In Oblivion Remastered, the best Bard build allows you to manipulate NPCs and complete missions without much bloodshed. Bard belongs to the Stealth class and excels in persuasion, illusion, and spell-casting abilities. Its versatile skill set is highly effective in infiltrating enemy territory without being detected.

Besides their talents in persuasion and magic, Bards can hold their own in combat when situations become dicey. However, it is important to choose the right attributes beforehand to build the best Bard character in the game.

This article covers the best Bard build in Oblivion Remastered.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

How to create the best Bard build in Oblivion Remastered

Best race

Breton is an excellent choice for the best Bard build in Oblivion Remastered due to its strong magical affinity. Its natural affinity for magic provides bonuses to intelligence and willpower, improving the spell-casting capabilities.

Choose Breton as the race for Bard (Image via Bethesda Softworks/YouTube@MySpaceGuide)

Bretons possess a 50% resistance to magic, providing unmatched protection against enemy spellcasters. Besides that, this race comes with a +10 bonus on strength that gives you better carrying capacity and weapon damage from the beginning.

Best birthsign

For the best birthsign, consider either The Lady or The Lover, each having its own advantage. The Lady improves the willpower and endurance of the Bard, enhancing the magical efficiency.

The Lover can be effective in the best Bard build (Image via Bethesda Softworks/YouTube@MySpaceGuide)

In contrast, The Lover provides a powerful kissing ability that paralyzes foes for 10 seconds and reduces the caster’s fatigue by 120 points once per day. This ability can be a lifesaver for you, allowing you time to escape, reposition, or even eliminate someone if necessary.

Best attributes

As Bard falls under the stealth class, their best attributes align with those essential for stealth specialization. Hence, you must focus on Personality and Intelligence attributes. The personality attribute directly affects your persuading power, which is very important to bribe someone and complete missions.

Focus primarily on Personality and Intelligence (Image via Bethesda Softworks/YouTube@MySpaceGuide)

Intelligence determines the maximum magicka, allowing you to cast more powerful spells. Apart from these two, consider increasing the Endurance for increased health gain and strength for improved carrying capacity and weapon damage.

Best skills

Here are the best major skills for the best Bard build in Oblivion Remastered:

Best skills for Bard (Image via Bethesda Softworks/YouTube@MySpaceGuide)

Alchemy: Affects your abilities to portions and obtain greater benefit from alchemical ingredients.

Affects your abilities to portions and obtain greater benefit from alchemical ingredients. Blade: Determine how much damage you have taken from Blade weapons.

Determine how much damage you have taken from Blade weapons. Block: Act as a primary defensive attribute, reducing damage from incoming attacks when timed correctly.

Act as a primary defensive attribute, reducing damage from incoming attacks when timed correctly. Illusion: Illusion affects your ability to cast spells to charm, conceal, create light, command, paralyze, and affect aggressiveness, making persuasion easier.

Illusion affects your ability to cast spells to charm, conceal, create light, command, paralyze, and affect aggressiveness, making persuasion easier. Light Armors: Light Armors provide protection from incoming attacks. Unlike heavy armor, it does not hinder the character's mobility and allows them to quickly cover distances while wearing it.

Light Armors provide protection from incoming attacks. Unlike heavy armor, it does not hinder the character's mobility and allows them to quickly cover distances while wearing it. Mercantile: Mercantile affects your ability to get better deals when buying or selling goods.

Mercantile affects your ability to get better deals when buying or selling goods. Speechcraft: Speechcraft represents your ability to persuade NPCs and make them trust you.

Best weapon

One-handed Dagger Blade is the best weapon for Bard (Image via Bethesda Softworks/YouTube@MySpaceGuide)

The best weapon for the best Bard build is the one-handed Dagger Blade. This weapon allows for rapid attacks and can deal lethal damage to enemies. The dagger is lightweight, so it won’t hinder your carrying capacity, leaving room for potions, scrolls, and other items. Additionally, it has a high enchantment capacity, for which you can add powerful effects that suit your playstyle.

Best gear

For the best Bard build, consider the Shrouded Armor set (Image via Bethesda Softworks/YouTube@MySpaceGuide)

The best gear for building the ultimate Bard includes the Shrouded Armor set, which offers stealth bonuses while maintaining agility. You can also choose Necklace of Swords, which strengthens your illusion and intelligence, along with providing bonuses to Blade skills.

Best spells

Having an effective spell is essential for a Bard to execute their stealth capabilities. Here are the best spells that you can consider in your build:

Few spells can be effective for Bard (Image via Bethesda Softworks/YouTube@MySpaceGuide)

Chameleon

Shadow shape

Alluring Gaze

Touch of Frenzy

Fire Shield

Heal superior wound

Heal minor wound

Major life detection

