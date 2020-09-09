The GTA franchise is a widely celebrated series in the world of gaming. The latest instalment in the franchise, GTA 5, was released back in 2013 and is very popular for its heavy action and exciting adventures.

If you have played GTA 5 many times and are eager to check out some other games of a similar nature, here are a few options that you can try out.

Best games like GTA 5 for PC

1. Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs is basically GTA 5 with martial arts. If you have grown up watching and loving Bruce Lee films, this game will quickly win your heart.

The game follows the story of an undercover cop who is struggling to obey the law as he tries to take down a powerful criminal organisation called the Triads.

Sleeping Dogs does a brilliant job in its depiction of Hong Kong, where it is set. Like GTA 5, the game is very violent when it comes to action and if you don’t have the nerve to witness a person being brutally killed by a frozen swordfish, then you should probably stay away from it.

The vast and detailed open world of Sleeping Dogs will also remind you of GTA 5. You can also indulge in various races, which will get you a number of rewards in the game.

2. Far Cry 5

The Far Cry series is similar to the GTA series when it comes to the open world it offers. Even though the backdrop is very different from GTA 5, there are few features that are similar between the two games.

Your main mission in this game is to eradicate a doomsday cult which has taken over Hope County, Montana. Since the world of this game is so vast, you must talk to every group of people you come across as this will help you get ahead in the game.

Far Cry 5 is lauded for its stunning picturesque locations and its immersive soundtrack. Although the storyline of the game may not be that appealing, you can definitely give it a try.

3. Red Dead Redemption II

Red Dead Redemption II is another jewel that came from the makers of GTA 5, Rockstar Games.

GTA 5 and RDR II have been compared loads of times as there are many similarities between the two titles. The most striking one is the open world that is offered by both the games.

Their backdrop may be very different but that does not take out the fun from either of the games. While GTA 5 offers loads of side activities, there are not as many side activities in RDR II that you can engage in.

Like GTA 5, RDR II also has an online version called Red Dead Online. The soundtracks and graphics of both the games are also appealing to a lot of players.

4. Payday 2

The visuals of Payday 2 might not be as great as that of GTA 5 but there are a few similarities between the two games.

This game will remind you more of GTA Online than GTA 5 as it is very famous for its multiplayer mode. You can be a part of various heists with your friends and build your very own criminal empire.

Even if you might miss out on the open world offered by GTA 5, Payday 2 will satisfy you with its interesting missions and its stealth mechanics. From robbery of cars to production and distribution of narcotics, this game will surely remind you of a few elements in GTA 5.

5. Saint Rows IV

Saint Rows IV is an action-adventure game. It is a mix of fantasy and realism that is played from the third-person perspective, just like GTA 5. It also offers players a massive open world to explore.

There are various story missions that you have to complete to get ahead in the game. So, if you have wondered what it feels like to be the President of the United States of America, give this game a try!