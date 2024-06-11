Best characters for The Wind-Soaring Valorous in Honkai Star Rail

The Wind-Soaring Valorous Relic set is scheduled to be released along with the Honkai Star Rail version 2.3. It is one of the brand-new Relic sets that players can farm and use by equipping it to their characters. Since it is a new set, Trailblazers may be not familiar with the unique set effect along with the best-suited characters for the aforementioned Relic set.

This article takes a look at The Wind-Soaring Valorous Relic set and its 2 and 4-piece set effects along with the best characters for it.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Which characters are the best for The Wind-Soaring Valorous Relic set in Honkai Star Rail?

Jade (Image via HoYoverse)

Before discussing the best characters suited for The Wind-Soaring Valorous Relic set in Honkai Star Rail, let's take a look at its set effect bonuses:

Trending

2-piece set Effect

“Boosts the wearer’s ATK by 12%.”

4-piece set Effect

“Boosts the user’s CRIT Rate by 6%. After the user uses their Follow-Up Attack on an opponent, their Ultimate’s damage gets boosted by 36% for a single turn.”

The two-piece Relic set effect can benefit characters that scale with ATK such as Kafka and Black Swan. The four-piece effect can help a selected number of units as most characters will not be able to utilize the set’s full potential.

Best characters for The Wind-Soaring Valorous Relic set

As explained in the unique effect of this Relic set, the character best suited for The Wind-Soaring Valorous will be Jade, the brand-new 5-star Path of Erudition unit. Apart from Jade, the characters who can utilize this Relic set’s abilities are Dr. Ratio and Aventurine, if you want to build the latter as a DPS unit.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail 2.3 Jade banner release date, time, featured 4-stars, and countdown

Since there are not many characters in this turn-based gacha title, it is recommended that you don't farm for this Relic set if you are not pulling for Jade. As for Dr. Ratio and Aventurine, there are far better Relic sets available in the title that benefit their kit and abilities more than The Wind-Soaring Valorous set.

For more articles related to this turn-based gacha title by HoYoverse, check out the section below: