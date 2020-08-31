While Rockstar Games has paid a lot of attention and care to update the GTA Online content with regular updates and DLCs, they have neglected the original single-player story mode. However, the modding community took matters into their own hands and created several mods that can help take your story mode to another level.

If you’re not sure about which of these mods to start playing with, here are our top picks for improving your GTA 5 experience.

Best GTA 5 mods for story mode

1) NaturalVision Evolved

NaturalVision Evolved (Image credits: Wcctech)

NaturalVision Evolved is the best mod to rework the graphics of GTA 5, which aren’t shabby but could use a revamp since they are seven years old at this point. This particular mod sharpens the textures of the game as well as modifies the lighting, shadows, and colors to make every frame look stunning.

The aesthetics look far more saturated and vibrant, making it the perfect mod for a graphics update. However, only high-end PCs can run this resource-heavy mod.

2) Single Player Apartment

Single Player Apartment (Image credits: Reddit)

GTA Online adds so many new apartments and houses for you to spend your millions on. However, apart from the few apartments that are handed to you during the story mode, there are not many that you can buy in GTA 5.

The Single Player Apartment mod adds all those extra options to the game, bringing a whopping 47 new apartments and homes into the running. Now you can truly feel like a Real Estate mogul, with houses dotting the city of Los Santos.

3) World of Variety

World of Variety (Image credits: MOD DB)

The world of the story mode can feel pretty repetitive and bland at times, mostly if you have played the game a few times over. Well, the World of Variety mod is here to spice things up for you.

The mod adds tons of new features from the DLCs like entirely new pedestrians, new dispatch cars, nude beaches, new locations, police patrols, gang cars, etc. The mod also adds a few new weapons from DLCs to make your game feel incredibly refreshing.

4) Gangs of Los Santos

Gangs of Los Santos (Image credits: Cablelinenetwork, Youtube)

GTA 5 is the spiritual successor of the legendary GTA San Andreas. While it has made several improvements on the graphics and gameplay front, it has also lost some of the qualities that made it the best GTA game ever created.

One of those features was the gang wars that were constantly going on in the city of Los Santos. With this mod, you can now experience the gang violence that plagues particular neighborhoods. Thus, when you drive around for missions next time, beware of rival gangs who will want to shoot you.

5) Home Invasion

Home Invasion (Image credits: gta5-mods.com)

What’s a game about crime and theft if you don’t have variety when it comes to stealing? While heists are a great way to make a lot of money very fast, story mode missions can be frustrating since they don’t always earn you a lot of money.

That can be corrected with the use of the Home Invasion mod though, which allows you to invade the homes of pedestrians and hold them hostage at gunpoint to steal their precious belongings. These home robberies can be a great way to earn some quick cash.