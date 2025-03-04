Avowed: Debt of Blood quest walkthrough

Avowed was released a while back, and some players have made great progress in finishing numerous available side quests in the Living Lands. While these quests are optional and have no major bearing on the story's conclusion, the Debt of Blood is a unique side quest due to its few requirements that could question your morals.

Side quests like this may seem like filler content to keep your envoy from progressing, but there are some benefits that you wouldn't want to miss out on. This article will cover everything you need to know about this quest, from finding the quest giver to possible rewards and all outcomes.

Disclaimer: This article may contain major spoilers.

How do you start the Debt of Blood side quest in Avowed?

You must allow a terrible thing to happen at Fior mes Iverno to gain access to this side quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Xbox Game Studios)

To start the Debt of Blood side quest in Avowed, you must not interfere with whatever the Steel Garrote was scheming within the hidden Waterfall Cave near Emerald Stair and west of Fior mes Iverno. Whatever happens, your envoy and party must not get in the way — or you can ignore them completely by minding your business and looking the other way.

Ignoring the Steel Garrote in the hidden Waterfall Cave is the only requirement to unlock this side quest, as they will burn down the city. While this sequence of events will lock you out of the burned city, this will pave the way for the side quest. You must head to the Abandoned Farms and speak to Vemas Rogera to start the mission.

Rogera is visibly upset about what happened at his home and will ask for your help to recover a ring — a Rogera family heirloom — stolen by Captain Carnet, the Steel Garrote Captain. Once you accept their request, the mission will start.

The Steel Garrote will not give up their captain willingly (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Xbox Game Studios)

Once you track the Steel Garrote to their headquarters, speak to the captain and briefly discuss what they did to the people of Fior mes Iverno. There are a few ways this will play out, and you should be ready in case the conversation goes sour.

Here are all the possible dialogue choices:

"I wanted to see the face of the one with Fior's blood on their hands."

"You killed one of Fior's sentries. Now you're going to answer for it."

"You're not going anywhere until you tell me why the Garrote is in the Living Lands."

"You took a ring off a dead sentry. Last I heard, that was still theft."

These four options can escalate to a physical altercation where you must take down the captain and her crew to retrieve the family heirloom. Alternatively, you can appeal to the captain's humanity and ask her to return the stolen ring peacefully. Nevertheless, Rogera wants to hear that you have silenced the Steel Garrote more than recovering the ring.

Taking the ring back by force

The Steel Garrote is built differently (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Xbox Game Studios)

Most of the dialogue choices are slightly aggressive, and Captain Carnet will not appreciate your tone. If you fail to deal with this problem peacefully, her men will attack, leading to a lengthy boss fight. Captain Carnet is a formidable opponent but can be easily overpowered.

After defeating the captain, you can recover the ring, an item quest, and Carnet's Cutlass, a unique sword. You can return to the Abandoned Farms and tell Vemas the good news about Carnet's passing and your successful recovery of the family heirloom.

The quest ends here, and you will gain 300 XP for your efforts. Additionally, Vemas is willing to offer a financial incentive, giving you 750 Skeyt as a token of gratitude.

On the other hand, there is a way for you to recover the ring without spilling any blood, but Vemas won't be happy about it.

Taking the ring back peacefully

Choose your words carefully if you wish to avoid the Steel Garotte's wrath (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Xbox Game Studios)

Captain Carnet may be cruel and cold-blooded, but she can be amenable. Choose the dialogue choice that mentions Woedica — a deity of Eora whom she worships — and this will get you on her good side. She will hand over the ring without violence, and then you can leave their camp and return to Vemas. While he is relieved the ring is back, he will be upset about Carnet still being alive.

Unhappy with your decision, he will ask you to leave. The quest ends here, granting you 420 XP.

Avowed is now available on Xbox Series X/S, Game Pass, and PC.

