Best characters for Though Worlds Apart in Honkai Star Rail

Though Worlds Apart is Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s signature weapon in Honkai Star Rail. Because of this character’s affiliation with the Preservation Path, the Light Cone can only be used on units following the identical Path. Since it's a new piece of gear, players might wonder what characters can make use of Though Worlds Apart in HSR.

This article takes a look at Though Worlds Apart’s unique effect in Honkai Star Rail and the best characters for it.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Best characters for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s signature Light Cone, Though Worlds Apart in Honkai Star Rail, explored

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail Light Cone Preview | Version 3.6 "Back to Earth in Evernight" Phase II Greetings, Trailblazers! Let's have a peek at phase 2 of the Light Cone previews for Version 3.6 "Back to Earth in Evernight"~ Learn More: #HonkaiStarRail

At Superimposition Level One, Though Worlds Apart, Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s signature Light Cone can grant the following effect to the unit using it:

“New Scale: Increases the wearer’s ATK by 64%. When the wearer uses Ultimate, restores HP equal to 10% of the wearer’s ATK for all allies, and additionally restores HP equal to 10% of the wearer’s ATK for the character with the lowest current HP, and grants ‘Redoubt’ to all allies for 3 turn(s). Targets with ‘Redoubt’ deal 24% increased DMG, which further increases by 12% if the targets have summons.”

Now that we have taken a look at Though Worlds Apart’s effect, let's see which characters can use the Light Cone:

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Though Worlds Apart is Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s signature weapon, it's a no-brainer that the Light Cone will be extremely effective when used by him. This Preservation character’s Shields scale with ATK. Hence, the bonus ATK from the LC proves useful for him. Additionally, the LC allows the user to heal their allies, making sure everyone stays healthy even after the Shield breaks.

Lastly, Redoubt will allow Permansor Terrae to grant a damage bonus to all allied characters with the buff. If the units have a summon, they receive extra damage buffs than the rest.

Aventurine

Aventurine in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The next best character for Though Worlds Apart, after Dan Heng Permansor Terrae, is Aventurine. Note that the latter’s abilities do not scale with ATK. This means the passive ATK boost from the Light Cone won’t help Aventurine in any way. However, since the character will have some of the aforementioned stat from Relics and Ornaments, he can utilize the healing effect to a certain degree.

Besides that, Aventurine can easily grant his allies the Redoubt effect, substantially boosting their damage output. This will help the DPS characters out in various activities, especially in the endgame.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.7 Stellar Jade count and total pulls estimation leak

Gepard

Gepard in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to Aventurine, Gepard cannot utilize the additional ATK from Though Worlds Apart in Honkai Star Rail. However, like him, this Preservation character is able to use the latter half of this Light Cone’s unique effect.

Like Aventurine, Gepard can somewhat heal his allies whenever he uses his Ultimate and grant them Redoubt. As mentioned, the Rebound effect buffs the character’s damage, which helps the DPS heroes, especially if they have a summon.

