The best Enshrouded Mage build combines burst damage, top-tier DPS, and remarkable viability, empowering your character to effectively defeat multiple foes while bolstering its survivability. When it comes to the Enshrouded Mage build, your main focus should be on increasing Intelligence, as the Mage class is inherently tied to this attribute. Intelligence serves as the fundamental stat for Mage, enhancing both regenerative abilities and damage-dealing prowess.

Beyond Intelligence, there are additional stats that are important and will make your character formidable on the battlefield. Another essential element of the Enshrouded Mage build lies in utilizing weapons with unique elemental powers, enabling heightened area of effect (AOE) damage against adversaries. This article provides valuable insights, offering tips and tricks to optimize your Enshrouded Mage build.

Best stats for Enshrouded Mage build

Best stats for the Mage build

Before delving into the best stats for the Mage build in Enshrouded, it's crucial to grasp the categorization of stats in the game. Basically, there are three attributes: Intelligence, Strength, and Dexterity. Each attribute comprises four classes.

Our primary focus is on the Mage, belonging to the Intelligence category, which also includes the Trickster, Wizard, and Healer classes. In total, there are six primary attributes that can be upgraded through this Skill Tree:

Constitution Spirit Endurance Strength Dexterity Intelligence

For an effective Enshrouded Mage build, consider allocating points to the following attributes:

Intelligence: Increases magic damage by 5% per attribute point.

Constitution: Boosts health by 50 per attribute point.

Spirit: Enhances mana by 20 per attribute point.

Intelligence

If you emphasize the Mage build, prioritize increasing Intelligence by allocating specific points. Increasing Intelligence enhances your character's regeneration and damage-dealing capabilities.

Constitution

Next, turn your attention to the Constitution; investing points in this attribute increases your character's health by 50.

Spirit

Lastly, focus on Spirit, which is directly tied to mana. Mana is the magical power required to cast spells and utilize spell charges. Below the Primary Attributes section, you can find your current mana displayed in the Vital section.

Mana

For an effective Mage build, it's imperative to increase Spirit to ensure an ample mana pool for casting spells without concerns. Moreover, Spirit is crucial as it is linked to the staff used for spell casting. Different staffs have varying mana requirements for charges, with some needing only 8 or 9 mana, while others may require 24 or 28, depending on their power.

Concentrate on boosting Spirit to meet these mana requirements. Additionally, consider acquiring rings that enhance mana and crafting armor sets that provide extra mana to further optimize your Mage build.

Best weapons for Enshrouded Mage build

Best Staff and Wands recommended for the Enshrouded Mage build

The optimal Staff and Wands recommended for the Enshrouded Mage build are as outlined below:

Staff:

Shroud Weaver

Category: Legendary Ranged Weapon

Level: 35

Power: 62

Wands:

Luminous Wand

Category: Mid-Range Weapon

Level: 25

Damage: 47

Frozen Core Wand

Category: Mid-Range Weapon

Level: 24

Damage: 46

Ritual Tempest Wand

Category: Mid-Range Weapon

Level: 25

Damage: 47

Shroud Weaver

When considering your staff choice, opt for the Shroud Weaver, as it inflicts an additional +12 Fire Magic damage. This not only boosts Critical Hit chances by 5%, but it also delivers substantial Backstab damage, increasing it by 20%.

Luminous Wand

As for the optimal wand, the Luminous Wand stands out as it primarily deals Fire damage, delivering maximum damage to enemies. With a +1 Mana Regeneration, it replenishes one Mana during use. Featuring an Attack Speed of 0.6 seconds and an Overcharge of 13%, the Overcharge percentage indicates the wand's capacity to amplify its Damage Output. Attacks can yield Bonus Damage up to this Overcharge percentage.

Frozen Core Wand

Consider the Frozen Core Wand as the next viable option. Aligned with the Ice element, it provides +2 Mana Regeneration, though its Overcharge Percentage is slightly lower than that of the Luminous Wand, at 11%. It proves to be an ideal elemental weapon for your build.

Ritual Tempest Wand

Lastly, the Ritual Tempest Wand is a must-have, with its Shock elemental type. It is particularly recommended for the Enshrouded Mage build due to its maximum Shock damage output against enemies. Since some enemies resist Fire and Ice damage but not Shock, the Ritual Tempest Wand is the superior choice. It is equipped with +1 Mana regeneration and a substantial 20% Overcharge, making it an essential weapon for your arsenal.

Best gears and equipment for Enshrouded Mage build

These are some of the best gears that you should consider for your character

The optimal gear and equipment selection for the Enshrouded Mage build include:

Shield:

Ethereal Plane

Parry Power: 60

Max Durability: 130

Shroud Resistance: 10%

Head Armor:

Archmage Hat

Physical Resistance: 26

Magical Resistance: 39

Upper Body Armor:

Soldier Chestplate

Physical Resistance: 104

Magical Resistance: 52

Lower Body Armor:

Eagle Eye Trousers

Physical Resistance: 50

Magical Resistance: 50

Gloves:

Magician Gloves

Physical Resistance: 10

Magical Resistance: 20

Foot Armor:

Eagle Eye Boots

Physical Resistance: 22

Magical Resistance: 22

Ring:

Commander's Ring

+30% Mana

+30 Health

Best consumables for Enshrouded Mage build

Best food items in Enshrouded

In Enshrouded, you will come across various food items, each endowed with unique benefits capable of bestowing specific buffs upon your character. For those focussing on the Mage build, it is advisable to always have the following food items in your inventory:

Meats:

Grilled Wolf

Grilled Game

Grilled Bird

Grilled Sand Digger

Fruits:

Purple Berries

Dried Purple Berry

Mushrooms:

Any variety of mushrooms

Consuming meats will boost your Constitution, thereby enhancing your health. Additionally, consuming berries contributes to increased Health Regeneration. Additionally, mushrooms are recommended for an intelligence boost.

Crafting soups from various vegetables serves as an excellent source of intelligence as well. In your exploration, you'll come across nutritious Elixirs and Potions that not only amplify your damage output but also facilitate the healing of both your health and stamina.

