Best GTA 5 mods for realism

GTA 5, developed by Rockstar Games in 2013, is still one of the best video games ever made. Whether its the game’s graphics, the great gameplay elements or the beautifully strewn story that ties everything together, most fans agree that GTA 5 was a masterpiece.

However, that does not mean that a few well-executed player-made mods cannot add to its perfection. There are plenty of mods for GTA 5 that really improve its graphics or game mechanics by a long stride.

In this article, we pick out the 5 of the best GTA 5 mods that can be used to improve the game’s realism.

Best GTA 5 mods to improve the game's realism

#1 Crime and Police Rebalance and Enhancement

Crime and Police Rebalance and Enhancement (Image credits: SEN GAMING, Youtube)

This GTA 5 mod really fixes the one thing that most players complain about - the cops. The Crime and Police Rebalance and Enhancement mod changes the GTA 5 police system to what it would be like in real life. So now, there won’t be a brigade of cop cars chasing after you for one measly star.

Instead, the police response would be dependent upon your wanted level. Thisalso means that the army shows up for level 5. Additionally, police will only be after you if a pedestrian calls 911, so you can easily kill them and avoid detection.

#2 The Human Needs Mod

Human Needs Mod (Image credits: LibertyCity)

If you’ve ever played the Sims, you’d know the game mechanism behind realistic human needs. That’s exactly what this mod adds to the GTA 5 gameplay.

This means that Michael, Trevor and Franklin can no longer roam around in the city without catching a bout of sleep, having regular meals or engaging in daily tasks like bathing, relaxing and having fun.

#3 Fill ‘Er Up In The Fuel Script

Fuel Mods (Image credits: JohnEpicGamer, Youtube)

Since driving is the one thing that’s absolutely central to the GTA experience, it’s pretty unrealistic that no one ever needs to get their car refilled on fuel.

This mod fixes that and gives you a more realistic approach to Grand Theft Auto. Refilling your cars with fuel will be of utmost priority, especially before any big heists, when you might have to outrun the cops in a high-speed chase.

#4 NaturalVision Evolved

NaturalVision is perhaps one of the best GTA 5 mods when it comes to improving graphics. It was created by the modder, Razed, after pouring over hundreds of images from Los Angeles to study its actual weather and textures.

Seriously, this mod will leave Los Santos looking absolutely stunning and realistic, making you want to take hours to appreciate the good looks of the city. Don’t believe us? Check out the trailer for yourself.

#5 Open All Interiors

Open all Interiors (Image credits: Pinterest)

It is pretty unrealistic that we can only enter a few buildings in the big sprawling city that is Los Santos. This is where the Open All Interiors mod comes in. With this mod, you can realistically enter any building in Los Santos and explore all the interiors.

The modder has spent a lot of time designing the interior for tons of new locations, making it possible for you to explore a huge chunk of the indoors that weren’t available before.