In Apex Legends Season 20 Breakout, the best Assault Class Legends play a vital role as they are the frontline fighters who get the party started by putting pressure on enemies. Their abilities are geared towards taking fights to opponents and disrupting their positions. This can be through grenades, smokescreens, pushes with movement abilities, or tactical ultimates that force enemies out of cover.

There are five Assault Class Legends in the game, so players may find it difficult to decide which one to choose.

This article aims to guide players in selecting the best Assault Class Legends for Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 20.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion

Apex Legends: Assault Class Legend tier list for Storm Point

Tier list of best Assault Class Legends in Apex Legends Season 20 (Image via Tiermaker)

Apex Legends Season 20 features 25 characters divided into four classes: Assault, Skirmisher, Support, and Controller. The best Assault Class Legends are categorized into five tiers: S, A, B, C, and D, with S being the highest and D being the lowest.

S tier

Bangalore

Bangalore (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Bangalore's Smoke Launcher fires concussive grenades that can damage enemies and create smoke cover, perfect for aggressive pushes or flanking maneuvers on Storm Point. Her ultimate, Rolling Thunder, is an airstrike that can zone out enemies or deal damage in a large area.

Bangalore's kit encourages an upfront approach. Her Smoke Launcher allows players to close the gap on enemies, distort them, and create opportunities for the squad to ambush.

Bangalore's combination of offensive tools, movement abilities, and team support solidifies her position as a great Assault Class Legend on Storm Point.

A tier

Ballistic

Ballistic (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Ballistic can be a strong choice as an Assault Class Legend on Storm Point, as his abilities are well-suited to the map's unique layout and strategic opportunities. He is a master of aggression who can use his diverse arsenal and extra ammo to dominate mid-range fights on the map.

Ballistic's signature passive lets him carry a third weapon on his back that helps significantly in close-range encounters. He can carry more ammo than other Legends and access the red-supply bins on the map so players can have high-tier weapons and attachments.

His Ultimate, Tempest, helps his teammates to get faster reloads, enables enhanced movements, and offers infinite ammo, unleashing a barrage of bullets during fights.

B tier

Ash

Ash (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Ash thrives as an Assault Class Legend on Storm Point, thanks to her aggressive ability kit and the map's layout. The area's diverse terrain means teams often rotate and fight in close quarters.

Marked for Death helps Ash's squad track enemy movements by revealing death boxes and identifying recent killers. This intel is crucial for pushing enemies on Storm Point.

The map's choke points and multi-level buildings are perfect for Ash's Arc Snare. Throwing it into doorways or ziplines can disable enemies and create opportunities for Ash's team to secure positions.

Ash's ultimate ability, Phase Breach, excels at breaching enemies and quickly repositioning her team for flanks on Storm Point.

C tier

Fuse

Fuse (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Fuse is an effective Assault Class Legend, as Storm Point's dense foliage and multi-level structure create natural choke points. Fuse tactical, Firebomb, and the ultimate, The Motherlode, excel at flushing enemies out of cover and controlling these areas during fights.

The map's expansive prowler nests and final circles can be chaotic. Fuse's abilities can zone out enemies, preventing revives or pushes with his fire.

Fuse's aggressive zoning and area denial capabilities make him a strong choice on Storm Point, especially when amplified by the Assault Class perks. Fuse pairs well with Legends that play aggressively, like Wraith.

D tier

Mad Maggie

Mad Maggie (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Mad Maggie is a popular Assault Class Legend suitable for pushing open areas or buildings and disrupting enemy defenses. Her kit makes her a valuable asset on Storm Point, especially when paired with Legends who excel in close-quarter combat.

Storm Point's dense buildings and underground passages are suited for Maggie's signature Riot Drill, which can penetrate through walls and doors and flush out enemies. Her ultimate, Wrecking Ball, is a strategic ability that damages and stuns nearby enemies while also granting a speed boost for the team through pads.

If you're interested in more Apex Legends guides, check out these links:

Best Support Class Legends tier list for World's Edge || 5 best drop locations for World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20 || Apex Legends "stuck on loading screen" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more || How to unlock Top Tier Wraith skin in Apex Legends Season 20