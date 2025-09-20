To Evernight’s Stars will debut along with the upcoming Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 update. The item is the newest Remembrance character, Evernight’s signature Light Cone, that will be featured in a gacha banner during the first half of the patch. Like most LCs, this one has a unique effect that can be used by characters following the aforementioned Path. Hence, characters treading on the Remembrance Path can use it.

As there are a decent number of Remembrance characters in HSR, players might wonder which units can unleash To Evernight’s Stars’ maximum potential. This article takes a look at the best characters for Evernight’s signature weapon in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Exploring the best characters for To Evernight’s Stars in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail Light Cone Preview | Version 3.6 "Back to Earth in Evernight" Phase I Greetings, Trailblazers! Let's have a peek at part 1 of the Light Cone previews for Version 3.6 "Back to Earth in Evernight"~ Learn More: #HonkaiStarRail

Before discussing what characters can use Evernight’s signature Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail, let’s take a look at its unique effect at Superimposition Level One:

“Increases the wearer's Max HP by 30%. When the wearer's memosprite uses an ability, the wearer gains ‘Noctis.’ While the wearer has ‘Noctis,’ all allies' memosprites ignore 20% of the target's DEF when dealing DMG. Increases the DMG dealt by the wearer and their memosprite by 30%. When the wearer's memosprite disappears, the wearer recovers 8 Energy. Similar effects cannot stack.”

Evernight

Evernight (Image via HoYoverse)

As To Evernight’s Stars is Evernight’s signature Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail, it's a no-brainer that she is the best character for it. The LC can boost her HP by a substantial amount and allow all allied memosprites to ignore the opponent’s DEF when Evey uses an ability.

Moreover, the 5-star gear can boost this Remembrance unit and Evey’s damage output. This allows Evernight and her memosprite to deal major damage before the latter disappears from the battlefield.

Remembrance MC (Trailblazer)

Trailblazer (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Another character who can use To Evernight’s Stars in HSR is Trailblazer. The Remembrance MC can deal decent damage and grant allies various buffs. The extra HP from the LC’s unique effect will make them a little tanky, while boosting the DPS unit’s damage output whenever Mem uses an ability.

Additionally, the Light Cone’s damage boosting buffs will help Remembrance Trailblazer and their memosprite deal a decent bit of damage to their adversaries. If you are looking for a solid LC for this unit, you can definitely get this one.

Hyacine

Hyacine and Ica (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, Hyacine can somewhat use To Evernight’s Stars in Honkai Star Rail. Since she and her memosprite, Ica, share HP, the additional health from the Light Cone will make the latter more tanky when they get summoned. Besides that, Ica can easily trigger the DEF ignore effect of To Evernight’s Stars.

Moreover, Hyacine’s memosprite can deal a decent amount of damage, which scales with how much HP it has healed during the current battle. Because of that, Ica can benefit from the Light Cone’s damage buff.

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, don’t forget to check the following section out:

