Best EA FC 24 formations, custom tactics and player instructions (February)

With the meta of EA FC 24 shifting with every patch and title update, gamers are always looking for overpowered tactics and formations to take their gameplay to the next level. Fortunately, the latest title in the series offers plenty of depth and options regarding these aspects, allowing fans to customize their experience on the virtual pitch.

While most formations are usable with the right tactics and player instructions, there are some clear favorites amongst the community due to their overpowered nature.

These are the best formations and their tactics in EA FC 24

1) 4321

The 4321 setup has been by far the most popular choice amongst casuals and hardcore gamers alike since FIFA 23. It is also the most commonly used formation in the EA FC 24 competitive esports circuit, especially due to the attacking presence and defensive stability it offers.

The most appealing aspect of this formation is its ability to attack in numbers while also assuming a 442 shape while defending. However, you need the right player instructions to achieve this. Your striker and two center-forwards must be told to get in behind, with your LCF being told to come back while attacking.

Your LCM and central CM should be told to stay back while attacking and to cover center. Meanwhile, the RCM should be instructed to cover the wing. This will allow the formation to defend in a 442-style shape instead, which is useful in the wing-based meta of EA FC 24. Both fullbacks should be told to overlap, with one being told to stay back while attacking while the other is told to join the attack.

2) 433 (4)

Variations of the classic 433 formation have often been overlooked on the virtual pitch, but the 433(4) is definitely one of the best formations in EA FC 24. With wing-based plays being the most effective way to build attacking opportunities and crossing being overpowered, it is extremely efficient to score goals. The three midfielders also contribute in both offense and defense, adding to the balance offered by this setup.

The striker should be instructed to stay central and forward, with both wingers being told to get in behind and come back on defense. The CAM should be told to get into the box for crosses, while the two central midfielders stay back while attacking and cover center. Both fullbacks should also be told to stay back while attacking to reinforce the backline.

Despite cut-backs being nerfed in the latest title update of EA FC 24, they are still the most viable way to score goals. This makes the 433(4) formation especially appealing.

3) 442

This is one of the most basic and fundamental formations in the sport, and its effectiveness has stood the test of time. It is just as viable on the virtual pitch as well, especially due to the two strikers being extremely useful while attacking. While the 4321 formation requires specific instructions to play as a 442 setup in defense, this formation does so by default.

Both strikers should be told to stay forward, with one being instructed to get in behind while the other is told to stay central. Both wide midfielders should be instructed to come back on defense and to get into the box for crosses. Meanwhile, both central midfielders should be told to stay back while attacking and to cover center. Both fullbacks should be told to stay back while attacking as well.

4) 3421

This is probably the most attack-oriented formation in this list. However, it does not abandon all defense to commit players forward, as the three center-backs and two wide midfielders allow this formation to assume a five-defender shape when defending in EA FC 24.

The striker and two centre-forwards should be told to stay forward, with the striker being told to stay central. The two central midfielders must be instructed to stay back while attacking and to cover center, while the wide midfielders are instructed to come back on defense.

These two wide midfielders are the most important players in this formation, and they should be capable in both offense and defense.

5) 5212

From an extremely formation to an extremely defensive one, the 5212 is arguably the most reliable setup in EA FC 24 for those who wish to defend in numbers. The five defenders make it impossible for the opponent to break the backline down, while the three midfielders and two strikers provide excellent counter-attacking options.

Both strikers must be told to stay forward, with one being instructed to get in behind. The CAM must be told to get into the box for crosses and to come back on defense, while the two CMs are told to stay back while attacking and to cover center. Both fullbacks must be left entirely on balanced settings to assist in attacking and defensive scenarios.

