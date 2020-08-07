The GTA franchise has been around for more than two decades and in this time, they have garnered the love of more fans than perhaps any other video game franchise. Back when GTA San Andreas gained popularity, there wasn’t any teenager that hadn’t tried playing the game.

While GTA 5 is too sophisticated to be played on a lower-end PC, there are plenty of GTA titles that run ultra-smooth on even a 1 GB RAM. So if you’re looking to enjoy the Grand Theft Auto experience but don’t have a fancy PC, then you can try these few GTA games.

Best GTA games for 1 GB RAM

#1 GTA 3

GTA 3 (Image credits: GamingBolt)

Following the action-packed saga of Claude’s revenge against his psychotic girlfriend Catalina, GTA 3 was the game that began the 3D universe. After Claude is betrayed by Catalina, he steps deeper and deeper into the world of crime to attain the perfect revenge.

The story, the game mechanics, the revolutionary 3D graphics were all factors that made GTA 3 stand out as one of the best games of its time.

And even now, GTA 3 is a game that can easily be enjoyed on a low-end PC with impressively smooth gameplay and controls. GTA 3 has the quintessential feel that became the central theme of later games in the franchise.

#2 GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City (Image credits: LADBible)

Advertisement

GTA Vice City needs no introduction to any gamer. Tommy Vercetti’s epic journey through the Vice City of the 1980s formed a video game that redefined open-world gaming. The tightly-knit story, decent graphics and complicated yet breezy missions make Vice City one of the best GTA games ever made.

The entire game was a throwback to a gangster-ridden era in Miami, and the soundtrack of the game brought that into focus.

The good news is that Vice City can also easily be played on a PC that has only a 1 GB RAM.

#3 GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas (Image credits: Meedios)

Speaking of nostalgia, GTA San Andreas is perhaps the most loved game in the franchise. The story of a young Carl Johnson, combined with his loss, pain and rise to prominence in the city of Los Santos, made us love the game to bits. The graphics were better, and the cars, weapons and activities that the game offered were much improved from previous instalments.

The story that tied the missions together as well as its flawless execution through various cut-scenes and action sequences were great achievements for the game. Even on a low-end PC with 1 GB RAM, it is possible to cruise through the hood with CJ’s buddies, Ryder, Sweet and Big Smoke with a 90s track blasting in the car.