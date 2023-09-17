5 best clubs to manage in EA FC 24 for beginners

Career Mode Manager in EA FC 24 is an exciting experience that allows you to dive into the world of football management. Whether you're an expert or a novice seeking a pleasant challenge, choosing the right club may make or break your ambitions. Managing a club involves taking into account club funds, formations, players, footballers to buy and sell, and a variety of other factors.

In this post, we'll look at five clubs in EA FC 24 that are ideal for beginners, each with its own set of challenges and potential. Every team on this list will provide an authentic taste of the professional game as well as the challenge of shining in a strong league.

Manchester United, Napoli, and three other clubs for beginners to manage in EA FC 24

1) Manchester United

Manchester United celebrating a goal (Image via Getty)

Many football fans dream of managing Manchester United, and in EA FC 24, that desire can become a reality. Recent managerial appointments have left fans dissatisfied, and now is your chance to turn around the course of events.

This career mode provides an exciting experience, with large financial resources at your disposal and a squad boasting talented players like Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount, and Casemiro. The transfer windows are your blank canvas on which to build the team of your dreams.

2) Napoli

Napoli title winners of Serie A last season (Image via Getty)

Italian club Napoli recently won their first Serie A title in 33 years, but maintaining that success will be a massive undertaking. Taking leadership of the Neapolitan team allows you to create an Italian football dynasty while working with fantastic players such as Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Your goal is to help them maintain their newfound status while establishing a stranglehold in Italian football history.

3) Bayern Munich

Harry Kane at Bayern Munich (Image via Getty)

For many, Bayern Munich represents the pinnacle of German football. The Bavarian side has established itself as a European powerhouse, and your objective is to maintain its dominance. You have the tools to win domestic and international competitions with a star-studded lineup that boasts Harry Kane, Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich, and more.

It's an intimidating but satisfying experience to lead Bayern to more trophies and continue the club's legacy as one of the world's best in EA FC 24.

4) Manchester City

Treble winner Manchester City (Image via Getty)

With Manchester City, you enter a club that has become associated with modern football brilliance. Your managerial adventure will include overseeing a group that features world-class players such as Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, and Erling Haaland.

The staggering financial resources and cutting-edge facilities of the treble winners provide the ideal setting to compete for Premier League and UEFA Champions League glory in EA FC 24.

5) Real Madrid

Real Madrid celebrating a goal (Image via Getty)

Real Madrid has an unrivaled track record of success. You inherit the heritage of the Galacticos era as manager, with players like Luka Modric, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius Junior at your disposal. Your aim is to carry on Real Madrid's legacy of collecting silverware both at home and around Europe in EA FC 24.

The stakes are high, but so are the rewards. Real Madrid is a demanding club, making it an exciting option for experienced managers seeking the ultimate challenge.

EA FC 24 offers a wide array of clubs to manage, each with its own unique challenges and rewards. These five clubs, Manchester United, Napoli, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, and Real Madrid, are excellent options for beginners looking to embark on their football management journey.

Whether you aspire to revive a fallen giant or create a dynasty, there's a club waiting for you at EA FC 24.