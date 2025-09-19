Is Evernight worth pulling for in Honkai Star Rail 3.6?

Evernight is one of the new 5-star characters who will debut in the first half of Honkai Star Rail 3.6. She wields the Ice Element and follows the Remembrance Path, which means she can summon a memosprite. Since the characters treading on this path can specialize in various fields, some might wonder what Evernight can do on the battlefield and whether they should get her.

Right after Evenight debuts in Honkai Star Rail 3.6, players can roll for her if they don't possess some of the current meta-defining characters, such as Castorice and Tribbie. If you do, you can skip this unit. Read on to learn why you should do so during the upcoming update.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Reasons why Evenight is not worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail 3.6, explored

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail Hey, Trailblazers! Today, we bring you the character preview for Evernight (Remembrance: Ice)! Learn More: https://hoyo.link/6aOb82otF ​ #HonkaiStarRail

As mentioned, you should pull for Evernight when she debuts in Honkai Star Rail 3.6 only if you don’t have characters like Castorice, Sunday, and Tribbie. If you have these units added to your collection, it's better to skip her during the first phase and pull for other characters. Since version 3.6’s banner lineup is quite good, you can pull for any of the other featured units or save for Cyrene.

Unlike most Remembrance characters, Evernight can deal considerable damage to adversaries on the battlefield and buff her fellow memosprites. This lets her get placed in various dual DPS teams featuring this Path. However, Remembrance units usually perform extremely well in Hypercarry compositions due to the two Harmony units buffing them.

If you don't have Castorice but have the other meta-defining characters for a Remembrance team, you can pull for Evernight in Honkai Star Rail 3.6, as she can be placed in both Dual DPS and Hypercarry compositions.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 is giving away new Dan Heng 5-star for free

