Missile Battery

This ability can rain down fire on the field, making it an effective solution against ranged enemies. Minoletta's Missile Battery can clear out the playing field of smaller enemies and give your party a quick second to recover. With the Horizon Strike upgrade path, this upgrade can increase the barrage's range to reach more enemies.

The fighting areas can be wide enough for enemies to hide and scatter, and it wouldn't be a bad idea to increase the barrage's range and hit more enemies.

3) Blast

This passive ability bursts into a small area of effect and deals splash damage. You can use this ability for larger crowds, especially if you go for the explosive blast upgrade. The explosive capabilities of this upgrade can destroy structures and break enemy guards.

Yatzli is arguably the most powerful member of the party (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

4) Arduous Delay of Motion

While most of her attacks can fire projectiles or do splash damage, the Arduous Delay of Motion ability can slow down time around an enemy target for 10 seconds. This is enough to buy the envoy and party members to reposition themselves or deal extra damage.

If you want to throw in an extra perk of dealing damage, you can upgrade to Frost Aspect, which can deal frost damage on nearby enemies. Slowing enemies down with time is a cool ability, but slowing and hurting them with ice is a good party trick.

Best companion to pair with Yatzli

Wizards and Rangers are a match made in heaven (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

As an offensive wizard, Yatzli can do wonders with Marius by her side. Marius is small and quick on his feet, with great archery skills. While they can deal great damage individually, having them both in your party can wipe out a large horde without much effort.

Avowed is now available on Xbox Series X/S, Game Pass, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

