GTA 5 would be nothing without its incredible line-up of cars, bikes, and the umpteen number of badass vehicles that a player can make use of. Whether it’s flying a helicopter as Trevor or riding Franklin’s bike, GTA’s gameplay is all about exploring the streets of Los Santos using the various vehicles.

When it comes to cars, GTA 5 is already pretty OP, but using the right mods can make it more so. In this article, we take a look at some of the best car mods created in the history of GTA 5.

Best car mods in GTA 5 history

1) GTA5KoRn Car Pack

While there are plenty of popular mods to add one or more specific models of cars to GTA 5, this particular mod adds a total of 48 cars to the game!

Ranging from Mercedes, Lamborghini, and Ferrari models to simpler cars like Volkswagen or Chevrolet, this Car Pack is perfect for players who are bored of the usual traffic in GTA 5, and want to spice things up!

2) Realistic Driving V

Realistic Driving V is arguably the best car mod made for GTA 5. This mod is a boon for any player that has complained about the lack of realism in the driving mechanics of GTA 5.

The mod does a complete overhaul of the driving physics, and instead creates a realistic driving experience for the player. This means that car handling will be truer to real life, and damaging cars on the road will be that much easier.

3) VanillaWorks Extended Pack

The VanillaWorks Pack was made keeping in mind the community of players who value the game’s content, more than the real-life inspired cars that some mods add to the game.

That’s why the VanillaWorks Pack adds a whole variety of vehicles to the game that is inspired by other GTA 5 cars. In fact, the manufacturers of these newly designed cars are the same manufacturers of the original cars in the game.

4) 100 Bikes Add-On

As is pretty evident by the title, the 100 Bikes Add-On Pack adds 100 new models of bikes to the gameplay of GTA 5. It is a pretty essential mod for players who prefer riding bikes in GTA 5.

Bikes are generally easy to control and maneuver, and there are many players who prefer them. With this mod, you’ll feel spoilt for choice as to which bike to use while cruising around in Los Santos.

5) Wheelie Mod

While there are a couple of cars in GTA 5 that you can use to do wheelies while driving, most cars in the game are not the optimum choice.

But that’s all fixed with the Wheelie Mod, as it will allow you to perform reckless and adventurous wheelies with literally any car you pick up off the street. This incredible mod opens up several avenues of car stunts, and is definitely worth trying at least once.

